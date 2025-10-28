Verdantas Appoints Mark Hardaway as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally-enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, and a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, announced the appointment of Mark Hardaway as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Hardaway joined Verdantas in August 2025 as Executive Vice President of Finance and now succeeds Pat Sheridan, who will remain with the company in a strategic advisory capacity. In this role, Sheridan will continue to support the CEO and the executive leadership team providing guidance on mergers and acquisitions, financial strategy, and organizational transition as Hardaway assumes the CFO position.

Hardaway brings extensive private equity backed financial and operational expertise to Verdantas, having demonstrated a strong track record of leadership and results in the engineering and consulting industry. Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer at Arora Engineers, LLC, Hardaway led transformative initiatives in bank covenant compliance, debt and liquidity management, and strategic capital planning. He successfully overhauled accounting procedures and technology, shortening the month-end close cycle and accelerating financial reporting and decision-making. Hardaway also played a key role in financial due diligence for acquisitions and implementing advanced business intelligence tools.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark as our new CFO," said Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas. "His commitment to operational support, and passion for digital innovation will strengthen our finance team and support our collective vision. His energetic, people-focused leadership style will help unite the finance team and foster collaboration, accountability, and a shared sense of purpose."

Pat Sheridan, the outgoing CFO, commented, "It has been a privilege to serve Verdantas in the capacity of CFO since its inception, and I am confident that Mark's expertise and vision will further strengthen the company's financial and operational capabilities. I look forward to working with Mark and the team in my new role."

"My focus will be on building a robust financial framework that empowers our teams, fosters innovation, and positions Verdantas for long-term success," Mark Hardaway shared. "Through collaboration and a commitment to operational excellence, I am dedicated to supporting the company's vision and delivering outstanding results for all stakeholders."

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, added, "Mark's impressive background and leadership make him the ideal choice to guide Verdantas through its next phase of growth. We are excited about the future under his financial stewardship."

With the addition of Mark Hardaway to the executive team and Pat Sheridan's continued involvement in a supportive role, Verdantas is poised for continued success and innovation in the environmental and engineering sector.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,100 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $33 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com .

SOURCE Verdantas LLC