Verdantas Acquires Crawford Environmental Services, Expanding National Reach and Environmental Expertise

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting for the environment, water, and energy transition markets—and a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners—has acquired Crawford Environmental Services, LLC (CES), a Virginia-based firm with decades of experience in turn-key environmental investigation/assessment, remediation, compliance and emergency response services. This acquisition expands Verdantas' service capabilities and geographic footprint, enabling enhanced support for clients across eighteen states.

Based in Roanoke, Virginia, CES has built a solid reputation as a trusted partner to federal, industrial, and commercial clients. Their services include site assessment and remediation, hazardous materials-related services, emergency spill response, long-term operations and maintenance, and stormwater asset compliance and management. CES is recognized for its technical excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship, with a proven track record supporting mission-critical projects for agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, Defense Logistics Agency, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The integration of CES strengthens Verdantas' environmental expertise, further positioning the company to address industry trends like aging infrastructure, evolving compliance requirements, accelerated project timelines, and rising sustainability expectations. With an expanded team and reach, Verdantas is equipped to deliver innovative, comprehensive solutions that protect resources and foster more resilient communities nationwide.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, said, "CES joining Verdantas means we can take on more challenging projects, whether it's environmental compliance for complex sites, technical remediation, or meeting the requirements of federal contracts and industrial portfolios. Their team brings real-world experience working under pressure and a deep bench in site assessment, compliance-driven engineering, and rapid response work. We're excited to work side by side, so our clients get the practical solutions and reliable results they expect."

Charlie Crawford, CES President and CEO, stated, "We're excited for this new chapter and the opportunities ahead for both our legacy team and clients. Joining forces with Verdantas expands our resource pool and strengthens the depth of our technical bench. Combining CES' expertise in turn-key restoration and remedial action with Verdantas' innovative solutions and additional service lines, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value and comprehensive solutions to the clients, communities and industries we serve."

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, added, "We are excited to back Verdantas in this important acquisition. This integration positions Verdantas to effectively respond to industry challenges like aging infrastructure, new compliance standards and rapid project timelines."

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,100 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $33 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

