Verdantas Acquires Groundwater Sciences Corporation, Expanding Environmental Services Throughout the Northeastern U.S.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leading consulting firm providing technical and digitally enabled solutions for sustainable outcomes across the environment, water, and energy transition markets, backed by Sterling Investment Partners, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Groundwater Sciences Corporation (GSC). This strategic acquisition enhances Verdantas' expertise in complex environmental site assessment and remediation and provides additional local professionals in Pennsylvania and New York, strengthening the company's presence throughout the Northeastern U.S. and better connecting its current MidAtlantic and New England operations.

For more than 37 years, GSC has built a reputation for excellence in assessing and remediating contaminated media, developing water supplies, and providing geologic consulting on complex projects. Their team of professionals brings deep expertise in geology, hydrogeology, contaminant hydrology, chemical engineering, hydrogeochemistry, database management, and the design, operation, and optimization of groundwater remediation systems.

With headquarters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, GSC has served clients across 26 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and internationally in Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe. Their wide-ranging client base includes industrial, commercial, municipal, and professional entities, from local real estate developers to Fortune 500 industrial and technology companies with national and international footprints.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, commented on the acquisition: "Integrating GSC into Verdantas marks a key milestone in our growth strategy, expanding our expertise and increasing our ability to serve clients more effectively across the Northeast. GSC shares our values of environmental stewardship, innovation and collaboration, making this a natural fit. We're eager to provide their talented team with new opportunities for growth while they continue to bring their passion and expertise to our shared mission. Together, we look forward to building on GSC's established relationships and delivering top-tier environmental consulting and remediation services."

Nikki Delude Roy, Verdantas' Northeast and MidAtlantic Area Leader added "I have been aware of GSC's outstanding reputation for site assessment and remediation services in the Northeast for over 20 years. It is a privilege to now help integrate such a technically skilled and well-regarded firm into the Verdantas team."

James Soldano, Partner at Sterling, said, "We are proud to support Verdantas in this strategic acquisition of GSC. This move reflects our shared vision of expanding capabilities and delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions in key growth markets. The expertise GSC brings in environmental assessment and remediation and geologic consulting complements Verdantas' core offerings, and we're confident the combined talents of these teams will drive exceptional results."

This acquisition reinforces Verdantas' mission to create a better tomorrow by solving the most complex environmental, water, and energy transition challenges while enhancing its footprint in key markets across the country.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leading consulting firm providing technical and digitally enabled solutions for sustainable development across the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of nearly 1,700 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 230 transactions, representing over $30 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

