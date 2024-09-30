Verde Achieves Major Net Zero Milestone on NCAT Test Track

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources, Inc (OTCQB: VRDR) is excited to announce a major achievement: the successful implementation of its innovative test section on the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) Test Track. This milestone represents the first ever application of enzyme technology on the Test Track, highlighting Verde's dedication to pioneering sustainable solutions in the building materials sector.

VERDE & NCAT Strategic Partnership

The enzyme technology used in this project has made a significant impact by integrating green solutions into the subgrade and sub-base improvement. This approach has notably reduced the carbon footprint of the construction process by eliminating the usage of lime and cutting Portland cement consumption by at least 60% compared to traditional methods. The technology effectively stabilizes poor-quality clay soil (A6 clay), enhancing its stability and moisture resistance. Additionally, it minimizes material transportation requirements by utilizing native materials, further reducing the project's environmental footprint. Overall, the enzyme technology delivers a total cost savings of at least 30% and contributes to the generation of carbon avoidance credits.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire Verde team and our strong partnership with NCAT. This milestone is a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and introduce sustainable solutions to the road construction industry. We look forward to advancing our Net Zero initiatives and continuing to drive positive change in the building materials sector," said Eric Bava, Chief Operating Officer of Verde.

This project represents a significant advancement in Verde's mission to align Net Zero initiatives with the construction industry, a sector responsible for 37% of global carbon emissions. The collaboration with NCAT and the deployment of innovative technology underscore Verde's commitment to leading the industry toward a greener future. The next phase will involve applying biochar asphalt as the wearing course, which will validate carbon sequestration and enable Verde to generate Carbon Removal Credits, effectively integrating road construction with carbon removal and avoidance.

Dr. Nam Tran, Associate Director of NCAT, remarked, "NCAT is pleased to collaborate with the Verde team to construct and monitor the performance of the innovative test section. The enzyme technology has the potential to significantly reduce embodied carbon and lower costs associated with reduced Portland cement contents. The test section, constructed with Mississippi subgrade and sub-base materials, demonstrates the transformative potential of green technology in road construction."

About Verde:

Verde is at the forefront of establishing the world's first Net Zero road construction blueprint, certified at the highest level. Through advanced solutions and strategic partnerships, Verde is committed to driving positive change in the industry and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About NCAT:

NCAT is a world leader in asphalt pavement technology, supported by its long-standing partnerships with National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), state transportation departments, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and industry stakeholders. It is recognized worldwide for excellence in research, training, education, and technology transfer, with a focus on building safe, sustainable, and cost-effective asphalt pavements.

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.