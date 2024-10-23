ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) and C-Twelve Pty Ltd (Australia) are excited to announce a transformative partnership that will reshape the road construction industry and drive global sustainability.

VERDE and C-Twelve Unite to Revolutionize the Roads of the Future

The collaboration leverages C-Twelve's cutting-edge binder and biochar-asphalt surfacing technology, developed over the past five years and now exclusively licensed to Verde for U.S. commercialization. Verde holds the first right of refusal to expand this technology into new regions and is authorized to file and manage U.S. patents based on C-Twelve's intellectual property, with all patents branded under the Verde name.

The partnership marks a significant step forward with joint technology testing set to begin. Installations are planned on Verde's designated cross section at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) Test Track in Auburn, Alabama, with completion expected by December 2024. Unlike traditional hot asphalt, biochar-asphalt can be produced and installed even in freezing temperatures—a key feature Verde and C-Twelve intend to showcase. Additionally, the demonstrations are expected to generate approximately 10 tons of Carbon Removal Credits, certified through a leading methodology, in partnership with Verde's carbon removal partners: GECA Environnement , Oregon Biochar Solutions , and CarbonPilot . A post-installation sales strategy will be launched to validate the concept, with comprehensive Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) protocols ensuring the highest standards of integrity and transparency, mitigating any risk of greenwashing.

Once validated and certified at the highest level, this blueprint has the potential to revolutionize millions of miles of roads by creating durable, sustainable infrastructure that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon, and cuts costs by at least 20%. It will also generate valuable carbon removal credits and repurpose millions of tons of bio-waste, while creating jobs and supporting the global circular economy.

For existing hot asphalt producers, this licensable blueprint represents a paradigm shift, offering an opportunity rather than competition. It provides a seamless transition to cold-based biochar asphalt production, eliminating energy-intensive burners and cutting GHG emissions. Producers can operate year-round, including in winter, boosting profitability while contributing to carbon sequestration. The transition requires minimal changes to equipment and supply chains, preserving vendor relationships while reducing costs and emissions.

"The road to Net Zero is paved with innovation, strategic partnerships and common-sense economics," said Jack Wong, CEO of Verde Resources. "Our collaboration with C-Twelve is not only redefining the way roads are built, but also establishing a new benchmark for sustainable infrastructure through pragmatic, transformative approaches."

Over the past two years, Verde has meticulously and strategically forged partnerships with organizations that share its mission and values, overcoming early challenges to secure a key alliance with a company that has successfully sequestered over 2,000 tons of carbon into asphalt mix. As a result, Verde now collaborates with trusted partners who are fully aligned with its bold vision of enabling global infrastructure to seamlessly #TransitionToZero.

"We're incredibly excited about this alliance with Verde," said Jason Lee, CEO of C-Twelve. "This partnership is a pivotal moment, especially after overcoming challenges perfecting the technology. Both C-Twelve and Verde have emerged stronger, more resilient, and fully committed to our shared vision. The challenges both entities have faced have only strengthened the immense potential of this partnership, and we're excited to drive this transformative change forward with the team at Verde."

For more information, visit Verde Resources Inc. and C-Twelve Pty Ltd .

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde is at the forefront of establishing the world's first Net Zero road construction blueprint, certified at the highest level. Through advanced solutions and strategic partnerships, Verde is committed to driving positive change in the industry and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About C-Twelve Pty Ltd (Australia):

C-Twelve Australia is at the forefront of developing industrial-scale carbon sequestration solutions for a sustainable future in road construction and infrastructure. With a deep commitment to environmental sustainability, C-Twelve integrates cutting-edge technologies to capture and store carbon within road systems, reducing environmental impact while enhancing the durability and performance of roadways. These innovations tackle the urgent demand for sustainable infrastructure in the face of global climate challenges, paving the way to a greener future.

About NCAT:

NCAT is a world leader in asphalt pavement technology, supported by its long-standing partnerships with National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), state transportation departments, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and industry stakeholders. It is recognized worldwide for excellence in research, training, education, and technology transfer, with a focus on building safe, sustainable, and cost-effective asphalt pavements.

