Verde's Next-Gen Carbon Sequestering BioAsphalt™ Exceeds Industry Specifications

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) (Verde), a road materials company offering proprietary, environmentally sustainable solutions, announced that independent laboratory testing by the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT ) has evaluated the performance of its BioAsphalt™ cold recycling mix, integrating biochar and produced entirely from 100% Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP).

NCAT's initial evaluation confirmed that Verde's proprietary cold-recycled asphalt mix not only meets but good key industry specifications for cold-recycled pavement materials. The mix demonstrated exceptional strength, durability, and moisture resistance, reinforcing its potential suitability for future surface-layer applications.

Testing conducted in accordance with ASTM D6931 (Indirect Tensile Strength) and AASHTO T283 (Moisture Susceptibility) produced results well above standard benchmarks for cold-mix asphalt. The mix achieved an Indirect Tensile Strength (ITS) of 61.8 psi (426.1 kPa) under dry conditions and 45.6 psi (314.2 kPa) under wet conditions, with a Tensile Strength Ratio (TSR) of 0.74, surpassing the industry threshold of 0.70 typically required for cold-recycled materials. These results reflect a notable improvement in cohesion, retained strength, and overall mix performance, exceeding expectations at this stage of testing.

Beyond its mechanical performance, these findings underscore the potential of Verde's carbon-sequestering BioAsphalt™ technology as a scalable, low-carbon alternative to traditional paving materials, advancing the next generation of sustainable, high-performance infrastructure.

Traditionally, cold recycling of 100% RAP has been used primarily in intermediate and base layers beneath the surface course. The ability to extend its use to the top layer, where pavement endures direct traffic loads, while simultaneously enabling carbon sequestration, marks a meaningful step forward for the industry.

"These NCAT results show that our cold mix BioAsphalt™ is redefining what's possible with recycled materials," said Eric Bava, COO of Verde Resources. "The performance improvements we're seeing give us tremendous confidence as we move into surface-grade application testing, demonstrating that performance and sustainability can work in perfect alignment, paving the way for a new generation of carbon-sequestering infrastructure."

"The testing indicates promising performance across key engineering parameters," added Dr. Nam Tran, Associate Director at NCAT. "Verde's innovative combination of biochar and specialized emulsion demonstrates clear potential for cold-recycled asphalt that could be ready for surface applications."

As a sustainable alternative to conventional road materials, Verde's burnerless, solvent-free BioAsphalt™ can be produced and applied at ambient temperatures year-round, dramatically reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. By combining biochar with 100% recycled materials, a major landfill and environmental challenge in many metropolitan areas, Verde transforms waste into a carbon-sequestering surface course application that offers a compelling,

high-value-added alternative within the industry. With vast reserves of RAP readily available in many urban and nearby surrounding areas, the solution is not only sustainable but also scalable and economically practical, empowering industry partners to reduce costs while generating carbon credits that flow directly to their bottom line.

Verde is redefining what it means to go green. Too often seen as a luxury that comes at a premium, sustainability is now proving to be a common-sense advantage and a win for asphalt producers, frontline workers, taxpayers, and the environment alike. BioAsphalt™ lays the foundation for resilient, low-carbon, and modern infrastructure that delivers real-world performance while accelerating decarbonization across the hard-to-abate construction sector, all at the lowest possible life-cycle cost.

In July, NCAT provided early validation of Verde's technology, confirming its potential to reimagine sustainable road construction. Building on that milestone, Verde has entered into a 10-year exclusive agreement with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, the largest asphalt marketer in North America. Together, the newly formed alliance is executing a strategic go-to-market plan designed to accelerate commercialization, expand market reach, and drive long-term revenue growth.

Together with Ergon, Verde is advancing this innovation toward full-scale market adoption and commercialization, delivering a practical, high-performance, carbon-sequestering asphalt solution designed to pave the roads of the future.

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in sustainable infrastructure, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero™. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

The company is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.verderesources.com

About NCAT:

NCAT is a world leader in asphalt pavement technology, partnering with the National Asphalt Pavement Association, state transportation departments, the Federal Highway Administration, and industry stakeholders. Globally recognized for research, training, and technology transfer, it focuses on safe, sustainable, and cost-effective pavements.

For more information, please visit https://eng.auburn.edu/research/centers/ncat/

