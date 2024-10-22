Verdek Secures Contract with the State of California to supply Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers

MONROE, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdek, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions, proudly announces that it has secured a 3-year contract with the State of California. This landmark achievement underscores Verdek's commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the EV infrastructure industry.

Under this mandatory California Contract 1-23-61-15B, Verdek will supply the latest ChargePoint chargers, CP6000 and Express Plus, covering a vast range of charging from 9KW to 500KW to the State of California departments and local government agencies. This contract will support California's ambitious goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the conversion of its fleet from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

"We are honored to have been selected for this pivotal project," said Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. "This contract not only highlights Verdek's industry leadership and technical capabilities, but also aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions. We are excited to contribute to California's vision of a sustainable future."

About Verdek

With over a decade of experience in delivering state-of-the-art EV Charging Solutions, Verdek has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses, municipalities, and government entities nationwide. Verdek's expertise in integrating cutting-edge technology with user-centric design has consistently set new standards in the industry. A notable example of Verdek's expertise is eBus charging in New York City. Verdek is a premier provider of Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions, committed to fostering the growth of sustainable transportation. With a comprehensive range of products and services, Verdek delivers innovative, reliable, and user-friendly charging solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers across North America.

For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or (888) 336-3734.

Visit us at www.verdek.com

SOURCE Verdek LLC