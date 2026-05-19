Verdera Energy Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market

TSX-V:V

OTCQB: VUECF

www.verderauranium.com

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) (OTCQB: VUECF) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announced that effective today, the Company has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol VUECF. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the ticker symbol V.

In connection with its continued expansion in the U.S. capital markets, the Company has submitted an application to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States. DTC eligibility, once obtained, is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's securities between brokerage firms, which may enhance liquidity and improve access for U.S. investors.

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. New Mexico, with expansive uranium resources is positioned as a critical district in the U.S. domestic nuclear renaissance, driven by efforts to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

www.verderauranium.com

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Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "forecast", "estimate", "belief" or "intends or variations of such words. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Verdera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Verdera Energy Corp.