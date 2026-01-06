Verdesian Life Sciences Celebrates a Year of Giving with More Than 1,500 Volunteer Hours in 2025

Employees support dozens of local nonprofit organizations and programs nationwide and contribute to various company-wide giving initiatives

CARY, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdesian Life Sciences concludes 2025 by celebrating more than 1,500 volunteer hours contributed by employees nationwide. Through hands-on engagement and leadership roles across multiple communities, Verdesian team members supported a wide range of causes that strengthen families, empower youth, serve vulnerable populations, rescue animals in need, and more.

Company-wide volunteer highlights from 2025 include:

1,500+ total volunteer hours contributed by employees;

150+ employees participated in Verdesian's volunteer program; and

100+ nonprofit organizations and causes supported—including Habitat for Humanity, Lasagna Love, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Wounded Warrior Project, humane societies, wildlife conservation agencies, local community clean-ups, hospice care organizations, housing authorities, and more.

"Verdesian is incredibly proud to employ team members who are deeply invested in giving back to the communities and causes that are meaningful to them," said Clare Doyle, CEO of Verdesian Life Sciences. "Humanity is at the core of what our company stands for; whether supporting farmers, consumers, or agricultural communities, we are always considering how our work can improve quality of life. The passion, leadership, and generosity of our team reflect this mission and reinforce our belief that meaningful impact can be cultivated one person at a time."

In addition to touting the company's overarching social responsibility efforts, Verdesian is highlighting the personal stories of individuals who exemplify the company's culture of service and compassion:

Mike Zwingman

Director of Agronomy, Row Crops

Mike Zwingman serves as an active volunteer and board member for The Bridge, a treatment center supporting individuals recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. As the only board member from the recovery community, Zwingman knows firsthand the impact these programs can have. His involvement includes organizing sober social activities, supporting clothing and meal drives, planning a raised-bed garden for fresh produce, and leading client engagement initiatives that help individuals reintegrate into society.

"The reason I do it is because someone did it for me," Zwingman said. "Most people have unlimited, untapped potential – they just need someone to believe in them."

Mike Filbert

Plant General Manager, North Lima, OH Plant

Mike Filbert serves as Vice President of the Beaver Creek Sportsman's Club, where he leads and supports a range of community and youth-focused initiatives that promote safety, responsibility, and life skills among youth and families, including:

Firearm safety classes for the Boy Scouts of America;

Gun safety and trap shooting classes for local high school students;

Youth fishing events and monthly youth craft nights;

A community Octoberfest featuring pumpkin carving for children; and

A public Stop the Bleed first-aid training for outdoor safety.

Kuide Qin

Chief Science Officer

In August of this year, Kuide Qin volunteered at Graham-Mebane Lake, planting native aquatic vegetation to support long-term ecosystem resilience. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission hosted the initiative to improve habitats for sport fishing and other wildlife by establishing self-sustaining native aquatic plant communities. Kuide's environmentally focused efforts reflect Verdesian's commitment to preserving and responsibly stewarding our natural resources.

Susan Barnes Waldo

VP of Global Human Resources

Over the years, Susan has volunteered with The Food Drive Kids, an organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the local community. The project has built multiple Little Food Pantries across Wake County, NC. Each week, Susan fills the pantries, often with friends, to support her neighbors who may otherwise go without food.

"At Verdesian, we believe in leading by example and encouraging active participation in giving back to our local communities," said Susan Barnes Waldo, VP of Global Human Resources at Verdesian Life Sciences. "In addition to supporting the causes that are near and dear to our hearts – both individual and company-wide – our leadership team is proud and grateful to participate in the company's volunteer program and reinforce support for the meaningful initiative across all levels of the organization."

Further, the Verdesian team supported various initiatives in the 2025 holiday giving season, including:

CEO, Clare Doyle, volunteered with Metropolitan Ministries: As part of the organization's Holiday Tent Program, Clare helped stock and organize nonperishable items to support families in the Tampa Bay area during the holiday season.





Holiday Family Adoption: The Pasco, Washington-based team adopted three local families, collecting and donating gifts and essentials during the holiday season.





Toys for Tots Drive: What began as a headquarters-based effort expanded nationwide after remote employees asked to participate. Through in-office collections and virtual shipments, employees donated more than 200 toys, all delivered to the Raleigh location and distributed directly to families in Wake County.





Arts & Youth Support: Employees also volunteered with the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps organizations, supporting youth arts programs.

