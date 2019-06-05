VEREIT® Announces Partial Redemption Of 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

PHOENIX, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) announced today that it intends to redeem 4,000,000 shares of its 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock"), representing approximately 9.33% of its approximately 42.9 million shares of Series F Preferred Stock, on July 5, 2019 (the "Redemption Date"). The shares of Series F Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share. As previously announced, VEREIT will pay the cash dividend (the "Dividend") on the Series F Preferred Stock of $0.1395833 for the period from June 15, 2019 through July 14, 2019 to holders of Series F Preferred Stock as of July 1, 2019, which is the record date for such dividend, on July 15, 2019.

Dividends on the shares of Series F Preferred Stock that are to be redeemed will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Upon redemption, the redeemed shares of Series F Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding, and all rights of the holders of such shares will terminate, except the right of the holders to receive the cash payable upon such redemption and in connection with the Dividend, without interest.

VEREIT will fund the aggregate redemption with cash available from the institutional partnership that closed on May 30, 2019. All shares of Series F Preferred Stock are held in book-entry form and will be redeemed on a pro rata basis from the holders of record of such shares. As specified in the notice of partial redemption, shares of Series F Preferred Stock held in book-entry form though the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will be redeemed according to DTC's procedures and shares of Series F Preferred Stock held through the records of Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "Redemption Agent") will be automatically redeemed by the Redemption Agent. Payment to DTC and the registered holders for the redeemed shares of Series F Preferred Stock will be made by the Redemption Agent.

The address for the Redemption Agent is as follows:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

250 Royall Street

Canton, MA 02021

Attn: Corporate Actions

Telephone: (800) 546-5141

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. VEREIT has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect the VEREIT's expectations regarding future events and plans, including the redemption of its Series F Preferred Stock. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continues," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond VEREIT's control.

If a change occurs, VEREIT's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: VEREIT's plans, market and other expectations, objectives, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts; the developments disclosed herein; VEREIT's ability to meet its 2019 guidance; VEREIT's ability to renew leases, lease vacant space or re-lease space as leases expire on favorable terms or at all; risks associated with tenant, geographic and industry concentrations with respect to VEREIT's properties; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of VEREIT's properties, goodwill and intangible assets and other assets; unexpected costs or liabilities that may arise from potential dispositions, including related to limited partnership, tenant-in-common and Delaware statutory trust real estate programs and VEREIT's management with respect to such programs; competition in the acquisition and disposition of properties and in the leasing of its properties; the inability to acquire, dispose of, or lease properties on advantageous terms; risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies of tenants, from tenant defaults generally or from the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of VEREIT's tenants; risks associated with pending government investigations and litigations related to VEREIT's previously disclosed audit committee investigation, including the expense of such investigations and litigation and any additional potential payments upon resolution; risks associated with VEREIT's substantial indebtedness, including that such indebtedness may affect VEREIT's ability to pay dividends and the terms and restrictions within the agreements governing VEREIT's indebtedness may restrict its borrowing and operating flexibility; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

