Verinext and BigPanda Partner to Revolutionize Incident Management through AI-Driven Automation

Automated Incident Analysis and Root Cause Detection to Reduce Downtime and Enhance IT Service for Verinext Managed Services Customers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced a new partnership with BigPanda, the leader in AI-powered IT operations and incident management. Together, the companies are integrating advanced analytical AI capabilities to accelerate incident analysis, reduce mean time to resolution, and enhance IT operations' ability to resolve critical issues with speed and accuracy.

"BigPanda's analytical AI capabilities for event and incident management are a game changer for our managed services clients," said Matt Bynum, Senior Vice President, Managed Services, Verinext. "With this partnership, we're able to provide fast, automated insights and suggest root causes for incidents in real time, identifying problems before they escalate and ultimately mitigating downtime. This fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering next-generation IT solutions that keep businesses running smoothly."

"We are excited to partner with Verinext, a proven managed services leader that empowers businesses to transform and secure their operations through technology," said Chris Reites, Vice President, Pre Sales & Global Alliances, BigPanda. "Our AI-powered platform quickly detects issues before they become incidents and accelerates investigation with automated incident analysis that delivers clear, natural language summaries. This results in improved team productivity and faster resolution times, enabling IT to meet business requirements while lowering costs."

BigPanda's AI-powered event and incident management solutions power critical stages of the incident lifecycle, giving teams highly relevant insights to detect, investigate, and resolve incidents quickly. IT operations and managed services teams using this technology are able to standardize and centralize data, unify communication across stakeholders, and reduce escalations to senior staff. BigPanda's AI-driven platform enables enterprises to maintain service uptime while delivering operational efficiency.

Verinext offers BigPanda's AI-powered IT operations and incident management platform as part of its comprehensive suite of managed services designed to enhance operational efficiency, security, and business resilience. By combining BigPanda's advanced technology with Verinext's services expertise in cybersecurity and IT transformation, customers are empowered to streamline incident management processes, reduce operational friction, and unlock new efficiencies. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About BigPanda

BigPanda Inc. unifies operational data, teams, and workflows with AI-powered event and incident management. BigPanda's AIOps platform enables IT to meet customer expectations and business requirements while lowering costs, and ensures business services perform at the highest level to protect and grow revenue. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

