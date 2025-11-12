Verinext Expands AI Services Portfolio with Computer by DevRev, an AI Teammate that Unifies Data and Automates Work

Collaboration Combines Verinext's Secure AI Expertise with DevRev's AI Teammate to Unify Data, Automate Work, and Accelerate Business Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced a strategic partnership with DevRev , an AI-native enterprise software company focused on transforming how teams collaborate. The two companies are partnering to break down data silos, drive AI innovation, and scale business growth.

Verinext deploys secure, responsible AI to deliver ROI, differentiation, and measurable business value. Its experts guide organizations from use-case analysis through custom AI applications and infrastructure modernization, while also integrating packaged AI components to enhance existing systems. Verinext will now extend these capabilities with the offering of Computer by DevRev, an AI teammate that unifies structured and unstructured enterprise data for powerful search, task automation, actionable feedback, and real-time analytics. With DevRev's capabilities and Verinext's security and managed services, the partnership creates a secure and scalable path to AI adoption.

Powered by Computer Memory, a proprietary permission-aware knowledge graph, and Computer AirSync, a bidirectional real-time synchronization engine, Computer by DevRev acts as an intelligent AI teammate. It allows users to communicate their needs, and the system responds by finding information, providing answers, and creating, updating, or automating tasks across teams, organizations, and even customer environments. Through this collaboration, businesses can securely unify data, automate workflows, and scale AI to drive smarter decisions and measurable growth.

"AI has the potential to change how businesses operate at a fundamental level, but only when it's deployed responsibly and with clear outcomes in mind," said Matthew Meves, Director, AI & Data Services at Verinext. "Our partnership with DevRev combines Verinext's proven expertise in secure AI adoption with DevRev's innovative Computer platform, giving our customers a powerful path to unify their data, automate work, and accelerate overall growth."

"Enterprise teams have more tools than ever before, yet work has never felt more fragmented. We built Computer to eliminate data silos and give enterprises a true AI teammate that will help them get work done," said Manoj Agarwal, Co-Founder and President at DevRev. "Now, partnering with Verinext allows us to extend that vision with the security, expertise, and managed services enterprises need to adopt AI at scale and achieve real business value."

Verinext offers Computer by DevRev as part of its comprehensive suite of enterprise AI solutions and services designed to enhance operational efficiency. By combining DevRev's advanced AI technology with Verinext's AI expertise, customers are empowered to break through fragmentation, turn data into meaningful action, and shape a work experience where technology amplifies human impact.

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix and an Adobe board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

