Verinext Annual Charity Golf Classic Raises Nearly $20,000 for FOCUS

Verinext and 21 Event Sponsors Support FOCUS' Efforts to Help Make Everyday Life Better for Children with Disabilities and their Families

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that its annual Charity Golf Classic has raised almost 20,000 for FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress), a nonprofit that seeks to create a community for families of children with disabilities in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Verinext, with the support of 21 event sponsors, united to raise money for the FOCUS program, whose mission is to embrace and equip families of children with disabilities to make everyday life better.

"Verinext continues to demonstrate its remarkable generosity and investment in the surrounding community," said Przemek Szczepanik, Vice President, Platform Automation and Orchestration, Fiserv Technology Services and FOCUS Chairperson. "We're honored to be the beneficiary of their annual charity golf event. Their support helps thousands of families with children with disabilities find the comfort, hope, joy, and essential equipment they need."

"The FOCUS program continues to make an incredible impact in the lives of families across our community," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "We, and our sponsors, are honored to support their mission to help raise monetary and community support for the meaningful work FOCUS does every day."

The Verinext 2025 Charity Golf Classic was held at The River Club where 120 golfers participated, supporting the great cause. Sponsors of the event included Appgate, Arctic Wolf, Arrow, Aruba, Atlassian, Balata Data, Big Panda, Binary Defense/Climb, Check Point, Commvault, Fortinet, Halcyon, HPE, Island.io, Nutanix, Semperis, SentinelOne, TDSynnex/Cisco, Trend Micro, Varonis, and Veeam.

About FOCUS

FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress) was founded in August 1983 by parents seeking support for themselves and for their children with rare genetic illnesses. It quickly grew from a small living room support group into an organization with innovative programs for both parents and children with developmental and physical disabilities. After 39 years of growth and two mergers, FOCUS now provides services for more than 4,500 Georgia families. FOCUS programs include children's activities and day camps, teen and young adult activities and overnight camps, family activities and support groups, granted and loaned medical equipment for children in need, educational parent workshops and conferences, and support for children who are hospitalized. For more information visit: www.focus-ga.org.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

