Verinext Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

Powerhouse Solution Provider Continues to Persist with Decades-long Achievement

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Verinext on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list. While this is the second time Verinext appears on the list under its new brand, both of its predecessor organizations, Anexinet and Veristor, have appeared consistently on the notable list over the past decade and a half.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and is a prominent benchmark for many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"At Verinext, we are thrilled to again be recognized as a powerhouse organization," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. "Our team works hard to ensure our reputation stands as a technology truth-teller, preparing our customers for everything that comes next. We're proud of the execution of our mission and how it has elevated our growth in the industry and on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

