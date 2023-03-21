Verinext Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Company Recognized for Achieving a High Level of Certifications and Specializations Across

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Verinext on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list. This is the first time Verinext appears on the list under its new brand, however prior to their merger, both Anexinet and Veristor appeared on the list individually for 12 years running.

This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today's IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers such as strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

"Verinext has a long-standing and deep commitment to advanced technology training, certification and knowledge across the IT vendor landscape. The technology depth of our team and our vendor-aligned service offerings are among our top differentiators when we provide end-to-end solutions for our clients," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. "Being named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 list once again is further testament of our unparalleled expertise and service offerings that spans more than 200 vendor partners and technology areas from hybrid infrastructure, data protection and security to networking, automation, digital innovation and customer experience management."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

