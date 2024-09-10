Verinext Partners with Halcyon to Fill Endpoint Protection Gaps and Defeat Ransomware

Over one-third of all cyberattacks involve ransomware; Verinext and Halcyon stand together to change that

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced a new partnership with Halcyon, the leading platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware. Together, the partners are combining forces to fill every endpoint protection gap in their joint mission to defeat ransomware and prevent resulting business downtime.

"We have been impressed by Halcyon's unique anti-ransomware platform," said Brian Yost, Director, Cybersecurity Strategy, Verinext. "It is easy to deploy, doesn't conflict with existing endpoint security solutions, and provides several unique levels of protection against ransomware attacks. Their model is the first platform to specifically target the problem of ransomware, filling gaps other providers miss. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with them."

"Verinext is a proven and trusted leader in cybersecurity solution architecture and implementation, and we know they only partner with the best vendors in the industry," said Chris Catanzaro, VP of Global MSSP and Channels, Halcyon. "We are honored to work alongside them to provide and continue to develop unmatched security solutions, expanding our footprint to erase ransomware together."

Halcyon is the first security solution built to maintain operational uptime and prevent data extortion that drives high premiums and insufficient risk transfer. Through their services, they provide the only Anti-Ransomware Platform that can deliver 360-degree ransomware controls: ransomware-focused prevention and behavioral detections, interception of the encryption key material for autonomous decryption, and data exfiltration prevention (DXP) in a single offering.

Verinext offers Halcyon's Anti-Ransomware and Cyber Resilience Platform as part of the comprehensive Verinext suite of security solutions. Verinext's complete range of security solutions are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security .

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the leading anti-ransomware company. Global 2000 companies rely on the Halcyon platform to fill endpoint protection gaps and defeat ransomware with minimal business disruption through built-in bypass and evasion protection, key material capture and automated decryption, and exfiltration and extortion prevention.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

