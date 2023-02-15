Verinext Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

Annual List Places Verinext in the Elite 150 Category

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Verinext to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. While this is the first time Verinext appears on the lists under its new brand, the organization has appeared on the list seven times as Anexinet and six times as Veristor prior to merging to create Verinext.

"Combining the managed services expertise from Anexinet and Veristor, Verinext is now unmatched in our ability to deliver, at scale, managed IT and application services that meet today's business needs," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. "Our customized services cover the entire hybrid enterprise – from SaaS providers to public cloud and hosted private cloud infrastructure – to deliver the differentiation and expert resources clients need to anticipate new requirements and pivot quickly. It's an honor to place again in the Elite 150 category of the CRN MSP 500 list."

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

SOURCE Verinext