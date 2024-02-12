Verinext Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

Annual List Places Verinext in the Elite 150 Category

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Verinext to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. This is the second time Verinext appears on the lists under its new brand. Previously, the organization appeared seven times as Anexinet and six times as Veristor before merging to create Verinext.

"Today's enterprises have increasingly complex IT infrastructure. Among the most tedious, yet critical, IT operations priorities are maintenance and security of infrastructure operations. This is now even more challenging as workloads span cloud and on-premises platforms. With our team's experience, Verinext has proven ability to deliver hybrid infrastructure management that can consistently operate across all platforms," said Matt Bynum, Senior Vice President of Managed Services, Verinext. "Our specialized managed services cover enterprises end-to-end, delivering the expert resources clients need to anticipate and adapt to today's business needs. It's an honor to place again in the Elite 150 category on the annual CRN MSP 500 list."

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Verinext's proven and patented process for safely automating IT infrastructure upgrades is one of the many reasons for its inclusion in the Elite 150 CRN MSP 500 list. Modern infrastructure is complex and hybrid. It requires advanced expertise to design, implement, automate and manage the infrastructure that spans all platforms and workloads. This is where Verinext's innovative technology protects, secures and elevates its customer's experience.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Verinext