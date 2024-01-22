Veris Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

Veris Residential, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris Residential" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 Distributions. The Company's total distribution of $0.05 per share of common stock (CUSIP #554489104) is to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

RECORD

PAYMENT

CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

TAXABLE

TOTAL

UNRECAPTURED

SECTION

RETURN OF CAPITAL

DATE

DATE

PER SHARE

ORDINARY DIVIDENDS

CAPITAL GAIN

SECTION 1250 GAIN

199A DIVIDENDS

DISTRIBUTIONS

9/30/2023

10/10/2023

$                            0.05

$                                  -

$                    -

$                              -

$                        -

$                  0.05








TOTALS


$                            0.05

$                                  -

$                    -

$                              -

$                        -

$                  0.05








Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Veris Residential, Inc. distributions.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://verisresidential.com

Investors
Anna Malhari
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Media 
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170

Veris Residential, Inc.

