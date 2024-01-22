Veris Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris Residential" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 Distributions. The Company's total distribution of $0.05 per share of common stock (CUSIP #554489104) is to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

RECORD PAYMENT CASH DISTRIBUTIONS TAXABLE TOTAL UNRECAPTURED SECTION RETURN OF CAPITAL DATE DATE PER SHARE ORDINARY DIVIDENDS CAPITAL GAIN SECTION 1250 GAIN 199A DIVIDENDS DISTRIBUTIONS 9/30/2023 10/10/2023 $ 0.05 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.05















TOTALS

$ 0.05 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.05

















Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Veris Residential, Inc. distributions.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://verisresidential.com.

