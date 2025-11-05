Veris Residential Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris Residential" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter 2025 in the amount of $0.08 for the period ending December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

