Veris Residential Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris Residential" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter 2025 in the amount of $0.08 for the period ending December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

