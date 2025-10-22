Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

News provided byVeris Residential, Inc.
Oct 22, 2025, 16:39 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the third quarter 2025.
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share
|
$0.80
|
$(0.10)
|
$0.81
|
$(0.12)
|
Core FFO per Diluted Share
|
$0.20
|
$0.17
|
$0.52
|
$0.49
|
Core AFFO per Diluted Share
|
$0.19
|
$0.19
|
$0.55
|
$0.58
|
Dividend per Diluted Share
|
$0.08
|
$0.07
|
$0.24
|
$0.1825
STRATEGIC UPDATE
- Meaningfully accelerated the Company's deleveraging progress with $542 million of non-strategic asset sales completed or under contract year to date, including $75 million under contract for the Harborside 8/9 land parcel.
- Utilized asset sale proceeds to reduce debt by $394 million during the third quarter, further reducing Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) to 10.0x ahead of schedule.
- On track to achieve Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) of approximately 9.0x upon the sale of Harborside 8/9, anticipated to close in the first quarter next year.
- Raised high-end of non-strategic asset disposition guidance to $650 million, positioning the Company to achieve Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) of around 8.0x or potentially lower by year-end 2026.
- Raised 2025 Core FFO per share guidance for the second consecutive quarter to reflect one-time tax appeal refunds recognized in the third quarter.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Year-over-year Same Store Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 3.9% for the quarter and 3.5% year to date.
- Year-over-year Same Store NOI growth of 1.6% year to date.
- Occupancy of 95.8% excluding Liberty Towers, which remains under renovation, with Same Store occupancy of 94.7% (including Liberty Towers).
- Named 2025 Regional Listed Sector Leader and Top Performer by GRESB for distinguished sustainability leadership among residential companies in the Americas.
Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marked another period of significant progress advancing Veris Residential's corporate plan, as we seek to continue accelerating our balance sheet transformation while delivering outsized earnings growth. With $542 million in non-core asset sales either closed or under contract year to date—exceeding our target for non-strategic asset sales—we are pleased to raise our disposition target to $650 million, positioning us to potentially delever to below 8x by year-end 2026.
"Operationally, we delivered another solid quarter, achieving 3.9% blended net rental growth and further raising our Core FFO guidance to $0.67 to $0.68 per share, representing year-over-year growth of 12.5%. We remain well positioned to drive continued outperformance for shareholders in 2025 and beyond through disciplined execution, operational efficiency and strategic capital deployment."
SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
Following the sale of The James, 145 Front Street, Signature Place and Quarry Place, the Company has removed these assets from its Same Store pool for all periods presented. All Same Store financial and operational results have been revised for comparability.
|
|
September 30,
|
June 30, 2025
|
Change
|
Same Store Units
|
6,581
|
6,581
|
— %
|
Same Store Occupancy
|
94.7 %
|
93.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter)
|
3.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
(1.9) %
|
Average Revenue per Home
|
$4,255
|
$4,226
|
0.7 %
The following table shows Same Store performance:
|
($ in 000s)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
%
|
2025
|
2024
|
%
|
Total Property Revenue
|
$68,870
|
$67,359
|
2.2 %
|
$203,451
|
$199,088
|
2.2 %
|
Controllable Expenses
|
12,034
|
11,383
|
5.7 %
|
34,219
|
33,586
|
1.9 %
|
Non-Controllable Expenses
|
11,394
|
9,295
|
22.6 %
|
32,428
|
30,859
|
5.1 %
|
Total Property Expenses
|
23,428
|
20,678
|
13.3 %
|
66,647
|
64,445
|
3.4 %
|
Same Store NOI
|
$45,442
|
$46,681
|
(2.7) %
|
$136,804
|
$134,643
|
1.6 %
TRANSACTION ACTIVITY
During the third quarter, the Company sold four multifamily properties and one land parcel, generating $406 million in gross proceeds. Year to date, the Company has sold $467 million of non-strategic assets, with an additional $75 million under contract for Harborside 8/9, reducing our land bank to $35 million.
|
Name ($ in 000s)
|
Date
|
Location
|
Gross Proceeds
|
65 Livingston
|
1/24/2025
|
Roseland, NJ
|
$7,300
|
Wall Land
|
4/3/2025
|
Wall Township, NJ
|
31,000
|
PI - North Building (two parcels) and Metropolitan at 40 Park
|
4/21/2025
|
West New York, NJ, and
|
7,100
|
1 Water
|
4/29/2025
|
White Plains, NY
|
15,500
|
Signature Place
|
7/9/2025
|
Morris Plains, NJ
|
85,000
|
145 Front Street
|
7/22/2025
|
Worcester, MA
|
122,200
|
The James
|
8/14/2025
|
Park Ridge, NJ
|
117,000
|
PI South - Building 2
|
8/28/2025
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
19,000
|
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
|
9/25/2025
|
Eastchester, NY
|
63,000
|
Total Assets Sold in 2025
|
|
|
$467,100
FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $274 million, a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.76% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years, with all of the Company's debt either hedged or fixed.
During the quarter, the Company utilized proceeds from asset sales to repay the $200 million Term Loan, $96 million on the Revolver and the $56.5 million mortgage secured by Portside at East Pier. In addition, the buyer assumed the $41 million mortgage secured by Quarry Place.
|
Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s)
|
September 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
Weighted Average Interest Rate
|
4.76 %
|
5.08 %
|
Weighted Average Years to Maturity
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
TTM Interest Coverage Ratio
|
1.7x
|
1.7x
|
Net Debt
|
$1,407,717
|
$1,795,320
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
|
$141,151
|
$159,162
|
Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)
|
10.0x
|
11.3x
AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY
In July, the Company amended its $500 million credit facility established in April 2024. The Amended Facility package—comprising a $300 million Revolver and a $200 million Term Loan, which has been repaid-introduced a leverage-based pricing grid for the Revolver, with spreads ranging from 1.20% to 1.75% over SOFR (inclusive of a 5-basis-point spread reduction associated with meeting certain KPIs), and reduced the required number of secured properties in the collateral pool from five to two.
The Company's current total leverage ratio as defined by the Amended Facility is between 50% and 55%, resulting in a borrowing rate on the Revolver of SOFR + 1.50%. The Amended Facility matures in April 2027 and retains a one-year extension option on the Revolver.
DIVIDEND
The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on October 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.
GUIDANCE
The Company is maintaining its operational guidance for 2025 in accordance with the following table:
|
2025 Guidance Ranges
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Same Store Revenue Growth
|
2.2 %
|
—
|
2.7 %
|
Same Store Expense Growth
|
2.4 %
|
—
|
2.8 %
|
Same Store NOI Growth
|
2.0 %
|
—
|
2.8 %
The Company is raising its 2025 Core FFO per share guidance range to $0.67 to $0.68, reflecting $4 million recognized this quarter from the successful resolution of real estate tax appeals related to formerly owned office properties.
|
|
Current Guidance
|
Previous Guidance (July)
|
Core FFO per Share Guidance
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Net Income (Loss) per Share
|
$(0.64)
|
—
|
$(0.65)
|
$(0.22)
|
—
|
$(0.21)
|
Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Sales
|
$(0.82)
|
—
|
$(0.82)
|
$—
|
—
|
$—
|
Depreciation per Share
|
$0.85
|
—
|
$0.85
|
$0.85
|
—
|
$0.85
|
Core FFO per Share
|
$0.67
|
—
|
$0.68
|
$0.63
|
—
|
$0.64
SUSTAINABILITY
The Company's 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) score improved by one point to 90, ranking the Company first in its peer group and maintaining its 5 Star Rating and Green Star designation. The Company was also named a 2025 Regional Listed Sector Leader and Top Performer, recognizing the Company's commitment to sustainability excellence across its portfolio.
CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live via the Internet at: https://investors.verisresidential.com/.
The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential third quarter 2025 earnings conference call.
The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at:
https://investors.verisresidential.com/ beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
A replay of the call will also be accessible Thursday, October 23, 2025, through Sunday, November 23, 2025, by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1(412) 317-6671 (international) and using the passcode, 13753250.
Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s third quarter 2025 Form 10-Q and third quarter 2025 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website under Financial Results.
In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:
Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.
For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit www.verisresidential.com.
The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information.
We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations, and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we may not anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
|
Investors
|
|
Media
|
Mackenzie Rice
|
|
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
|
Director, Investor Relations
|
|
Gasthalter & Co.
|
Additional details on Company Information.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Rental property
|
|
|
|
Land and leasehold interests
|
$ 438,018
|
$ 458,946
|
|
Buildings and improvements
|
2,587,883
|
2,634,321
|
|
Tenant improvements
|
16,388
|
14,784
|
|
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|
115,693
|
112,201
|
|
|
3,157,982
|
3,220,252
|
|
Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
(495,698)
|
(432,531)
|
|
|
2,662,284
|
2,787,721
|
|
Real estate held for sale, net
|
—
|
7,291
|
|
Net investment in rental property
|
2,662,284
|
2,795,012
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
8,778
|
7,251
|
|
Restricted cash
|
17,042
|
17,059
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|
52,841
|
111,301
|
|
Unbilled rents receivable, net
|
3,302
|
2,253
|
|
Deferred charges and other assets, net
|
46,598
|
48,476
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
918
|
1,375
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,791,763
|
$ 2,982,727
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Revolving credit facility and term loans
|
31,000
|
348,839
|
|
Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net
|
1,402,537
|
1,323,474
|
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
8,587
|
8,533
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
51,795
|
42,744
|
|
Rents received in advance and security deposits
|
11,582
|
11,512
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
5,131
|
5,262
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,510,632
|
1,740,364
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
9,294
|
9,294
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
1,156,864
|
1,099,391
|
|
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:
|
|
|
|
Operating Partnership
|
106,342
|
102,588
|
|
Consolidated joint ventures
|
8,631
|
31,090
|
|
Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
$ 114,973
|
$ 133,678
|
|
Total equity
|
$ 1,271,837
|
$ 1,233,069
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,791,763
|
$ 2,982,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
REVENUES
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue from leases
|
$ 67,625
|
$ 62,227
|
|
$ 198,938
|
$ 183,786
|
Management fees
|
523
|
794
|
|
2,007
|
2,587
|
Parking income
|
3,893
|
3,903
|
|
12,018
|
11,570
|
Other income
|
1,399
|
1,251
|
|
4,161
|
5,048
|
Total revenues
|
73,440
|
68,175
|
|
217,124
|
202,991
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
10,129
|
8,572
|
|
29,446
|
27,251
|
Utilities
|
2,382
|
2,129
|
|
7,292
|
6,196
|
Operating services
|
12,808
|
10,156
|
|
36,688
|
35,354
|
Property management
|
4,261
|
3,762
|
|
12,734
|
13,370
|
General and administrative
|
8,517
|
8,956
|
|
28,190
|
29,019
|
Transaction related costs
|
1,550
|
—
|
|
3,428
|
1,406
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,073
|
21,159
|
|
64,797
|
61,592
|
Land and other impairments, net
|
—
|
2,619
|
|
15,667
|
2,619
|
Total expenses
|
60,720
|
57,353
|
|
198,242
|
176,807
|
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(22,240)
|
(21,507)
|
|
(69,804)
|
(64,683)
|
Interest and other investment income
|
173
|
181
|
|
268
|
2,255
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
340
|
(268)
|
|
4,708
|
2,919
|
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net
|
91,037
|
—
|
|
84,160
|
—
|
Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land
|
(1,118)
|
—
|
|
35,292
|
11,515
|
Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
|
—
|
—
|
|
5,122
|
7,100
|
Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net
|
(3,212)
|
8
|
|
(3,212)
|
(777)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(121)
|
(310)
|
|
302
|
(305)
|
Total other (expense) income, net
|
64,859
|
(21,896)
|
|
56,836
|
(41,976)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
|
77,579
|
(11,074)
|
|
75,718
|
(15,792)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(35)
|
(39)
|
|
(170)
|
(274)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense
|
77,544
|
(11,113)
|
|
75,548
|
(16,066)
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
3,782
|
206
|
|
3,891
|
1,877
|
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
1,548
|
Total discontinued operations, net
|
3,782
|
206
|
|
3,891
|
3,425
|
Net income (loss)
|
81,326
|
(10,907)
|
|
79,439
|
(12,641)
|
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures
|
907
|
391
|
|
3,181
|
1,429
|
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income (loss) from continuing operations
|
(6,596)
|
923
|
|
(6,607)
|
1,293
|
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations
|
(319)
|
(18)
|
|
(328)
|
(295)
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
(81)
|
(81)
|
|
(243)
|
(459)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$ 75,237
|
$ (9,692)
|
|
$ 75,442
|
$ (10,673)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$0.81
|
$(0.10)
|
|
$0.81
|
$(0.12)
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$0.80
|
$(0.10)
|
|
$0.81
|
$(0.12)
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
93,476
|
92,903
|
|
93,310
|
92,615
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding1
|
102,493
|
101,587
|
|
102,273
|
101,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
|
See Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI for more details.
|
FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$ 75,237
|
$ (9,692)
|
|
$ 75,442
|
$ (10,673)
|
Add/(Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
|
6,596
|
(923)
|
|
6,607
|
(1,293)
|
Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations
|
319
|
18
|
|
328
|
295
|
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations2
|
21,395
|
23,401
|
|
68,071
|
68,547
|
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
668
|
Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
—
|
—
|
|
(5,122)
|
(7,100)
|
Continuing operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property
|
(91,037)
|
—
|
|
(84,160)
|
—
|
Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
(1,548)
|
FFO3
|
$ 12,510
|
$ 12,804
|
|
$ 61,166
|
$ 48,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add/(Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
|
3,212
|
(8)
|
|
3,212
|
777
|
Land and other impairments4
|
—
|
2,619
|
|
14,067
|
2,619
|
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land5
|
558
|
—
|
|
(35,852)
|
(11,515)
|
Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)6
|
547
|
206
|
|
2,067
|
2,079
|
Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)7
|
657
|
26
|
|
2,056
|
2,390
|
Amortization of derivative premium8
|
423
|
1,303
|
|
2,385
|
3,093
|
Derivative mark to market adjustment & losses on de-designation/early terminations
|
561
|
16
|
|
1,086
|
16
|
Transaction related costs
|
1,550
|
—
|
|
3,428
|
1,406
|
Core FFO
|
$ 20,018
|
$ 16,966
|
|
$ 53,615
|
$ 49,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add/(Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent adjustments9
|
(493)
|
(341)
|
|
(1,244)
|
(683)
|
Amortization of market lease intangibles, net
|
—
|
(9)
|
|
(6)
|
(25)
|
Amortization of lease inducements
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
7
|
Amortization of debt discounts (premiums)
|
10
|
—
|
|
19
|
—
|
Amortization of stock compensation
|
2,867
|
3,005
|
|
9,046
|
9,979
|
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
|
145
|
165
|
|
434
|
594
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
1,673
|
1,675
|
|
5,157
|
4,486
|
Add/(Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building improvements
|
(4,719)
|
(2,288)
|
|
(10,700)
|
(4,890)
|
Tenant improvements and leasing commissions10
|
(25)
|
(55)
|
|
(121)
|
(142)
|
Core AFFO3
|
$ 19,476
|
$ 19,118
|
|
$ 56,200
|
$ 59,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
|
$0.12
|
$0.13
|
|
$0.60
|
$0.48
|
Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
|
$0.20
|
$0.17
|
|
$0.52
|
$0.49
|
Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
|
$0.19
|
$0.19
|
|
$0.55
|
$0.58
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$0.08
|
$0.07
|
|
$0.24
|
$0.1825
|
|
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
|
See Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Core FFO (calculated previously)
|
$ 20,018
|
$ 16,966
|
|
$ 53,615
|
$ 49,761
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
(340)
|
268
|
|
(4,708)
|
(3,181)
|
Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization
|
(468)
|
(2,407)
|
|
(3,709)
|
(7,549)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
22,240
|
21,507
|
|
69,804
|
64,683
|
Amortization of derivative premium
|
(423)
|
(1,303)
|
|
(2,385)
|
(3,093)
|
Derivative mark to market adjustment & losses on de-designation/early terminations
|
(561)
|
(16)
|
|
(1,086)
|
(16)
|
Recurring joint venture distributions
|
1,040
|
2,374
|
|
9,229
|
8,252
|
Income (loss) from noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, net1
|
(348)
|
(391)
|
|
(1,022)
|
(1,429)
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
81
|
81
|
|
243
|
459
|
Income tax expense
|
35
|
39
|
|
171
|
297
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 41,274
|
$ 37,118
|
|
$ 120,152
|
$ 108,184
|
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 152,662
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
1,407,717
|
|
|
Net Debt-to-EBITDA
|
9.2x
|
|
|
|
|
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 152,662
|
|
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
TTM Multifamily Sales Adjustments
|
(16,720)
|
|
|
TTM Carry Costs from Sold Land
|
(510)
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
TTM Unconsolidated JV Sales Adjustments
|
5,719
|
|
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
|
$ 141,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
1,407,717
|
|
|
Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)
|
10.0x
|
|
|
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Net of land and other impairments, and loss on disposition of developable land. See Annex 7 for breakout of noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures.
|
Components of Net Asset Value
|
|
Real Estate Portfolio
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Multifamily NOI1
|
Total
|
At Share
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$8,778
|
New Jersey Waterfront
|
$168,828
|
$147,807
|
|
Restricted Cash
|
17,042
|
Massachusetts
|
20,264
|
20,264
|
|
Other Assets
|
50,818
|
Other
|
15,324
|
9,587
|
|
Subtotal Other Assets
|
$76,638
|
Total Multifamily NOI2
|
$204,416
|
$177,658
|
|
|
|
Commercial NOI3
|
4,240
|
3,346
|
|
Liabilities and Other Considerations
|
Total NOI
|
$208,656
|
$181,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share
|
$1,338,821
|
Non-Strategic Assets
|
|
Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share
|
128,852
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
77,095
|
Estimated Value of Land Under Contract
|
$75,000
|
|
Revolving Credit Facility
|
31,000
|
Estimated Value of Remaining Land
|
35,395
|
|
Preferred Units
|
9,294
|
Total Non-Strategic Assets4
|
$110,395
|
|
Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations
|
$1,585,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding Shares5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|
102,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees.
|
2 Signature Place, 145 Front Street, The James and Quarry Place were sold in the third quarter. They contributed $43K, $398K, $571K, and $753K of NOI, respectively, for the quarter and have been removed from this subtotal. Normalized Real Estate Taxes are $8.8 million, $400 thousand lower than what was reported in the third quarter.
|
3 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details.
|
4 The land values are VRE's share of value. For more details see Commercial Assets and Developable Land.
|
5 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 93,476 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,611 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 406 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.
|
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
|
Multifamily Operating Portfolio
|
|
|
Operating Highlights
|
|
|
|
Percentage
Occupied1
|
|
NOI2
|
Debt
Balance
|
|
Ownership
|
Apartments
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
NJ Waterfront
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Haus25
|
100.0 %
|
750
|
96.5 %
|
95.5 %
|
$5,118
|
$5,027
|
$8,275
|
$8,083
|
$343,061
|
Liberty Towers*
|
100.0 %
|
648
|
84.9 %
|
78.0 %
|
4,630
|
4,688
|
4,596
|
4,462
|
—
|
BLVD 401
|
74.3 %
|
311
|
95.9 %
|
95.8 %
|
4,376
|
4,288
|
2,416
|
2,498
|
113,984
|
BLVD 425
|
74.3 %
|
412
|
95.8 %
|
95.0 %
|
4,236
|
4,217
|
3,320
|
3,359
|
131,000
|
BLVD 475
|
100.0 %
|
523
|
97.5 %
|
97.0 %
|
4,349
|
4,308
|
4,247
|
4,429
|
162,088
|
Soho Lofts*
|
100.0 %
|
377
|
94.8 %
|
94.1 %
|
4,878
|
4,871
|
2,875
|
3,193
|
—
|
Sable
|
100.0 %
|
762
|
96.6 %
|
92.1 %
|
4,245
|
4,224
|
5,638
|
5,655
|
181,544
|
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
|
100.0 %
|
313
|
94.9 %
|
95.9 %
|
4,590
|
4,507
|
2,717
|
2,798
|
110,000
|
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
|
100.0 %
|
295
|
97.3 %
|
97.4 %
|
4,394
|
4,403
|
2,470
|
2,543
|
100,000
|
RiverTrace
|
22.5 %
|
316
|
95.1 %
|
94.2 %
|
3,869
|
3,830
|
2,225
|
2,084
|
82,000
|
Capstone
|
40.0 %
|
360
|
94.7 %
|
95.1 %
|
4,651
|
4,692
|
3,428
|
3,398
|
135,000
|
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
|
87.2 %
|
5,067
|
94.6 %
|
92.8 %
|
$4,524
|
$4,499
|
$42,207
|
$42,502
|
$1,358,677
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portside at East Pier3
|
100.0 %
|
180
|
95.5 %
|
96.0 %
|
$3,377
|
$3,336
|
$1,186
|
$1,277
|
$—
|
Portside 2 at East Pier
|
100.0 %
|
296
|
96.3 %
|
96.1 %
|
3,563
|
3,567
|
2,158
|
2,217
|
94,200
|
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
|
100.0 %
|
326
|
95.2 %
|
95.1 %
|
2,928
|
2,899
|
1,722
|
1,664
|
69,522
|
Massachusetts Subtotal
|
100.0 %
|
802
|
95.7 %
|
95.7 %
|
$3,263
|
$3,244
|
$5,066
|
$5,158
|
$163,722
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Upton
|
100.0 %
|
193
|
94.5 %
|
96.0 %
|
$4,660
|
$4,468
|
$1,467
|
$1,466
|
$75,000
|
Riverpark at Harrison
|
45.0 %
|
141
|
95.7 %
|
96.5 %
|
2,940
|
2,924
|
579
|
584
|
30,097
|
Station House
|
50.0 %
|
378
|
93.9 %
|
92.6 %
|
3,029
|
3,018
|
1,785
|
1,987
|
85,716
|
Other Subtotal
|
62.6 %
|
712
|
94.4 %
|
94.3 %
|
$3,453
|
$3,392
|
$3,831
|
$4,037
|
$190,813
|
Operating Portfolio4,5
|
86.1 %
|
6,581
|
94.7 %
|
93.3 %
|
$4,255
|
$4,226
|
$51,104
|
$51,697
|
$1,713,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Average of the last month of each quarter.
|
2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.
|
3 The loan on Portside at East Pier was paid off in August 2025.
|
4 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above.
|
5 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.
|
|
*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Revolving Credit Facility. Following the July 9, 2025 amendment of the facility, the required number of collateral assets was reduced from five to two. Subsequent to the quarter end, negative pledge and assignment of proceeds of Portside at East Pier were added as incremental collateral.
|
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
|
Commercial Assets and Developable Land
|
($ in thousands)
|
Commercial
|
Location
|
Ownership
|
Rentable
SF1
|
Percentage
Leased
3Q 2025
|
Percentage
Leased
2Q 2025
|
NOI
3Q 2025
|
NOI
2Q 2025
|
Debt
Balance
|
Port Imperial South - Garage
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
70.0 %
|
Fn 1
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$619
|
$713
|
$30,670
|
Port Imperial South - Retail
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
70.0 %
|
18,064
|
77.0 %
|
77.0 %
|
126
|
70
|
—
|
Port Imperial North - Garage
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
Fn 1
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(13)
|
66
|
—
|
Port Imperial North - Retail
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
8,400
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
119
|
145
|
—
|
Riverwalk at Port Imperial
|
West New York, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
29,923
|
88.0 %
|
88.0 %
|
209
|
189
|
—
|
Commercial Total
|
|
90.4 %
|
56,387
|
86.3 %
|
86.3 %
|
$1,060
|
$1,183
|
$30,670
|
Developable Land Parcel Units2
|
|
|
Total Units
|
NJ Waterfront3
|
1,277
|
Massachusetts
|
737
|
Other
|
160
|
Developable Land Parcel Units Total
|
2,174
|
Less: land under contract (Harborside 8/9)
|
1,277
|
Developable Land Parcel Units Remaining
|
897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively.
|
2 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. The company owns 100% of the developable land parcel units.
|
3 PI South - Building 2 land was sold in August 2025, representing 245 total units and 123 units at share.
|
Same Store Market Information1
|
Sequential Quarter Comparison
(NOI in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI at Share
|
Occupancy
|
Blended Lease Tradeouts2
|
|
Apartments
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
Change
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
Change
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
Change
|
New Jersey Waterfront
|
5,067
|
$37,442
|
$37,814
|
(1.0) %
|
94.6 %
|
92.8 %
|
1.8 %
|
3.9 %
|
6.0 %
|
(2.1) %
|
Massachusetts
|
802
|
5,261
|
5,346
|
(1.6) %
|
95.7 %
|
95.7 %
|
— %
|
2.5 %
|
4.1 %
|
(1.6) %
|
Other3
|
712
|
2,739
|
2,835
|
(3.4) %
|
94.4 %
|
94.3 %
|
0.1 %
|
9.8 %
|
11.1 %
|
(1.3) %
|
Total
|
6,581
|
$45,442
|
$45,995
|
(1.2) %
|
94.7 %
|
93.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
3.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
(1.9) %
|
Year-over-Year Third Quarter Comparison
(NOI in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI at Share
|
Occupancy
|
Blended Lease Tradeouts2
|
|
Apartments
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
New Jersey Waterfront
|
5,067
|
$37,442
|
$38,837
|
(3.6) %
|
94.6 %
|
95.3 %
|
(0.7) %
|
3.9 %
|
6.0 %
|
(2.1) %
|
Massachusetts
|
802
|
5,261
|
5,230
|
0.6 %
|
95.7 %
|
94.7 %
|
1.0 %
|
2.5 %
|
2.7 %
|
(0.2) %
|
Other3
|
712
|
2,739
|
2,614
|
4.8 %
|
94.4 %
|
93.6 %
|
0.8 %
|
9.8 %
|
(7.2) %
|
17.0 %
|
Total
|
6,581
|
$45,442
|
$46,681
|
(2.7) %
|
94.7 %
|
95.0 %
|
(0.3) %
|
3.9 %
|
5.0 %
|
(1.1) %
|
Average Revenue per Home
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apartments
|
3Q 2025
|
2Q 2025
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
New Jersey Waterfront
|
5,067
|
$4,524
|
$4,499
|
$4,430
|
$4,441
|
$4,371
|
Massachusetts
|
802
|
3,263
|
3,244
|
3,186
|
3,161
|
3,160
|
Other3
|
712
|
3,453
|
3,392
|
3,291
|
3,376
|
3,387
|
Total
|
6,581
|
$4,255
|
$4,226
|
$4,155
|
$4,170
|
$4,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 All statistics are based off the current 6,581 Same Store pool. These values reflect the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025.
|
2 Blended lease tradeouts exclude properties not managed by Veris for all periods shown.
|
3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.
|
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
|
Same Store Performance
|
|
Multifamily Same Store1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September30,
|
|
Sequential
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
%
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
%
|
|
3Q 25
|
2Q 25
|
Change
|
%
|
Apartment Rental Income
|
$62,111
|
$61,270
|
$841
|
1.4 %
|
|
$184,050
|
$180,354
|
$3,696
|
2.0 %
|
|
$62,111
|
$61,025
|
$1,086
|
1.8 %
|
Parking/Other Income
|
6,759
|
6,089
|
670
|
11.0 %
|
|
19,401
|
18,734
|
667
|
3.6 %
|
|
6,759
|
6,559
|
200
|
3.0 %
|
Total Property Revenues2
|
$68,870
|
$67,359
|
$1,511
|
2.2 %
|
|
$203,451
|
$199,088
|
$4,363
|
2.2 %
|
|
$68,870
|
$67,584
|
$1,286
|
1.9 %
|
Marketing & Administration
|
1,993
|
2,011
|
(18)
|
(0.9) %
|
|
5,592
|
5,818
|
(226)
|
(3.9) %
|
|
1,993
|
1,816
|
177
|
9.7 %
|
Utilities
|
2,357
|
2,201
|
156
|
7.1 %
|
|
7,160
|
6,338
|
822
|
13.0 %
|
|
2,357
|
1,979
|
378
|
19.1 %
|
Payroll
|
3,878
|
3,735
|
143
|
3.8 %
|
|
11,195
|
11,114
|
81
|
0.7 %
|
|
3,878
|
3,666
|
212
|
5.8 %
|
Repairs & Maintenance
|
3,806
|
3,436
|
370
|
10.8 %
|
|
10,272
|
10,316
|
(44)
|
(0.4) %
|
|
3,806
|
3,588
|
218
|
6.1 %
|
Controllable Expenses
|
$12,034
|
$11,383
|
$651
|
5.7 %
|
|
$34,219
|
$33,586
|
$633
|
1.9 %
|
|
$12,034
|
$11,049
|
$985
|
8.9 %
|
Other Fixed Fees
|
781
|
738
|
43
|
5.8 %
|
|
2,329
|
2,139
|
190
|
8.9 %
|
|
781
|
778
|
3
|
0.4 %
|
Insurance
|
1,355
|
645
|
710
|
110.1 %
|
|
4,050
|
3,816
|
234
|
6.1 %
|
|
1,355
|
1,384
|
(29)
|
(2.1) %
|
Real Estate Taxes
|
9,258
|
7,912
|
1,346
|
17.0 %
|
|
26,049
|
24,904
|
1,145
|
4.6 %
|
|
9,258
|
8,378
|
880
|
10.5 %
|
Non-Controllable Expenses
|
$11,394
|
$9,295
|
$2,099
|
22.6 %
|
|
$32,428
|
$30,859
|
$1,569
|
5.1 %
|
|
$11,394
|
$10,540
|
$854
|
8.1 %
|
Total Property Expenses
|
$23,428
|
$20,678
|
$2,750
|
13.3 %
|
|
$66,647
|
$64,445
|
$2,202
|
3.4 %
|
|
$23,428
|
$21,589
|
$1,839
|
8.5 %
|
Same Store GAAP NOI
|
$45,442
|
$46,681
|
$(1,239)
|
(2.7) %
|
|
$136,804
|
$134,643
|
$2,161
|
1.6 %
|
|
$45,442
|
$45,995
|
$(553)
|
(1.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI Margin
|
66.0 %
|
69.3 %
|
(3.3) %
|
|
|
67.2 %
|
67.6 %
|
(0.4) %
|
|
|
66.0 %
|
68.1 %
|
(2.1) %
|
|
Total Units
|
6,581
|
6,581
|
|
|
|
6,581
|
6,581
|
|
|
|
6,581
|
6,581
|
|
|
% Ownership1
|
86.1 %
|
86.1 %
|
|
|
|
86.1 %
|
86.1 %
|
|
|
|
86.1 %
|
86.1 %
|
|
|
% Occupied
|
94.7 %
|
95.0 %
|
(0.3) %
|
|
|
94.37 %
|
95.0 %
|
(0.3) %
|
|
|
94.7 %
|
93.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 These values represent the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025. These are shown at share and exclude management fees.
|
2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP".
|
Debt Profile
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
Lender
|
Effective
Interest Rate1
|
September 30, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Date of
Maturity
|
Secured Permanent Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portside 2 at East Pier
|
New York Life Insurance Co.
|
4.56 %
|
$94,200
|
$95,427
|
03/10/26
|
BLVD 425
|
New York Life Insurance Co.
|
4.17 %
|
131,000
|
131,000
|
08/10/26
|
BLVD 401
|
New York Life Insurance Co.
|
4.29 %
|
113,984
|
115,515
|
08/10/26
|
Portside at East Pier2
|
KKR
|
SOFR + 2.75%
|
—
|
56,500
|
09/07/26
|
The Upton3
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
SOFR + 1.58%
|
75,000
|
75,000
|
10/27/26
|
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial4
|
JP Morgan
|
SOFR + 1.41%
|
110,000
|
110,000
|
06/21/27
|
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe5
|
Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC
|
4.48 %
|
—
|
41,000
|
08/05/27
|
BLVD 475
|
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
|
2.91 %
|
162,088
|
164,712
|
11/10/27
|
Haus25
|
Freddie Mac
|
6.04 %
|
343,061
|
343,061
|
09/01/28
|
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
|
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
|
4.52 %
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
01/10/29
|
Sable6
|
Pacific Life
|
5.20 %
|
181,544
|
—
|
08/01/29
|
Port Imperial Garage South
|
American General Life & A/G PC
|
4.85 %
|
30,670
|
31,098
|
12/01/29
|
The Emery7
|
Flagstar Bank
|
3.21 %
|
69,522
|
70,653
|
01/01/31
|
Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding
|
|
|
$1,411,069
|
$1,333,966
|
|
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5
|
|
|
(8,532)
|
(10,492)
|
|
Secured Permanent Loans
|
|
|
$1,402,537
|
$1,323,474
|
|
Secured RCF & Term Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving Credit Facility8
|
Various Lenders
|
SOFR + 2.39%
|
$31,000
|
$152,000
|
04/22/27
|
Term Loan8
|
Various Lenders
|
SOFR + 2.39%
|
—
|
200,000
|
04/22/27
|
RCF & Term Loan Balances
|
|
|
$31,000
|
$352,000
|
|
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5
|
|
|
—
|
(3,161)
|
|
Total RCF & Term Loan Debt
|
|
|
$31,000
|
$348,839
|
|
Total Debt
|
|
|
$1,433,537
|
$1,672,313
|
|
|
See to Debt Profile Footnotes.
|
Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule
|
|
As of September 30, all of the Company's total debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed with a weighted average interest rate of 4.76% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years.
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
As of 9/30
|
Balance
|
%
of Total
|
Weighted Average
Interest Rate
|
Weighted Average
Maturity in Years
|
Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
|
$1,442,069
|
100.0 %
|
4.77 %
|
2.38
|
Variable Rate Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rate Debt
|
—
|
— %
|
— %
|
—
|
Totals / Weighted Average
|
$1,442,069
|
100.0 %
|
4.77 %
|
2.38
|
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
|
(8,532)
|
|
|
|
Total Consolidated Debt, net
|
$1,433,537
|
|
|
|
Partners' Share
|
(72,248)
|
|
|
|
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net1
|
$1,361,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unconsolidated Secured Debt
|
|
|
|
|
VRE Share
|
$128,852
|
38.7 %
|
4.32 %
|
3.86
|
Partners' Share
|
203,961
|
61.3 %
|
4.32 %
|
3.86
|
Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt
|
$332,813
|
100.0 %
|
4.32 %
|
3.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Rata
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
|
$1,498,673
|
100.0 %
|
4.76 %
|
2.56
|
Variable Rate Secured Debt
|
—
|
— %
|
— %
|
—
|
Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio
|
$1,498,673
|
100.0 %
|
4.76 %
|
2.56
|
Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2025 2,3
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2027
|
|
2028
|
|
2029
|
|
2030
|
Secured Debt
|
|
|
$421
|
|
$272
|
|
$343
|
|
$303
|
|
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$31
|
|
|
|
|
Unused Revolver Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.3 million at BLVD 401 and $9.2 million at Port Imperial South Garage.
|
2 The Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities.
|
3 The graphic reflects VRE share of consolidated debt balances only. The loan encumbering Emery is represented among the 2026 maturities as it features a contractual rate step-up in January 2026. Dollars are shown in millions.
|
Annex 1: Transaction Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ in thousands
|
|
Location
|
Transaction
|
Number of
|
Units
|
Gross Proceeds
|
2025 dispositions-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
|
|
65 Livingston
|
Roseland, NJ
|
1/24/2025
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$7,300
|
Wall Land
|
Wall Township, NJ
|
4/3/2025
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
31,000
|
PI North - Building 6 and Riverbend I1
|
West New York, NJ
|
4/21/2025
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
6,500
|
1 Water
|
White Plains, NY
|
4/29/2025
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
15,500
|
PI South - Building 21
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
8/28/2025
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
19,000
|
Land dispositions-to-date
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$79,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metropolitan at 40 Park1
|
Morristown, NJ
|
4/21/2025
|
1
|
130
|
$600
|
Signature Place
|
Morris Plains, NJ
|
7/9/2025
|
1
|
197
|
85,000
|
145 Front Street
|
Worcester, MA
|
7/22/2025
|
1
|
365
|
122,200
|
The James
|
Park Ridge, NJ
|
8/14/2025
|
1
|
240
|
117,000
|
Quarry Place
|
Eastchester, NY
|
9/25/2025
|
1
|
108
|
63,0002
|
Multifamily dispositions-to-date
|
|
|
5
|
1,040
|
$387,800
|
Total dispositions-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
$467,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025 acquisitions-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sable
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
4/21/2025
|
1
|
762
|
$38,5003
|
Multifamily acquisitions-to-date
|
|
|
1
|
762
|
$38,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Represents gross value associated with Veris' share of the sale.
|
2 Gross proceeds include the buyer's assumption of the $41.0 million mortgage loan encumbering the property.
|
3 Represents gross value associated with the purchase of our partner's 15% equity interest in the Jersey City property now known as Sable.
|
Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 81,326
|
|
$ 11,843
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
Management fees
|
(523)
|
|
(766)
|
Loss (income) from discontinued operations
|
(3,782)
|
|
27
|
Interest and other investment income
|
(173)
|
|
(70)
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
(340)
|
|
(526)
|
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
|
1,118
|
|
(36,566)
|
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
|
3,212
|
|
—
|
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net
|
(91,037)
|
|
6,877
|
(Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
|
—
|
|
(5,122)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
121
|
|
(528)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
4,261
|
|
4,088
|
General and administrative
|
8,517
|
|
9,605
|
Transaction-related costs
|
1,550
|
|
1,570
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,073
|
|
22,471
|
Interest expense
|
22,240
|
|
24,604
|
Provision for income taxes
|
35
|
|
93
|
Land and other impairments, net
|
—
|
|
12,467
|
Net operating income (NOI)
|
$ 47,598
|
|
$ 50,067
|
|
|
|
|
Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited):
|
3Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2025
|
Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio
|
$ 44,851
|
|
$ 47,316
|
Total Consolidated Commercial
|
1,060
|
|
1,183
|
Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests)
|
$ 45,911
|
|
$ 48,499
|
NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets
|
1,778
|
|
1,675
|
Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI
|
$ 47,689
|
|
$ 50,174
|
|
|
|
|
See Consolidated Statement of Operations.
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
|
Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes
|
|
FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
1
|
Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,611 and 8,684 shares for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,620 and 8,689 shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).
|
2
|
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $0.5 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $3.7 million and $7.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.4 million and $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
3
|
Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA.
|
4
|
Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $15.7 million land and other impairment charge during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
|
5
|
Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $1.1 million loss and $35.3 million gain on disposition of developable land during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
|
6
|
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $8.0 million and $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $26.1 million and $26.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
7
|
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.6 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $10.7 million and $11.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
8
|
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and ($72) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and ($14) thousand and ($72) thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
9
|
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of ($5) thousand and ($58) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and ($27) thousand and $35 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
10
|
Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.
|
|
Back to Consolidated Statement of Operations.
|
Back to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.
|
Back to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Property
|
Units
|
Percentage
Occupied
|
VRE's Nominal
Ownership
|
3Q 2025
NOI1
|
Total
Debt
|
VRE Share
of 3Q NOI
|
VRE Share
of Debt
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RiverTrace
|
316
|
95.1 %
|
22.5 %
|
$2,225
|
$82,000
|
$501
|
$18,450
|
Capstone
|
360
|
94.7 %
|
40.0 %
|
3,428
|
135,000
|
1,400
|
54,000
|
Riverpark at Harrison
|
141
|
95.7 %
|
45.0 %
|
579
|
30,097
|
300
|
13,544
|
Station House
|
378
|
93.9 %
|
50.0 %
|
1,785
|
85,716
|
900
|
42,858
|
Total UJV
|
1,195
|
94.7 %
|
39.1 %
|
$8,017
|
$332,813
|
$3,025
|
$128,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.
|
Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes
|
|
1
|
Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of debt initiation costs, and other transaction costs, as applicable.
|
2
|
The loan on Portside at East Pier was fully repaid in August 2025, the three-year cap was also terminated.
|
3
|
The loan on Upton is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026.
|
4
|
The loan on RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.
|
5
|
In September 2025, the Company sold the property (Quarry Place), simultaneously assigning the $41 million mortgage to the purchaser.
|
6
|
The loan on Sable was consolidated in April 2025 upon the acquisition of the remaining 15% controlling interest in the joint venture previously referred to as "Urby at Harborside".
|
7
|
Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ends on January 1, 2026. After that period ends, the Company must make a one-time interest rate election of either: (a) the floating-rate option, the sum of the highest prime rate as published in the New York Times on each applicable Rate Change Date plus 2.75% annually or (b) the fixed-rate option, the sum of the Five Year Fixed Rate Advance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York in effects as of the first business day of the month which is three months prior to the Rate Change Date plus 3.00% annually.
|
8
|
The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. In July 2025, the Company amended its existing facility and fully repaid the Term Loan. In August 2025, the Company terminated $55 million of the $200 million of interest rate cap at strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. The amendment also reduced the number of participating Lenders from eight to seven. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Revolver remains fully hedged through interest rate caps at a 3.5% strike rate, also expiring in July 2026.
|
|
Balance as of
|
Initial
|
Deferred
|
5 bps
|
Updated
|
SOFR or
|
All In
|
Secured Revolving Credit Facility
|
$31,000
|
1.55 %
|
0.89 %
|
(0.05) %
|
2.39 %
|
3.50 %
|
5.89 %
|
|
Back to Debt Profile.
|
Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information
|
|
|
Location
|
Ownership
|
Apartments
|
Rentable SF1
|
Average Size
|
Year Complete
|
NJ Waterfront
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Haus25
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
750
|
617,787
|
824
|
2022
|
Liberty Towers
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
648
|
602,210
|
929
|
2003
|
BLVD 401
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
74.3 %
|
311
|
273,132
|
878
|
2016
|
BLVD 425
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
74.3 %
|
412
|
369,515
|
897
|
2003
|
BLVD 475
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
523
|
475,459
|
909
|
2011
|
Soho Lofts
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
377
|
449,067
|
1,191
|
2017
|
Sable
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
762
|
474,476
|
623
|
2017
|
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
313
|
245,127
|
783
|
2021
|
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
295
|
250,591
|
849
|
2018
|
RiverTrace
|
West New York, NJ
|
22.5 %
|
316
|
295,767
|
936
|
2014
|
Capstone
|
West New York, NJ
|
40.0 %
|
360
|
337,991
|
939
|
2021
|
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
|
|
87.2 %
|
5,067
|
4,391,122
|
888
|
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portside at East Pier
|
East Boston, MA
|
100.0 %
|
180
|
154,859
|
862
|
2015
|
Portside 2 at East Pier
|
East Boston, MA
|
100.0 %
|
296
|
230,614
|
779
|
2018
|
The Emery
|
Revere, MA
|
100.0 %
|
326
|
273,140
|
838
|
2020
|
Massachusetts Subtotal
|
|
100.0 %
|
802
|
658,613
|
823
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Upton
|
Short Hills, NJ
|
100.0 %
|
193
|
217,030
|
1,125
|
2021
|
Riverpark at Harrison
|
Harrison, NJ
|
45.0 %
|
141
|
124,774
|
885
|
2014
|
Station House
|
Washington, DC
|
50.0 %
|
378
|
290,348
|
768
|
2015
|
Other Subtotal
|
|
62.6 %
|
712
|
632,152
|
914
|
|
Operating Portfolio
|
|
86.1 %
|
6,581
|
5,681,887
|
884
|
|
|
Back to Multifamily Operating Portfolio.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 152,052 SF of ground floor retail, of which 119,366 SF was leased as of September 30, 2025.
|
Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated JVs
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
BLVD 425
|
$ 119
|
$ 155
|
$ 402
|
$ 327
|
BLVD 401
|
(568)
|
(528)
|
(1,692)
|
(1,687)
|
Port Imperial Garage South
|
130
|
12
|
11
|
(3)
|
Port Imperial Retail South
|
10
|
5
|
14
|
34
|
Other consolidated joint ventures
|
(598)
|
(35)
|
(1,916)
|
(100)
|
Net losses in noncontrolling interests
|
$ (907)
|
$ (391)
|
$ (3,181)
|
$ (1,429)
|
Depreciation in noncontrolling interests
|
745
|
721
|
2,220
|
2,179
|
Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
|
$ (162)
|
$ 330
|
$ (961)
|
$ 750
|
Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
|
801
|
787
|
2,359
|
2,359
|
Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures
|
$ 639
|
$ 1,117
|
$ 1,398
|
$ 3,109
|
|
Back to Adjusted EBITDA.
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Normalized) (Adjusted "EBITDA" (Normalized))
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted to reflect the effects of non-recurring property transactions. In the case of acquisition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the Company's income (loss) for its ownership period annualized and included on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of disposition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA minus the disposition property's actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of joint venture transaction properties whereby the Company acquires a controlling interest and subsequently consolidates the acquired asset, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis in proportion to the Company's economic interests in the joint venture as of the reporting date minus recurring joint venture distributions (the Company's practice for EBITDA recognition for joint ventures). The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) provides a more appropriate denominator for its calculation of the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio as it reflects the leverage profile of the Company as of the reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate
Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.
Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.
FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed. Same Store NOI includes joint ventures at their pro rata share based on legal ownership.
Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.
See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees.
|
Company Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Headquarters
|
Stock Exchange Listing
|
Contact Information
|
Veris Residential, Inc.
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Veris Residential, Inc.
|
210 Hudson St., Suite 400
|
|
Investor Relations Department
|
Jersey City, New Jersey 07311
|
Trading Symbol
|
210 Hudson St., Suite 400
|
(732) 590-1010
|
Common Shares: VRE
|
Jersey City, New Jersey 07311
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mackenzie Rice
|
|
|
Director, Investor Relations
|
|
|
E-Mail: [email protected]
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mahbod Nia
|
Amanda Lombard
|
Taryn Fielder
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
General Counsel and Secretary
|
|
|
|
Anna Malhari
|
|
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Research Coverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|
BTIG, LLC
|
Citigroup
|
Jana Galan
|
Thomas Catherwood
|
Nicholas Joseph
|
|
|
|
Evercore ISI
|
Green Street Advisors
|
JP Morgan
|
Steve Sakwa
|
John Pawlowski
|
Anthony Paolone
|
|
|
|
Truist
|
|
|
Michael R. Lewis
|
|
SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article