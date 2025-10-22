Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Veris Residential, Inc.

Oct 22, 2025, 16:39 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --  Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the third quarter 2025.

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share

$0.80

$(0.10)

$0.81

$(0.12)

Core FFO per Diluted Share

$0.20

$0.17

$0.52

$0.49

Core AFFO per Diluted Share

$0.19

$0.19

$0.55

$0.58

Dividend per Diluted Share

$0.08

$0.07

$0.24

$0.1825

STRATEGIC UPDATE

  • Meaningfully accelerated the Company's deleveraging progress with $542 million of non-strategic asset sales completed or under contract year to date, including $75 million under contract for the Harborside 8/9 land parcel.
    • Utilized asset sale proceeds to reduce debt by $394 million during the third quarter, further reducing Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) to 10.0x ahead of schedule.
    • On track to achieve Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) of approximately 9.0x upon the sale of Harborside 8/9, anticipated to close in the first quarter next year.
  • Raised high-end of non-strategic asset disposition guidance to $650 million, positioning the Company to achieve Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) of around 8.0x or potentially lower by year-end 2026.
  • Raised 2025 Core FFO per share guidance for the second consecutive quarter to reflect one-time tax appeal refunds recognized in the third quarter.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Year-over-year Same Store Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 3.9% for the quarter and 3.5% year to date.
  • Year-over-year Same Store NOI growth of 1.6% year to date.
  • Occupancy of 95.8% excluding Liberty Towers, which remains under renovation, with Same Store occupancy of 94.7% (including Liberty Towers).
  • Named 2025 Regional Listed Sector Leader and Top Performer by GRESB for distinguished sustainability leadership among residential companies in the Americas.

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marked another period of significant progress advancing Veris Residential's corporate plan, as we seek to continue accelerating our balance sheet transformation while delivering outsized earnings growth. With $542 million in non-core asset sales either closed or under contract year to date—exceeding our target for non-strategic asset sales—we are pleased to raise our disposition target to $650 million, positioning us to potentially delever to below 8x by year-end 2026.

"Operationally, we delivered another solid quarter, achieving 3.9% blended net rental growth and further raising our Core FFO guidance to $0.67 to $0.68 per share, representing year-over-year growth of 12.5%. We remain well positioned to drive continued outperformance for shareholders in 2025 and beyond through disciplined execution, operational efficiency and strategic capital deployment."

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

Following the sale of The James, 145 Front Street, Signature Place and Quarry Place, the Company has removed these assets from its Same Store pool for all periods presented. All Same Store financial and operational results have been revised for comparability.

September 30,
2025

June 30, 2025

Change

Same Store Units

6,581

6,581

— %

Same Store Occupancy

94.7 %

93.3 %

1.4 %

Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter)

3.9 %

5.8 %

(1.9) %

Average Revenue per Home

$4,255

$4,226

0.7 %

The following table shows Same Store performance:

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

Total Property Revenue

$68,870

$67,359

2.2 %

$203,451

$199,088

2.2 %

Controllable Expenses

12,034

11,383

5.7 %

34,219

33,586

1.9 %

Non-Controllable Expenses

11,394

9,295

22.6 %

32,428

30,859

5.1 %

Total Property Expenses

23,428

20,678

13.3 %

66,647

64,445

3.4 %

Same Store NOI

$45,442

$46,681

(2.7) %

$136,804

$134,643

1.6 %

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

During the third quarter, the Company sold four multifamily properties and one land parcel, generating $406 million in gross proceeds. Year to date, the Company has sold $467 million of non-strategic assets, with an additional $75 million under contract for Harborside 8/9, reducing our land bank to  $35 million.

Name ($ in 000s)

Date

Location

Gross Proceeds

65 Livingston

1/24/2025

Roseland, NJ

$7,300

Wall Land

4/3/2025

Wall Township, NJ

31,000

PI - North Building (two parcels) and Metropolitan at 40 Park

4/21/2025

West New York, NJ, and
Morristown, NJ

7,100

1 Water

4/29/2025

White Plains, NY

15,500

Signature Place

7/9/2025

Morris Plains, NJ

85,000

145 Front Street

7/22/2025

Worcester, MA

122,200

The James

8/14/2025

Park Ridge, NJ

117,000

PI South - Building 2

8/28/2025

Weehawken, NJ

19,000

Quarry Place at Tuckahoe

9/25/2025

Eastchester, NY

63,000

Total Assets Sold in 2025



$467,100

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2025,  the Company had liquidity of $274 million, a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.76% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years, with all of the Company's debt either hedged or fixed.

During the quarter, the Company utilized proceeds from asset sales to repay the $200 million Term Loan, $96 million on the Revolver and the $56.5 million mortgage secured by Portside at East Pier. In addition, the buyer assumed the $41 million mortgage secured by Quarry Place.

Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Weighted Average Interest Rate

4.76 %

5.08 %

Weighted Average Years to Maturity

2.6

2.6

TTM Interest Coverage Ratio

1.7x

1.7x

Net Debt

$1,407,717

$1,795,320

TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)

$141,151

$159,162

Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)

10.0x

11.3x

AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

In July, the Company amended its $500 million credit facility established in April 2024. The Amended Facility package—comprising a $300 million Revolver and a $200 million Term Loan, which has been repaid-introduced a leverage-based pricing grid for the Revolver, with spreads ranging from 1.20% to 1.75% over SOFR (inclusive of a 5-basis-point spread reduction associated with meeting certain KPIs), and reduced the required number of secured properties in the collateral pool from five to two.

The Company's current total leverage ratio as defined by the Amended Facility is between 50% and 55%, resulting in a borrowing rate on the Revolver of SOFR + 1.50%. The Amended Facility matures in April 2027 and retains a one-year extension option on the Revolver.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on October 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

GUIDANCE

The Company is maintaining its operational guidance for 2025 in accordance with the following table:

2025 Guidance Ranges

Low


High

Same Store Revenue Growth

2.2 %

2.7 %

Same Store Expense Growth

2.4 %

2.8 %

Same Store NOI Growth

2.0 %

2.8 %

The Company is raising its 2025 Core FFO per share guidance range to $0.67 to $0.68, reflecting $4 million recognized this quarter from the successful resolution of real estate tax appeals related to formerly owned office properties.

Current Guidance

Previous Guidance (July)

Core FFO per Share Guidance

Low


High

Low


High

Net Income (Loss) per Share

$(0.64)

$(0.65)

$(0.22)

$(0.21)

Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Sales

$(0.82)

$(0.82)

$—

$—

Depreciation per Share

$0.85

$0.85

$0.85

$0.85

Core FFO per Share

$0.67

$0.68

$0.63

$0.64

SUSTAINABILITY

The Company's 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) score improved by one point to 90, ranking the Company first in its peer group and maintaining its 5 Star Rating and Green Star designation. The Company was also named a 2025 Regional Listed Sector Leader and Top Performer, recognizing the Company's commitment to sustainability excellence across its portfolio.

CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live via the Internet at: https://investors.verisresidential.com/.

The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential third quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at:
https://investors.verisresidential.com/ beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

A replay of the call will also be accessible Thursday, October 23, 2025, through Sunday, November 23, 2025, by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1(412) 317-6671 (international) and using the passcode, 13753250.

Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s third quarter 2025 Form 10-Q and third quarter 2025 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website under Financial Results.

In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:
Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit www.verisresidential.com.

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations, and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we may not anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investors


Media

Mackenzie Rice


Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright

Director, Investor Relations


Gasthalter & Co.

[email protected]


[email protected]

Additional details on Company Information.

   Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands) (unaudited)  





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024


ASSETS




Rental property




Land and leasehold interests

$                      438,018

$                      458,946


Buildings and improvements

2,587,883

2,634,321


Tenant improvements

16,388

14,784


Furniture, fixtures and equipment

115,693

112,201



3,157,982

3,220,252


Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(495,698)

(432,531)



2,662,284

2,787,721


Real estate held for sale, net

7,291


Net investment in rental property

2,662,284

2,795,012


Cash and cash equivalents

8,778

7,251


Restricted cash

17,042

17,059


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

52,841

111,301


Unbilled rents receivable, net

3,302

2,253


Deferred charges and other assets, net

46,598

48,476


Accounts receivable

918

1,375


Total assets

$                   2,791,763

$                   2,982,727


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Revolving credit facility and term loans

31,000

348,839


Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

1,402,537

1,323,474


Dividends and distributions payable

8,587

8,533


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

51,795

42,744


Rents received in advance and security deposits

11,582

11,512


Accrued interest payable

5,131

5,262


Total liabilities

1,510,632

1,740,364


Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,294

9,294


Total Stockholders' Equity

1,156,864

1,099,391


Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:




Operating Partnership

106,342

102,588


Consolidated joint ventures

8,631

31,090


Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

$                     114,973

$                     133,678


Total equity

$                  1,271,837

$                  1,233,069


Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,791,763

$                  2,982,727






Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES

2025

2024


2025

2024

  Revenue from leases

$              67,625

$              62,227


$            198,938

$            183,786

  Management fees

523

794


2,007

2,587

  Parking income

3,893

3,903


12,018

11,570

  Other income

1,399

1,251


4,161

5,048

Total revenues

73,440

68,175


217,124

202,991

EXPENSES






 Real estate taxes

10,129

8,572


29,446

27,251

 Utilities

2,382

2,129


7,292

6,196

 Operating services

12,808

10,156


36,688

35,354

 Property management

4,261

3,762


12,734

13,370

 General and administrative

8,517

8,956


28,190

29,019

 Transaction related costs

1,550


3,428

1,406

 Depreciation and amortization

21,073

21,159


64,797

61,592

 Land and other impairments, net

2,619


15,667

2,619

Total expenses

60,720

57,353


198,242

176,807

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME






 Interest expense

(22,240)

(21,507)


(69,804)

(64,683)

 Interest and other investment income

173

181


268

2,255

 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures

340

(268)


4,708

2,919

 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net

91,037


84,160

 Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land

(1,118)


35,292

11,515

 Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests


5,122

7,100

 Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net

(3,212)

8


(3,212)

(777)

 Other income (expense), net

(121)

(310)


302

(305)

 Total other (expense) income, net

64,859

(21,896)


56,836

(41,976)

 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense

77,579

(11,074)


75,718

(15,792)

 Provision for income taxes

(35)

(39)


(170)

(274)

 Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense

77,544

(11,113)


75,548

(16,066)

 Discontinued operations:






 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

3,782

206


3,891

1,877

 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and
  impairments, net


1,548

Total discontinued operations, net

3,782

206


3,891

3,425

 Net income (loss)

81,326

(10,907)


79,439

(12,641)

 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures

907

391


3,181

1,429

 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income (loss) from continuing operations

(6,596)

923


(6,607)

1,293

 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations

(319)

(18)


(328)

(295)

 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(81)

(81)


(243)

(459)

 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$              75,237

$              (9,692)


$              75,442

$             (10,673)







 Basic earnings per common share:






Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$0.81

$(0.10)


$0.81

$(0.12)

Diluted earnings per common share:






Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$0.80

$(0.10)


$0.81

$(0.12)

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

93,476

92,903


93,310

92,615

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding1

102,493

101,587


102,273

101,304







See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.

See Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI for more details.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO
 (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$            75,237

$             (9,692)


$            75,442

$           (10,673)

Add/(Deduct):






Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership

6,596

(923)


6,607

(1,293)

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

319

18


328

295

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations2

21,395

23,401


68,071

68,547

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations


668

Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures


(5,122)

(7,100)

Continuing operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property

(91,037)


(84,160)

Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of
rental property, net


(1,548)

FFO3

$            12,510

$            12,804


$            61,166

$            48,896







Add/(Deduct):






(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

3,212

(8)


3,212

777

Land and other impairments4

2,619


14,067

2,619

(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land5

558


(35,852)

(11,515)

Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)6

547

206


2,067

2,079

Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)7

657

26


2,056

2,390

Amortization of derivative premium8

423

1,303


2,385

3,093

Derivative mark to market adjustment & losses on de-designation/early terminations

561

16


1,086

16

Transaction related costs

1,550


3,428

1,406

Core FFO

$            20,018

$            16,966


$            53,615

$            49,761







Add/(Deduct):






Straight-line rent adjustments9

(493)

(341)


(1,244)

(683)

Amortization of market lease intangibles, net

(9)


(6)

(25)

Amortization of lease inducements


7

Amortization of debt discounts (premiums)

10


19

Amortization of stock compensation

2,867

3,005


9,046

9,979

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

145

165


434

594

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,673

1,675


5,157

4,486

Add/(Deduct):






Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:






Building improvements

(4,719)

(2,288)


(10,700)

(4,890)

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions10

(25)

(55)


(121)

(142)

Core AFFO3

$            19,476

$            19,118


$            56,200

$            59,087







Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted

$0.12

$0.13


$0.60

$0.48

Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted

$0.20

$0.17


$0.52

$0.49

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted

$0.19

$0.19


$0.55

$0.58

Dividends declared per common share

$0.08

$0.07


$0.24

$0.1825


See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.  

See Consolidated Statements of Operations.  

Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands) (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Core FFO (calculated previously)

$             20,018

$            16,966


$           53,615

$           49,761

Deduct:






Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

(340)

268


(4,708)

(3,181)

Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization

(468)

(2,407)


(3,709)

(7,549)

Add:






Interest expense

22,240

21,507


69,804

64,683

Amortization of derivative premium

(423)

(1,303)


(2,385)

(3,093)

Derivative mark to market adjustment & losses on de-designation/early terminations

(561)

(16)


(1,086)

(16)

Recurring joint venture distributions

1,040

2,374


9,229

8,252

Income (loss) from noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, net1

(348)

(391)


(1,022)

(1,429)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

81

81


243

459

Income tax expense

35

39


171

297

Adjusted EBITDA

$             41,274

$            37,118


$         120,152

$         108,184



3Q 2025



TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$                                      152,662



Net Debt

1,407,717



Net Debt-to-EBITDA

9.2x






TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$                                      152,662



Deduct:




TTM Multifamily Sales Adjustments

(16,720)



TTM Carry Costs from Sold Land

(510)



Add:




TTM Unconsolidated JV Sales Adjustments

5,719



TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)

$                                      141,151







Net Debt

1,407,717



Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)

10.0x



See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.  

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.














1

Net of land and other impairments, and loss on disposition of developable land. See Annex 7 for breakout of noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures.

Components of Net Asset Value 
($ in thousands) 


Real Estate Portfolio


Other Assets







Operating Multifamily NOI1

 Total 

 At Share 


Cash and Cash Equivalents

$8,778

New Jersey Waterfront

$168,828

$147,807


Restricted Cash

17,042

Massachusetts

20,264

20,264


Other Assets

50,818

Other

15,324

9,587


Subtotal Other Assets

$76,638

Total Multifamily NOI2

$204,416

$177,658




Commercial NOI3

4,240

3,346


Liabilities and Other Considerations

Total NOI

$208,656

$181,004








Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share

$1,338,821

Non-Strategic Assets


Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share

128,852





Other Liabilities

77,095

Estimated Value of Land Under Contract

$75,000


Revolving Credit Facility

31,000

Estimated Value of Remaining Land

35,395


Preferred Units

9,294

Total Non-Strategic Assets4

$110,395


Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations

$1,585,062










Outstanding Shares5












Diluted Weighted Average Shares
Outstanding for 3Q 2025  (in 000s)

102,493



















1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees.

2 Signature Place, 145 Front Street, The James and Quarry Place were sold in the third quarter. They contributed $43K, $398K, $571K, and $753K of NOI, respectively, for the quarter and have been removed from this subtotal. Normalized Real Estate Taxes are $8.8 million, $400 thousand lower than what was reported in the third quarter.

3 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details.

4 The land values are VRE's share of value.  For more details see Commercial Assets and Developable Land.

5 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 93,476 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,611 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 406 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.


See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

           

Multifamily Operating Portfolio
(in thousands, except Revenue per home) 



Operating Highlights




Percentage

Occupied1


NOI2

Debt

Balance


Ownership

Apartments

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

NJ Waterfront










Haus25

100.0 %

750

96.5 %

95.5 %

$5,118

$5,027

$8,275

$8,083

$343,061

Liberty Towers*

100.0 %

648

84.9 %

78.0 %

4,630

4,688

4,596

4,462

BLVD 401

74.3 %

311

95.9 %

95.8 %

4,376

4,288

2,416

2,498

113,984

BLVD 425

74.3 %

412

95.8 %

95.0 %

4,236

4,217

3,320

3,359

131,000

BLVD 475

100.0 %

523

97.5 %

97.0 %

4,349

4,308

4,247

4,429

162,088

Soho Lofts*

100.0 %

377

94.8 %

94.1 %

4,878

4,871

2,875

3,193

Sable

100.0 %

762

96.6 %

92.1 %

4,245

4,224

5,638

5,655

181,544

RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial

100.0 %

313

94.9 %

95.9 %

4,590

4,507

2,717

2,798

110,000

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial

100.0 %

295

97.3 %

97.4 %

4,394

4,403

2,470

2,543

100,000

RiverTrace

22.5 %

316

95.1 %

94.2 %

3,869

3,830

2,225

2,084

82,000

Capstone

40.0 %

360

94.7 %

95.1 %

4,651

4,692

3,428

3,398

135,000

NJ Waterfront Subtotal

87.2 %

5,067

94.6 %

92.8 %

$4,524

$4,499

$42,207

$42,502

$1,358,677

Massachusetts










Portside at East Pier3

100.0 %

180

95.5 %

96.0 %

$3,377

$3,336

$1,186

$1,277

$—

Portside 2 at East Pier

100.0 %

296

96.3 %

96.1 %

3,563

3,567

2,158

2,217

94,200

The Emery at Overlook Ridge

100.0 %

326

95.2 %

95.1 %

2,928

2,899

1,722

1,664

69,522

Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 %

802

95.7 %

95.7 %

$3,263

$3,244

$5,066

$5,158

$163,722

Other










The Upton

100.0 %

193

94.5 %

96.0 %

$4,660

$4,468

$1,467

$1,466

$75,000

Riverpark at Harrison

45.0 %

141

95.7 %

96.5 %

2,940

2,924

579

584

30,097

Station House

50.0 %

378

93.9 %

92.6 %

3,029

3,018

1,785

1,987

85,716

Other Subtotal

62.6 %

712

94.4 %

94.3 %

$3,453

$3,392

$3,831

$4,037

$190,813

Operating Portfolio4,5

86.1 %

6,581

94.7 %

93.3 %

$4,255

$4,226

$51,104

$51,697

$1,713,212























Average of the last month of each quarter.

2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.

3 The loan on Portside at East Pier was paid off in August 2025.

4 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above.

5 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.


*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Revolving Credit Facility. Following the July 9, 2025 amendment of the facility, the required number of collateral assets was reduced from five to two. Subsequent to the quarter end, negative pledge and assignment of proceeds of Portside at East Pier were added as incremental collateral.


See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Commercial Assets and Developable Land

($ in thousands)

Commercial

Location

Ownership

Rentable

SF1

Percentage

Leased

3Q 2025

Percentage

Leased

2Q 2025

NOI

3Q 2025

NOI

2Q 2025

Debt

Balance

Port Imperial South - Garage

Weehawken, NJ

70.0 %

Fn 1

N/A

N/A

$619

$713

$30,670

Port Imperial South - Retail

Weehawken, NJ

70.0 %

18,064

77.0 %

77.0 %

126

70

Port Imperial North - Garage

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

Fn 1

N/A

N/A

(13)

66

Port Imperial North - Retail

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

8,400

100.0 %

100.0 %

119

145

Riverwalk at Port Imperial

West New York, NJ

100.0 %

29,923

88.0 %

88.0 %

209

189

Commercial Total


90.4 %

56,387

86.3 %

86.3 %

$1,060

$1,183

$30,670

Developable Land Parcel Units2



Total Units

NJ Waterfront3

1,277

Massachusetts

737

Other

160

Developable Land Parcel Units Total

2,174

Less: land under contract (Harborside 8/9)

1,277

Developable Land Parcel Units Remaining

897













1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively.

2 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. The company owns 100% of the developable land parcel units.

3 PI South - Building 2 land was sold in August 2025, representing 245 total units and 123 units at share.

Same Store Market Information1

Sequential Quarter Comparison

(NOI in thousands)   






NOI at Share

Occupancy

Blended Lease Tradeouts2


Apartments

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Change

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Change

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Change

New Jersey Waterfront

5,067

$37,442

$37,814

(1.0) %

94.6 %

92.8 %

1.8 %

3.9 %

6.0 %

(2.1) %

Massachusetts

802

5,261

5,346

(1.6) %

95.7 %

95.7 %

— %

2.5 %

4.1 %

(1.6) %

Other3

712

2,739

2,835

(3.4) %

94.4 %

94.3 %

0.1 %

9.8 %

11.1 %

(1.3) %

Total

6,581

$45,442

$45,995

(1.2) %

94.7 %

93.3 %

1.4 %

3.9 %

5.8 %

(1.9) %

Year-over-Year Third Quarter Comparison

(NOI in thousands)






NOI at Share

Occupancy

Blended Lease Tradeouts2 


Apartments

3Q 2025

3Q 2024

Change

3Q 2025

3Q 2024

Change

3Q 2025

3Q 2024

Change

New Jersey Waterfront

5,067

$37,442

$38,837

(3.6) %

94.6 %

95.3 %

(0.7) %

3.9 %

6.0 %

(2.1) %

Massachusetts

802

5,261

5,230

0.6 %

95.7 %

94.7 %

1.0 %

2.5 %

2.7 %

(0.2) %

Other3

712

2,739

2,614

4.8 %

94.4 %

93.6 %

0.8 %

9.8 %

(7.2) %

17.0 %

Total

6,581

$45,442

$46,681

(2.7) %

94.7 %

95.0 %

(0.3) %

3.9 %

5.0 %

(1.1) %

Average Revenue per Home









Apartments

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

New Jersey Waterfront

5,067

$4,524

$4,499

$4,430

$4,441

$4,371

Massachusetts

802

3,263

3,244

3,186

3,161

3,160

Other3

712

3,453

3,392

3,291

3,376

3,387

Total

6,581

$4,255

$4,226

$4,155

$4,170

$4,117













1 All statistics are based off the current 6,581 Same Store pool. These values reflect the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025.

2 Blended lease tradeouts exclude properties not managed by Veris for all periods shown.

3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.


See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

                    

Same Store Performance 
 ($ in thousands)


Multifamily Same Store1
















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September30,


Sequential


2025

2024

Change

%


2025

2024

Change

%


3Q 25

2Q 25

Change

%

Apartment Rental Income

$62,111

$61,270

$841

1.4 %


$184,050

$180,354

$3,696

2.0 %


$62,111

$61,025

$1,086

1.8 %

Parking/Other Income

6,759

6,089

670

11.0 %


19,401

18,734

667

3.6 %


6,759

6,559

200

3.0 %

Total Property Revenues2

$68,870

$67,359

$1,511

2.2 %


$203,451

$199,088

$4,363

2.2 %


$68,870

$67,584

$1,286

1.9 %

Marketing & Administration

1,993

2,011

(18)

(0.9) %


5,592

5,818

(226)

(3.9) %


1,993

1,816

177

9.7 %

Utilities

2,357

2,201

156

7.1 %


7,160

6,338

822

13.0 %


2,357

1,979

378

19.1 %

Payroll

3,878

3,735

143

3.8 %


11,195

11,114

81

0.7 %


3,878

3,666

212

5.8 %

Repairs & Maintenance

3,806

3,436

370

10.8 %


10,272

10,316

(44)

(0.4) %


3,806

3,588

218

6.1 %

Controllable Expenses

$12,034

$11,383

$651

5.7 %


$34,219

$33,586

$633

1.9 %


$12,034

$11,049

$985

8.9 %

Other Fixed Fees

781

738

43

5.8 %


2,329

2,139

190

8.9 %


781

778

3

0.4 %

Insurance

1,355

645

710

110.1 %


4,050

3,816

234

6.1 %


1,355

1,384

(29)

(2.1) %

Real Estate Taxes

9,258

7,912

1,346

17.0 %


26,049

24,904

1,145

4.6 %


9,258

8,378

880

10.5 %

Non-Controllable Expenses

$11,394

$9,295

$2,099

22.6 %


$32,428

$30,859

$1,569

5.1 %


$11,394

$10,540

$854

8.1 %

Total Property Expenses

$23,428

$20,678

$2,750

13.3 %


$66,647

$64,445

$2,202

3.4 %


$23,428

$21,589

$1,839

8.5 %

Same Store GAAP NOI

$45,442

$46,681

$(1,239)

(2.7) %


$136,804

$134,643

$2,161

1.6 %


$45,442

$45,995

$(553)

(1.2) %
















Same Store NOI Margin

66.0 %

69.3 %

(3.3) %



67.2 %

67.6 %

(0.4) %



66.0 %

68.1 %

(2.1) %


Total Units

6,581

6,581




6,581

6,581




6,581

6,581



% Ownership1

86.1 %

86.1 %




86.1 %

86.1 %




86.1 %

86.1 %



% Occupied

94.7 %

95.0 %

(0.3) %



94.37 %

95.0 %

(0.3) %



94.7 %

93.3 %

1.4 %














1 These values represent the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025.  These are shown at share and exclude management fees.

2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP".

Debt Profile


($ in thousands)



Lender

Effective

Interest Rate1

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Date of

Maturity

Secured Permanent Loans






Portside 2 at East Pier

New York Life Insurance Co.

4.56 %

$94,200

$95,427

03/10/26

BLVD 425

New York Life Insurance Co.

4.17 %

131,000

131,000

08/10/26

BLVD 401

New York Life Insurance Co.

4.29 %

113,984

115,515

08/10/26

Portside at East Pier2

KKR

SOFR + 2.75%

56,500

09/07/26

The Upton3

Bank of New York Mellon

SOFR + 1.58%

75,000

75,000

10/27/26

RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial4

JP Morgan

SOFR + 1.41%

110,000

110,000

06/21/27

Quarry Place at Tuckahoe5

Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC

4.48 %

41,000

08/05/27

BLVD 475

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

2.91 %

162,088

164,712

11/10/27

Haus25

Freddie Mac

6.04 %

343,061

343,061

09/01/28

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

4.52 %

100,000

100,000

01/10/29

Sable6

Pacific Life

5.20 %

181,544

08/01/29

Port Imperial Garage South

American General Life & A/G PC

4.85 %

30,670

31,098

12/01/29

The Emery7

Flagstar Bank

3.21 %

69,522

70,653

01/01/31

Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding



$1,411,069

$1,333,966


Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5



(8,532)

(10,492)


Secured Permanent Loans



$1,402,537

$1,323,474


Secured RCF & Term Loans:






Revolving Credit Facility8

Various Lenders

SOFR + 2.39%

$31,000

$152,000

04/22/27

Term Loan8

Various Lenders

SOFR + 2.39%

200,000

04/22/27

RCF & Term Loan Balances



$31,000

$352,000


Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs5



(3,161)


Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$31,000

$348,839


Total Debt



$1,433,537

$1,672,313



See to Debt Profile Footnotes.

                            

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule


As of September 30, all of the Company's total debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed with a weighted average interest rate of 4.76% and a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years.


 ($ in thousands)  


As of 9/30

Balance

%

of Total

Weighted Average

Interest Rate

Weighted Average

Maturity in Years

Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt





Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt

$1,442,069

100.0 %

4.77 %

2.38

Variable Rate Debt





Variable Rate Debt

— %

— %

Totals / Weighted Average

$1,442,069

100.0 %

4.77 %

2.38

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

(8,532)




Total Consolidated Debt, net

$1,433,537




Partners' Share

(72,248)




VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net1

$1,361,289









Unconsolidated Secured Debt





VRE Share

$128,852

38.7 %

4.32 %

3.86

Partners' Share

203,961

61.3 %

4.32 %

3.86

Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt

$332,813

100.0 %

4.32 %

3.86






Pro Rata





Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt

$1,498,673

100.0 %

4.76 %

2.56

Variable Rate Secured Debt

— %

— %

Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio

$1,498,673

100.0 %

4.76 %

2.56

Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2025 2,3




2025


2026


2027


2028


2029


2030

Secured Debt



$421


$272


$343


$303



Revolver







$31





Unused Revolver Capacity







$269

















1 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.3 million at BLVD 401 and $9.2 million at Port Imperial South Garage.

2 The Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities.

3 The graphic reflects VRE share of consolidated debt balances only. The loan encumbering Emery is represented among the 2026 maturities as it features a contractual rate step-up in January 2026. Dollars are shown in millions.

Annex 1: Transaction Activity







$ in thousands


Location

Transaction
Date

Number of
Buildings

Units

Gross Proceeds

2025 dispositions-to-date






Land






65 Livingston

Roseland, NJ

1/24/2025

N/A

N/A

$7,300

Wall Land

Wall Township, NJ

4/3/2025

N/A

N/A

31,000

PI North - Building 6 and Riverbend I1

West New York, NJ

4/21/2025

N/A

N/A

6,500

1 Water

White Plains, NY

4/29/2025

N/A

N/A

15,500

PI South - Building 21

Weehawken, NJ

8/28/2025

N/A

N/A

19,000

Land dispositions-to-date



N/A

N/A

$79,300







Multifamily






Metropolitan at 40 Park1

Morristown, NJ

4/21/2025

1

130

$600

Signature Place

Morris Plains, NJ

7/9/2025

1

197

85,000

145 Front Street

Worcester, MA

7/22/2025

1

365

122,200

The James

Park Ridge, NJ

8/14/2025

1

240

117,000

Quarry Place

Eastchester, NY

9/25/2025

1

108

63,0002

Multifamily dispositions-to-date



5

1,040

$387,800

Total dispositions-to-date





$467,100







2025 acquisitions-to-date






Multifamily






Sable

Jersey City, NJ

4/21/2025

1

762

$38,5003

Multifamily acquisitions-to-date



1

762

$38,500



















1 Represents gross value associated with Veris' share of the sale.

2 Gross proceeds include the buyer's assumption of the $41.0 million mortgage loan encumbering the property.

3 Represents gross value associated with the purchase of our partner's 15% equity interest in the Jersey City property now known as Sable.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)






3Q 2025


2Q 2025


Total


Total

Net Income (loss)

$                   81,326


$                   11,843

Deduct:




Management fees

(523)


(766)

Loss (income) from discontinued operations

(3,782)


27

Interest and other investment income

(173)


(70)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

(340)


(526)

(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land

1,118


(36,566)

(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

3,212


Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net

(91,037)


6,877

(Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests


(5,122)

Other (income) expense, net

121


(528)

Add:




Property management

4,261


4,088

General and administrative

8,517


9,605

Transaction-related costs

1,550


1,570

Depreciation and amortization

21,073


22,471

Interest expense

22,240


24,604

Provision for income taxes

35


93

Land and other impairments, net


12,467

Net operating income (NOI)

$                   47,598


$                   50,067





Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited):

3Q 2025


2Q 2025

Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio

$                   44,851


$                   47,316

Total Consolidated Commercial

1,060


1,183

Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests)

$                   45,911


$                   48,499

NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets

1,778


1,675

Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI

$                   47,689


$                   50,174





See Consolidated Statement of Operations.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes


FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA



1

Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,611 and 8,684 shares for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,620 and 8,689 shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

2

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $0.5 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $3.7 million and $7.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively.  Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.4 million and $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

3

Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA.

4

Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $15.7 million land and other impairment charge during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

5

Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $1.1 million loss and $35.3 million gain on disposition of developable land during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

6

Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $8.0 million and $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $26.1 million and $26.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

7

Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.6 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $10.7 million and $11.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

8

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and ($72) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and ($14) thousand and ($72) thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

9

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of ($5) thousand and ($58) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and ($27) thousand and $35 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

10

Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.


Back to Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Back to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.

Back to Adjusted EBITDA.

Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures


($ in thousands)

Property

Units

Percentage

Occupied

VRE's Nominal

Ownership

3Q 2025

NOI1

Total

Debt

VRE Share

of 3Q NOI

VRE Share

of Debt

Multifamily








RiverTrace

316

95.1 %

22.5 %

$2,225

$82,000

$501

$18,450

Capstone

360

94.7 %

40.0 %

3,428

135,000

1,400

54,000

Riverpark at Harrison

141

95.7 %

45.0 %

579

30,097

300

13,544

Station House

378

93.9 %

50.0 %

1,785

85,716

900

42,858

Total UJV

1,195

94.7 %

39.1 %

$8,017

$332,813

$3,025

$128,852













1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.

Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes 


1

Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of debt initiation costs, and other transaction costs, as applicable.

2

The loan on Portside at East Pier was fully repaid in August 2025, the three-year cap was also terminated.

3

The loan on Upton is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026.

4

The loan on RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.

5

In September 2025, the Company sold the property (Quarry Place), simultaneously assigning the $41 million mortgage to the purchaser.

6

The loan on Sable was consolidated in April 2025 upon the acquisition of the remaining 15% controlling interest in the joint venture previously referred to as "Urby at Harborside".

7

Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ends on January 1, 2026. After that period ends, the Company must make a one-time interest rate election of either: (a) the floating-rate option, the sum of the highest prime rate as published in the New York Times on each applicable Rate Change Date plus 2.75% annually or (b) the fixed-rate option, the sum of the Five Year Fixed Rate Advance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York in effects as of the first business day of the month which is three months prior to the Rate Change Date plus 3.00% annually.

8

The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. In July 2025, the Company amended its existing facility and fully repaid the Term Loan. In August 2025, the Company terminated $55 million of the $200 million of interest rate cap at strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. The amendment also reduced the number of participating Lenders from eight to seven. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Revolver remains fully hedged through interest rate caps at a 3.5% strike rate, also expiring in July 2026.

                 

Balance as of
September 30,
2025

Initial
Spread

Deferred
Financing
Costs

5 bps
reduction
KPI

Updated
Spread

SOFR or
SOFR Cap

All In
Rate

Secured Revolving Credit Facility

$31,000

1.55 %

0.89 %

(0.05) %

2.39 %

3.50 %

5.89 %


Back to Debt Profile.

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information



Location

Ownership

Apartments

Rentable SF1

Average Size

Year Complete

NJ Waterfront







Haus25

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

750

617,787

824

2022

Liberty Towers

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

648

602,210

929

2003

BLVD 401

Jersey City, NJ

74.3 %

311

273,132

878

2016

BLVD 425

Jersey City, NJ

74.3 %

412

369,515

897

2003

BLVD 475

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

523

475,459

909

2011

Soho Lofts

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

377

449,067

1,191

2017

Sable

Jersey City, NJ

100.0 %

762

474,476

623

2017

RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

313

245,127

783

2021

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial

Weehawken, NJ

100.0 %

295

250,591

849

2018

RiverTrace

West New York, NJ

22.5 %

316

295,767

936

2014

Capstone

West New York, NJ

40.0 %

360

337,991

939

2021

NJ Waterfront Subtotal


87.2 %

5,067

4,391,122

888


Massachusetts







Portside at East Pier

East Boston, MA

100.0 %

180

154,859

862

2015

Portside 2 at East Pier

East Boston, MA

100.0 %

296

230,614

779

2018

The Emery

Revere, MA

100.0 %

326

273,140

838

2020

Massachusetts Subtotal


100.0 %

802

658,613

823


Other







The Upton

Short Hills, NJ

100.0 %

193

217,030

1,125

2021

Riverpark at Harrison

Harrison, NJ

45.0 %

141

124,774

885

2014

Station House

Washington, DC

50.0 %

378

290,348

768

2015

Other Subtotal


62.6 %

712

632,152

914


Operating Portfolio


86.1 %

6,581

5,681,887

884



Back to Multifamily Operating Portfolio.














1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 152,052 SF of ground floor retail, of which 119,366 SF was leased as of September 30, 2025.

Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated JVs



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

BLVD 425

$              119

$              155

$              402

$               327

BLVD 401

(568)

(528)

(1,692)

(1,687)

Port Imperial Garage South

130

12

11

(3)

Port Imperial Retail South

10

5

14

34

Other consolidated joint ventures

(598)

(35)

(1,916)

(100)

Net losses in noncontrolling interests

$            (907)

$            (391)

$          (3,181)

$           (1,429)

Depreciation in noncontrolling interests

745

721

2,220

2,179

Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

$            (162)

$              330

$            (961)

$               750

Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

801

787

2,359

2,359

Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures

$              639

$           1,117

$           1,398

$            3,109


Back to Adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")
 The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Normalized) (Adjusted "EBITDA" (Normalized))
 The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted to reflect the effects of non-recurring property transactions. In the case of acquisition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the Company's income (loss) for its ownership period annualized and included on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of disposition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA minus the disposition property's actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of joint venture transaction properties whereby the Company acquires a controlling interest and subsequently consolidates the acquired asset, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis in proportion to the Company's economic interests in the joint venture as of the reporting date minus recurring joint venture distributions (the Company's practice for EBITDA recognition for joint ventures). The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) provides a more appropriate denominator for its calculation of the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio as it reflects the leverage profile of the Company as of the reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate
 Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
 Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed. Same Store NOI includes joint ventures at their pro rata share based on legal ownership.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees.

Company Information






Corporate Headquarters

Stock Exchange Listing

Contact Information

Veris Residential, Inc.

New York Stock Exchange

Veris Residential, Inc.

210 Hudson St., Suite 400


Investor Relations Department

Jersey City, New Jersey 07311

Trading Symbol

210 Hudson St., Suite 400

(732) 590-1010

Common Shares: VRE

Jersey City, New Jersey 07311






Mackenzie Rice



Director, Investor Relations



E-Mail:  [email protected]



Web: www.verisresidential.com




Executive Officers






Mahbod Nia

Amanda Lombard

Taryn Fielder

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

General Counsel and Secretary




Anna Malhari



Chief Operating Officer






Equity Research Coverage






Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BTIG, LLC

Citigroup

Jana Galan

Thomas Catherwood

Nicholas Joseph




Evercore ISI

Green Street Advisors

JP Morgan

Steve Sakwa

John Pawlowski

Anthony Paolone




Truist



Michael R. Lewis



SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.

