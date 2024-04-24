Veris Residential, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious multifamily REIT, today reported results for the first quarter 2024.



Three Months Ended,

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $(0.04) $(0.06) Core FFO per Diluted Share $0.14 $0.12 Core AFFO per Diluted Share $0.18 $0.14 Dividend per Diluted Share $0.0525 $0.0525

CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND BALANCE SHEET

Sold $179 million of non-strategic assets, including the last office asset; two land parcels are currently under binding contract for $28 million .

of non-strategic assets, including the last office asset; two land parcels are currently under binding contract for . Secured a new $500 million three-plus-one-year term revolving credit facility and term loan package.

three-plus-one-year term revolving credit facility and term loan package. Combination of proceeds from closed asset sales and new facilities to address all consolidated debt maturities through the end of 2025.

Raising 2024 guidance, reflecting positive earnings impact anticipated from new, alternative financing strategy and anticipated debt reduction.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Same Store multifamily Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 4.6%.

Same Store NOI growth of over 14% YOY and 4% sequentially.

Earned highest Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) Score of REITs in the United States .

. Achieved highest ISS ESG Corporate Score of real estate companies in the United States .

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We had a positive start to the year, implementing and advancing a number of value-enhancing operational, capital recycling and balance-sheet-related initiatives, while continuing to deliver strong financial results.

"Despite the challenging credit environment, we were able to secure a $500 million credit facility and term loan from a broad range of lenders, providing us with substantial liquidity, financial flexibility and potential for enhanced earnings, as reflected in our raised guidance. We also unlocked another $145 million of idle equity from non-strategic asset sales while continuing to generate solid operational performance, as evidenced by our Same Store year-over-year NOI growth of 14%. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to execute on our multi-pronged optimization strategy as we seek to continue creating value for our shareholders."



March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Same Store Units 7,622 7,622 Same Store Occupancy 94.1 % 95.9 % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate 4.6 % 10.2 % Average Rent per Home $3,899 $3,622

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

Haus25 and The James were added to the Same Store pool in 2024. These properties contributed nearly $8.7 million to NOI in the first quarter.

The following table presents a more detailed breakout of Same Store performance:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 % Total Property Revenue $74,092 $68,063 8.9 % Controllable Expenses 12,622 12,517 0.8 % Non-Controllable Expenses 12,083 12,318 (1.9) % Total Property Expenses 24,705 24,835 (0.5) % Same Store NOI $49,387 $43,228 14.2 %

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

As previously announced, the Company closed on the sales of 2 Campus and The Metropolitan Lofts joint venture for a combined gross price of $40 million, releasing approximately $16 million in net proceeds.

The last office asset in the portfolio, Harborside 5, sold for $85 million, releasing approximately $81 million in net proceeds.

Subsequent to quarter end, 107 Morgan land parcel sold for $54 million, releasing approximately $48 million in net proceeds. An additional $28 million across two land parcels are under binding contract with an expected close in the first half of 2024.

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

Virtually all (99.9%) of the Company`s debt is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average rate of 4.4% and weighted average maturity of 3.5 years.



Three Months Ended, Balance Sheet Metric March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.4 % 4.5 % Weighted Average Years to Maturity 3.5 3.7 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.5x 1.5x Net Debt 1,714,800 1,799,318 TTM EBITDA 142,543 151,201 TTM Net Debt to EBITDA 12.0x 11.9x

On April 22, 2024, the Company successfully replaced its existing revolving credit facility and term loan package with a new $500 million secured facility package, comprising a $200 million delayed-draw term loan and $300 million revolving credit facility. Both the revolving credit facility and term loan have a three-year term and a one-year extension option. The facility package also has sustainability linked KPIs and includes a $200 million accordion feature.

Proceeds from the facilities will be used to repay existing loans over time as well as for general corporate purposes. No funds were drawn at closing. The Company expects to utilize interest rate caps to partially hedge future drawn funds.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share on April 16, 2024.

ESG

In the first quarter, Veris Residential earned the highest ISS ESG Corporate Score of all real estate companies in the United States, surpassing all but three real estate companies globally. The Company was also named a Gold Green Lease Leader by the US Department of Energy and secured three awards from the International WELL Building Institute: the WELL Concept Leader Award, Equity Leadership Award, and Commitment and Engagement Award.

GUIDANCE

As a result of the anticipated earnings impact of the Company`s new credit facilities and associated debt reduction, the Company is raising its Core FFO per Share guidance in accordance with the following table:

2024 Guidance Ranges Low

High Same Store Revenue Growth 4.0 % — 5.0 % Same Store Expense Growth 5.0 % — 6.0 % Same Store NOI Growth 2.5 % — 5.0 %







Core FFO per Share Guidance Low

High Net Loss per Share $(0.38) — $(0.34) Add back: Depreciation per Share $0.88 — $0.88 Core FFO per Share $0.50 — $0.54

CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live via the Internet at: http://investors.verisresidential.com/.

The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at:

http://investors.verisresidential.com/ beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

A replay of the call will also be accessible Friday, April 26, 2024, through Sunday, May 26, 2024, by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and using the passcode, 137343562.

Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s first quarter 2024 Form 10-Q and first quarter 2024 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website: Financial Results

In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:

Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department

Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "10-Q") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings.

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investors

Media Anna Malhari

Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright Chief Operating Officer

Gasthalter & Co. [email protected]

[email protected]

Additional details in Company Information .

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS



Rental property



Land and leasehold interests $463,826 $474,499 Buildings and improvements 2,633,849 2,782,468 Tenant improvements 8,391 30,908 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 105,668 103,613

3,211,734 3,391,488 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization (372,241) (443,781)

2,839,493 2,947,707 Real estate held for sale, net 66,975 58,608 Net investment in rental property 2,906,468 3,006,315 Cash and cash equivalents 112,701 28,007 Restricted cash 25,649 26,572 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 118,830 117,954 Unbilled rents receivable, net 1,542 5,500 Deferred charges and other assets, net 45,999 53,956 Accounts receivable 1,671 2,742 Total Assets $3,212,860 $3,241,046 LIABILITIES & EQUITY



Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net 1,853,149 1,853,897 Dividends and distributions payable 5,642 5,540 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,839 55,492 Rents received in advance and security deposits 12,234 14,985 Accrued interest payable 6,486 6,580 Total Liabilities 1,931,350 1,936,494 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 9,294 24,999 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,132,231 1,137,478 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:



Operating Partnership 106,544 107,206 Consolidated joint ventures 33,441 34,869 Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries $139,985 $142,075 Total Equity $1,272,216 $1,279,553 Total Liabilities and Equity $3,212,860 $3,241,046

Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 1



Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES 2024 2023 Revenue from leases $60,642 $56,097 Real estate services 922 911 Parking income 3,745 3,728 Other income 2,031 1,862 Total revenues 67,340 62,598 EXPENSES



Real estate taxes 9,177 9,559 Utilities 2,271 2,063 Operating services 12,570 11,383 Real estate services expenses 5,242 1,943 General and administrative 11,088 10,281 Transaction related costs 516 1,027 Depreciation and amortization 20,117 21,788 Land and other impairments, net — 3,396 Total expenses 60,981 61,440 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME



Interest expense (21,500) (22,014) Interest and other investment income 538 116 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures 254 (68) Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land 784 (22) Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests 7,100 — Other income (expense), net 255 1,998 Total other (expense) income, net (12,569) (19,990) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (6,210) (18,832) Provision for income taxes (59) — Loss from continuing operations after income tax expense (6,269) (18,832) Income from discontinued operations 252 1,822 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net 1,548 780 Total discontinued operations, net 1,800 2,602 Net loss (4,469) (16,230) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 495 587 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations 523 2,277 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (155) (241) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (297) (6,366) Net loss available to common shareholders $(3,903) $(19,973) Basic earnings per common share:



Net loss available to common shareholders $(0.04) $(0.27) Diluted earnings per common share:



Net loss available to common shareholders $(0.04) $(0.27) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 92,275 91,226 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 100,968 100,526





1 For more details see Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Net loss available to common shareholders $(3,903) $(19,973) Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (523) (2,277) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 155 241 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations(1) 22,631 24,129 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations 668 6,815 Continuing operations: Gain on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures (7,100) — Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (1,548) (780) FFO(2) $10,380 $8,155





Add/(Deduct):



Loss from extinguishment of debt, net — 12 Land and other impairments — 3,396 (Gain) Loss on disposition of developable land (784) 22 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A) 1,637 1,148 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (RE Services) 1,526 — Amortization of derivative premium 904 1,133 Transaction related costs 516 1,027 Core FFO $14,179 $14,893





Add (Deduct) Non-Cash Items:



Straight-line rent adjustments(3) 25 (1,253) Amortization of market lease intangibles, net (7) (30) Amortization of lease inducements 7 15 Amortization of stock compensation 3,727 2,877 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 210 384 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,242 1,211 Deduct:



Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:



Building improvements (1,040) (2,092) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions(4) (9) (352) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions on space vacant for more than one year — (736) Core AFFO(2) $18,334 $14,917





Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.10 $0.08 Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.14 $0.15 Dividends declared per common share $0.0525 —



See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions. See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes .

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Core FFO (calculated on a previous page) $14,179 $14,893 Deduct:



Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (459) 68 Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization (2,724) (2,576) Add-back:



Interest expense 21,500 22,836 Amortization of derivative premium (904) (1,133) Recurring joint venture distributions 1,701 1,547 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures (495) (587) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 297 6,366 Income tax expense 82 51 Adjusted EBITDA $33,177 $41,465





Add/(Deduct):



Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations (523) (2,277) Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations 155 241 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures(a) (495) (587) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 297 6,366 Interest expense 21,500 22,836 Income tax expense 82 51 Depreciation and amortization 20,785 28,754 Deduct:



Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (1,548) (780) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (254) 68 Add:



Company's share of property NOI's in unconsolidated joint ventures(1) 7,728 13,381 EBITDAre $43,824 $48,080 Add:



Loss from extinguishment of debt, net — 12 Severance and compensation-related costs 1,637 1,148 Transaction related costs 516 1,027 Land and other impairments, net — 3,396 Gain on disposition of developable land (784) 22 Amortization of derivative premium 904 1,133 Adjusted EBITDAre $46,097 $54,818





Net debt at period end(5) $1,714,800 $1,763,369 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 12.9x 10.6x



See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes . See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions. a) See Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated Joint Ventures .

Components of Net Asset Value ($ in thousands)

Real Estate Portfolio

Other Assets











Operating Multifamily NOI1 Total At Share

Cash and Cash Equivalents2 $142,180 New Jersey Waterfront $165,056 $140,266

Restricted Cash 25,649 Massachusetts 25,080 25,080

Other Assets 49,212 Other 30,276 22,329

Subtotal Other Assets $217,041 Total Multifamily NOI $220,412 $187,676





Commercial NOI3 4,588 3,712

Liabilities and Other Considerations

Total NOI $225,000 $191,387













Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share $1,793,947 Non-Strategic Assets

Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share 297,806



Other Liabilities 78,201 Non-Strategic Assets Under Binding Contract4

$28,000

Revolving Credit Facility5 — Estimated Land Value6

187,311

Term Loan5 — Subtotal Non-Strategic Assets

$215,311

Preferred Units 9,294







Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations $2,179,248



















Outstanding Shares7





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for 1Q 2024 100,967,737













1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio page for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized. 2 Pro forma cash as of April 22, 2024, for transaction activity that occurred subsequent to quarter end. 3 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land page for more details. 4 Represents the estimated gross price of two land parcels, 6 Becker and 85 Livingston. 5 The prior facility comprised of a $115 million term loan and $60 million revolver was terminated on April 22, 2024. The Company simultaneously secured a $500 million facility comprised of a $300 million revolver and $200 million delayed-draw term loan. The facility has a three-year term with a one-year extension option and a $200 million accordion feature. 6 Based off 4,139 potential units, see Commercial Assets and Developable Land page for more details. 7 Common Shares Outstanding as of March 31, 2024 were 92,385,167.



See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions .

Multifamily Operating Portfolio (in thousands, except Revenue per home)







Operating Highlights





Percentage Occupied Average Revenue per Home NOI Debt Balance

Ownership Apartments 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 NJ Waterfront

















Haus25 100.0 % 750 91.4 % 94.1 % $4,788 $4,665 $7,279 $6,884 $343,061 Liberty Towers 100.0 % 648 94.7 % 93.2 % 4,221 4,220 4,665 4,930 265,000 BLVD 401 74.3 % 311 95.0 % 97.4 % 4,134 4,138 2,470 2,427 117,000 BLVD 425 74.3 % 412 95.7 % 95.6 % 3,995 3,987 3,103 3,038 131,000 BLVD 475 100.0 % 523 96.4 % 96.5 % 4,063 4,078 4,675 4,180 165,000 Soho Lofts 100.0 % 377 95.9 % 94.4 % 4,718 4,627 2,905 2,616 158,034 Urby Harborside 85.0 % 762 90.7 % 92.3 % 4,072 4,014 5,318 5,370 185,017 RiverHouse 9 100.0 % 313 94.8 % 96.2 % 4,242 4,148 2,899 2,358 110,000 RiverHouse 11 100.0 % 295 95.9 % 94.6 % 4,405 4,177 2,518 2,140 100,000 RiverTrace 22.5 % 316 94.5 % 95.6 % 3,804 3,711 2,273 2,184 82,000 Capstone 40.0 % 360 96.6 % 95.0 % 4,339 4,379 3,159 2,973 135,000 NJ Waterfront Subtotal 85.0 % 5,067 94.2 % 94.6 % $4,274 $4,219 $41,264 $39,100 $1,791,112 Massachusetts

















Portside at East Pier 100.0 % 181 94.4 % 94.9 % $3,206 $3,174 $1,159 $1,163 $56,500 Portside 2 at East Pier 100.0 % 296 95.7 % 96.2 % 3,328 3,384 1,997 2,034 96,613 145 Front at City Square 100.0 % 365 94.2 % 92.9 % 2,531 2,576 1,549 1,608 62,746 The Emery 100.0 % 326 96.1 % 92.3 % 2,730 2,760 1,565 1,515 71,758 Massachusetts Subtotal 100.0 % 1,168 95.1 % 93.9 % $2,893 $2,925 $6,270 $6,320 $287,617 Other

















The Upton 100.0 % 193 91.8 % 91.7 % $4,614 $4,752 $1,417 $1,475 $75,000 The James 100.0 % 240 93.9 % 96.3 % 3,027 3,052 1,380 1,330 — Signature Place 100.0 % 197 95.8 % 97.5 % 3,157 3,174 1,017 974 43,000 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe 100.0 % 108 93.9 % 93.5 % 4,352 4,321 707 709 41,000 Riverpark at Harrison 45.0 % 141 92.9 % 92.2 % 2,886 2,885 514 577 30,192 Metropolitan at 40 Park1 25.0 % 130 89.9 % 95.4 % 3,675 3,613 711 721 34,100 Station House 50.0 % 378 91.5 % 92.1 % 2,873 2,562 1,823 1,713 88,927 Other Subtotal 73.8 % 1,387 92.7 % 94.0 % $3,374 $3,307 $7,569 $7,499 $312,219 Operating Portfolio2,3 85.2 % 7,622 94.1 % 94.4 % $3,899 $3,855 $55,103 $52,919 $2,390,948 Metropolitan Lofts4











$81 $319 $— Total Portfolio











$55,184 $53,238 $2,390,948





1 As of March 31, 2024, Priority Capital included Metropolitan at $23.3M (Prudential). 2 Excludes approximately 189,367 sqft of ground floor retail of which 140,522 sf was leased as of March 31, 2024. 3 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Multifamily Property Information pages for more details. 4 In January 2024, the Company's joint venture sold Lofts at 40 Park ("Metropolitan Lofts") thus it is excluded from same store calculations. Proceeds from the sale were used to repay the outstanding loan balance.

Commercial Assets and Developable Land ($ in thousands)

Commercial Location Ownership Rentable SF Percentage Leased 1Q 2024 Percentage Leased 4Q 2023 NOI 1Q 2024 NOI 4Q 2023 Debt Balance Port Imperial Garage South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 320,426 N/A N/A $468 $517 $31,511 Port Imperial Garage North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 304,617 N/A N/A (57) 36 — Port Imperial Retail South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 18,064 100.0 % 100.0 % 202 185 — Port Imperial Retail North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 8,400 100.0 % 100.0 % 72 373 — Riverwalk at Port Imperial West New York, NJ 100.0 % 30,426 73.2 % 59.2 % 177 221 — Shops at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 50,973 69.0 % 69.0 % 285 267 6,067 Commercial Total

80.9 % 732,906 77.8 % 73.8 % $1,147 $1,599 $37,578

Developable Land Parcels1 NJ Waterfront2 2,351 Massachusetts 849 Other 1,378 Developable Land Parcels Total 4,578 Under Binding Contract for Sale 439 Total Less Under Binding Contract 4,139





1 The Company has an additional 13,775 SF of potential retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. 2 Reflects the sale of 107 Morgan subsequent to quarter end.

Same Store Market Information1 Sequential Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Change 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Change 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $36,697 $34,754 5.6 % 94.2 % 94.6 % (0.4) % 4.1 % 7.7 % Massachusetts 1,168 6,520 6,572 (0.8) % 95.1 % 93.9 % 1.2 % 2.9 % 0.5 % Other3 1,387 6,170 6,089 1.3 % 92.7 % 94.0 % (1.3) % 4.8 % 4.6 % Total 7,622 $49,387 $47,415 4.2 % 94.1 % 94.4 % (0.3) % 4.6 % 6.1 %

Year-over-Year First Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Change 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Change 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $36,697 $31,159 17.8 % 94.2 % 96.2 % (2.0) % 4.1 % 13.2 % Massachusetts 1,168 6,520 6,155 5.9 % 95.1 % 95.5 % (0.4) % 2.9 % 4.2 % Other3 1,387 6,170 5,914 4.3 % 92.7 % 94.8 % (2.1) % 4.8 % 3.6 % Total 7,622 $49,387 $43,228 14.2 % 94.1 % 95.9 % (1.8) % 4.6 % 10.2 %

Average Revenue per Home (based on 7,622 units from 1Q23 to Present)















1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 1Q 20224 New Jersey Waterfront $4,274 $4,219 $4,084 $4,048 $3,919 $3,298 Massachusetts 2,893 2,925 2,918 2,836 2,798 2,554 Other3 3,374 3,307 3,350 3,356 3,227 2,930 Total $3,899 $3,855 $3,772 $3,736 $3,622 $3,103





1 All statistics are based off the current 7,622 Same Store pool. Same Store 4Q23 was 6,691 and before 2023 the actual pool was 5,825 units when initially reported. 2 Blended lease rates exclude properties not managed by Veris. 3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio page for breakout. 4 The total portfolio included 6,691 units in 2022. The average revenue per home is based on the total portfolio less Metropolitan Lofts for 1Q 2022. See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Same Store Performance ($ in thousands)

Multifamily Same Store1



















Three Months Ended March 31,

Sequential

2024 2023 Change %

1Q24 4Q23 Change % Apartment Rental Income $66,697 $61,873 $4,824 7.8 %

$66,697 $66,597 $100 0.2 % Parking/Other Income 7,395 6,190 1,205 19.5 %

7,395 6,887 508 7.4 % Total Property Revenues2 $74,092 $68,063 $6,029 8.9 %

$74,092 $73,484 $608 0.8 % Marketing & Administration 2,138 2,345 (207) (8.8) %

2,138 2,559 (421) (16.5) % Utilities 2,573 2,424 149 6.1 %

2,573 2,190 383 17.5 % Payroll 4,298 4,445 (147) (3.3) %

4,298 4,667 (369) (7.9) % Repairs & Maintenance 3,613 3,303 310 9.4 %

3,613 4,431 (818) (18.5) % Controllable Expenses $12,622 $12,517 $105 0.8 %

$12,622 $13,847 $(1,225) (8.8) % Other Fixed Fees 722 717 5 0.7 %

722 737 (15) (2.0) % Insurance 1,780 1,781 (1) (0.1) %

1,780 1,744 36 2.1 % Real Estate Taxes 9,581 9,820 (239) (2.4) %

9,581 9,741 (160) (1.6) % Non-Controllable Expenses $12,083 $12,318 $(235) (1.9) %

$12,083 $12,222 $(139) (1.1) % Total Property Expenses $24,705 $24,835 $(130) (0.5) %

$24,705 $26,069 $(1,364) (5.2) % Same Store GAAP NOI $49,387 $43,228 $6,159 14.2 %

$49,387 $47,415 $1,972 4.2 % Real Estate Tax Adjustments3 — (490) 490



— — —

Normalized Same Store NOI $49,387 $43,718 $5,669 13.0 %

$49,387 $47,415 $1,972 4.2 % Total Units 7,622 7,622





7,622 7,622



% Ownership 85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %



% Occupied - Quarter End 94.1 % 95.9 % (1.8) %



94.1 % 94.4 % (0.3) %







1 Values represent the Company`s pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. The James and Haus25 were added to the Same Store pool in 1Q 2024. 2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP". 3 Represents tax settlements and final tax rate adjustments recognized that are applicable to prior periods.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Debt Profile ($ in thousands)



Lender Effective Interest Rate(1) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Date of Maturity Secured Permanent Loans









Signature Place Nationwide Life Insurance Company 3.74 % 43,000 43,000 08/01/24 Liberty Towers American General Life Insurance Company 3.37 % 265,000 265,000 10/01/24 Portside 2 at East Pier New York Life Insurance Co. 4.56 % 96,613 97,000 03/10/26 BLVD 425 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.17 % 131,000 131,000 08/10/26 BLVD 401 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.29 % 117,000 117,000 08/10/26 Portside at East Pier(2) KKR SOFR + 2.75% 56,500 56,500 09/07/26 The Upton(3) Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 1.58% 75,000 75,000 10/27/26 145 Front at City Square(4) US Bank SOFR + 1.84% 62,746 63,000 12/10/26 RiverHouse 9(5) JP Morgan SOFR + 1.41% 110,000 110,000 06/21/27 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC 4.48 % 41,000 41,000 08/05/27 BLVD 475 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 2.91 % 165,000 165,000 11/10/27 Haus25 Freddie Mac 6.04 % 343,061 343,061 09/01/28 RiverHouse 11 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 4.52 % 100,000 100,000 01/10/29 Soho Lofts Flagstar Bank 3.77 % 158,034 158,777 07/01/29 Port Imperial Garage South American General Life & A/G PC 4.85 % 31,511 31,645 12/01/29 The Emery Flagstar Bank 3.21 % 71,758 72,000 01/01/31 Principal Balance Outstanding



$1,867,223 $1,868,983

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(14,074) (15,086)

Total Secured Permanent Loans



$1,853,149 $1,853,897













Secured RCF & Term Loans:









Revolving Credit Facility JP Morgan & Goldman Sachs SOFR + 4.10% $— $— 07/25/24 Term Loan JP Morgan & Goldman Sachs SOFR + 4.10% — — 07/25/24 Total RCF & Term Loan Debt(6)



$— $—

Total Debt



$1,853,149 $1,853,897





See Debt Profile Footnotes .

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule As of March 31, 99.9% of the Company`s total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted average maturity of 3.5 years. ($ in thousands)

Balance % of Total Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity in Years Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,867,223 100.0 % 4.34 % 3.2 Variable Rate Debt







Variable Rate Debt1 — — % — % — Totals / Weighted Average $1,867,223 100.0 % 4.34 % 3.2 Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs (14,074)





Total Consolidated Debt, net $1,853,149





Partners' Share (73,276)





VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net2 $1,779,873















Unconsolidated Secured Debt







VRE Share $297,806 53.1 % 4.89 % 5.0 Partners' Share 263,497 46.9 % 4.89 % 5.0 Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt $561,303 100.0 % 4.89 % 5.0









Pro Rata Debt Portfolio







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $2,090,236 99.9 % 4.42 % 3.5 Variable Rate Secured Debt 1,517 0.1 % 7.31 % 0.8 Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $2,091,753 100.0 % 4.42 % 3.5

Pro Forma Debt Maturity Schedule3 ($ in millions)

Secured Debt Planned 2024 Refinancings Unused Revolver Capacity Unused Term Loan Capacity 2024

$308



2025







2026 $476 $63



2027 $316





2028 $343

$300 $200 2029 $132 $158



2030







2031 $72











1 Variable rate debt includes the Revolver and reflects the balances on the Revolver and Term Loan. 2 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $30.1 million at BLVD 401 and $9.5 million at Port Imperial South Garage. 3 The Unused Term Loan and Unused Revolver Capacity balances are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the new facilities.

Annex 1: Transaction Activity

2024 Dispositions to Date









$ in thousands except per SF

Location Transaction Date Number of Buildings SF Gross Asset Value Land









2 Campus Drive Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 1/3/2024 N/A N/A $9,700 107 Morgan Jersey City, NJ 4/16/2024 N/A N/A 54,000 Subtotal Land







$63,700 Multifamily









Metropolitan Lofts1 Morristown, NJ 1/12/2024 1 54,683 $30,300 Subtotal Multifamily



1 54,683 $30,300 Office









Harborside 5 Jersey City, NJ 3/20/2024 1 977,225 $85,300 Subtotal Office



1 977,225 $85,300





2024 Dispositions to Date $179,300





1 The joint venture sold the property; releasing approximately $6 million of net proceeds to the Company.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI (three months ended)



1Q 2024

4Q 2023

Total

Total Net Income (Loss) $ (4,469)

$ (5,746) Deduct:





Income from discontinued operations (252)

33,489 Realized gains and unrealized gains on disposition of rental property and impairments, net (1,548)

(43,970) Real estate services income (922)

(1,084) Interest and other investment income (538)

(232) Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated joint ventures (254)

(260) (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land (784)

(7,090) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net —

1,903 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net —

2 Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests (7,100)

— Other income, net (255)

(77) Add:





Real estate services expenses 5,242

4,323 General and administrative 11,088

9,990 Transaction related costs 516

576 Depreciation and amortization 20,117

21,227 Interest expense 21,500

21,933 Provision for income taxes 59

199 Land impairments and other impairments, net —

5,928 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 42,400

$ 41,111







Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited): 1Q 2024

4Q 2023 Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio $ 41,305

$ 39,381 Total Consolidated Commercial 862

1,332 Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests) $ 42,167

$ 40,713 NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets 875

660 Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI $ 43,042

$ 41,373









See Consolidated Statement of Operations See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, & EBITDAre



1. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2.7 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 2. Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA & EBITDAre. 3. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $9.3 thousand and $26.6 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 4. Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year. 5. Net Debt calculated by taking the sum of secured revolving credit facility, secured term loan, and mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, and deducting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, all at period end. 6. Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,418 and 9,146 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).



See Consolidated Statement of Operations . See FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO . See Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre.

Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures ($ in thousands)

Property Units Physical Occupancy VRE's Nominal Ownership1 1Q 2024 NOI2 Total Debt VRE Share of 1Q NOI VRE Share of Debt Multifamily













Urby Harborside 762 90.7 % 85.0 % $5,318 $185,017 $4,520 $157,264 RiverTrace at Port Imperial 316 94.5 % 22.5 % 2,273 82,000 511 18,450 Capstone at Port Imperial 360 96.6 % 40.0 % 3,159 135,000 1,264 54,000 Riverpark at Harrison 141 92.9 % 45.0 % 514 30,192 231 13,586 Metropolitan at 40 Park 130 89.9 % 25.0 % 711 34,100 178 8,525 Station House 378 91.5 % 50.0 % 1,823 88,927 912 44,464 Total Multifamily 2,087 92.5 % 55.0 % $13,798 $555,236 $7,616 $296,289 Retail













Shops at 40 Park N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % 285 6,067 71 1,517 Total Retail N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % $285 $6,067 $71 $1,517 Total UJV





$14,083 $561,303 $7,687 $297,806 Metropolitan Lofts3





81

41

Total UJV Adjusted





$14,164

$7,728







1 Amounts represent the Company's share based on ownership percentage. 2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. 3 Metropolitan Lofts sold on January 12, 2024.



Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes



1. Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of the cost of terminated treasury lock agreements (if any), debt initiation costs, mark-to-market adjustment of acquired debt and other transaction costs, as applicable. 2. The loan on Portside at East Pier is capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026. 3. The loan on Upton is capped at a strike rate of 1.0%, expiring in October 2024. 4. The loan on 145 Front Street is capped at a strike rate of 4.0%, expiring in June 2024. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company noticed the lender of its intention to prepay the loan in May 2024. After the loan is repaid, the Company plans to contribute the asset to the collateral pool of its new facility package. 5. The loan on RiverHouse 9 is capped at a strike rate of 3.0%, expiring in June 2024. 6. On April 22, 2024, the Company terminated its existing facility comprised of a $115 million term loan and $60 million revolver. The Company simultaneously secured a $500 million facility with a group of eight lenders, comprised of a $300 million revolver and $200 million delayed-draw term loan. The facility has a three-year term ending April 2027, with a one-year extension option. For more details on the facility please refer to the terms outlined in the first quarter 2024 10-Q.



See Debt Profile .

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information



Location Ownership Apartments Rentable SF Average Size Year Complete NJ Waterfront











Haus25 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 750 617,787 824 2022 Liberty Towers Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 648 602,210 929 2003 BLVD 401 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 311 273,132 878 2016 BLVD 425 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 412 369,515 897 2003 BLVD 475 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 523 475,459 909 2011 Soho Lofts Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 377 449,067 1,191 2017 Urby Harborside Jersey City, NJ 85.0 % 762 474,476 623 2017 RiverHouse 9 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 313 245,127 783 2021 RiverHouse 11 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 295 250,591 849 2018 RiverTrace West New York, NJ 22.5 % 316 295,767 936 2014 Capstone West New York, NJ 40.0 % 360 337,991 939 2021 NJ Waterfront Subtotal

85.0 % 5,067 4,391,122 867

Massachusetts











Portside at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 181 156,091 862 2015 Portside 2 at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 296 230,614 779 2018 145 Front at City Square Worcester, MA 100.0 % 365 304,936 835 2018 The Emery Revere, MA 100.0 % 326 273,140 838 2020 Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 % 1,168 964,781 826

Other











The Upton Short Hills, NJ 100.0 % 193 217,030 1,125 2021 The James Park Ridge, NJ 100.0 % 240 215,283 897 2021 Signature Place Morris Plains, NJ 100.0 % 197 203,716 1,034 2018 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Eastchester, NY 100.0 % 108 105,551 977 2016 Riverpark at Harrison Harrison, NJ 45.0 % 141 124,774 885 2014 Metropolitan at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 130 124,237 956 2010 Station House Washington, DC 50.0 % 378 290,348 768 2015 Other Subtotal

73.8 % 1,387 1,280,939 924

Operating Portfolio

85.2 % 7,622 6,636,842 871

Metropolitan Lofts1 Morristown, NJ 50.0 % 59 54,683 927 2018 Operating Portfolio 4Q23

85.0 % 7,681 6,691,525 871





See Multifamily Operating Portfolio .





1 Metropolitan Lofts sold on January 12, 2024.

Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated Joint Ventures



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 BLVD 425 $ 80 $ 17 BLVD 401 (552) (558) Port Imperial Garage South (26) (45) Port Imperial Retail South 34 25 Other consolidated joint ventures (31) (26) Net losses in noncontrolling interests $ (495) $ (587) Depreciation in noncontrolling interests 721 712 Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures $ 226 $ 125 Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 788 792 Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures $ 1,014 $ 917



See Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre .

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, and EBIDAre or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent Costs, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate

Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent Costs ("EBITDAre")

The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents EBITDAre, because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

Company Information

Company Information









Corporate Headquarters Stock Exchange Listing Contact Information Veris Residential, Inc. New York Stock Exchange Veris Residential, Inc. 210 Hudson St., Suite 400

Investor Relations Department Jersey City, New Jersey 07311 Trading Symbol 210 Hudson St., Suite 400 (732) 590-1010 Common Shares: VRE Jersey City, New Jersey 07311









Anna Malhari



Chief Operating Officer



E-Mail: [email protected]



Web: www.verisresidential.com

















Executive Officers









Mahbod Nia Amanda Lombard Taryn Fielder Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer General Counsel and Secretary





Anna Malhari Jeff Turkanis

Chief Operating Officer EVP & Chief Investment Officer



















Equity Research Coverage









Bank of America Merrill Lynch BTIG, LLC Citigroup Josh Dennerlein Thomas Catherwood Nicholas Joseph





Evercore ISI Green Street Advisors JP Morgan Steve Sakwa John Pawlowski Anthony Paolone





Truist



Michael R. Lewis





SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.