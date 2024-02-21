Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious multifamily REIT, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $(0.06) $0.34

$(1.22) $(0.63) Core FFO per Diluted Share $0.12 $0.05

$0.53 $0.44 Dividends Declared per Share $0.0525 $—

$0.1025 $—

ANOTHER YEAR OF OPERATIONAL OUTPERFORMANCE

Grew Core FFO per share to $0.53 , an increase of 20% compared to last year.

, an increase of 20% compared to last year. Exceeded upper end of NOI guidance, achieving 17.6% annual growth, driven by strong revenue growth and effective expense mitigation measures.

Further improved NOI margin to 64% from 62% in 2022 and 57% in 2021.

Same Store multifamily Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 5.0% for the quarter and 9.3% for the year.

Reduced Core G&A by 13% compared to 2022.

Reinstated quarterly dividend, subsequently raising it by 5% in the fourth quarter.

Recognized by Nareit for leadership in sustainability and DEI efforts.

COMPLETED TRANSFORMATION TO A PURE-PLAY MULTIFAMILY REIT

Sold over $700 million of non-strategic assets since the beginning of 2023, comprising eight properties and four land parcels.

of non-strategic assets since the beginning of 2023, comprising eight properties and four land parcels. Signed a binding contract to sell Harborside 5, our last office property, for $85 million in January 2024 .

in . Negotiated the early redemption of Rockpoint's preferred interest for $520 million .

. Refinanced $400 million of debt and reduced overall indebtedness by $50 million .



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Operating Units 7,681 6,931 10.8 % % Physical Occupancy 94.4 % 95.3 % (1.0) % Same Store Units 6,691 5,825 14.9 % Same Store Occupancy 94.4 % 95.6 % (1.3) % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate 5.0 % 11.7 % (57.3) % Average Rent per Home $3,792 $3,482 8.9 %

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Over the past three years, we have successfully transformed Veris Residential from a complex company to a pure-play multifamily REIT underpinned by a high-quality portfolio of Class A properties and a vertically integrated, best-in-class operating platform. While we have built a strong foundation to date, the potential for continued value creation and relative outperformance as we mature as a multifamily company is tremendous. We look forward to this next phase, during which we will work to further optimize our operations, capital and balance sheet to the benefit of our stakeholders."

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE



2023 Actual Growth Original Guidance

Range for 2023 Adjusted Guidance

Range from Previous

Quarter Same Store Revenue Growth 11.0 % 4-6% 9-10% Same Store Expense Growth 0.4 % 4-6% 2-3% Same Store NOI Growth 17.6 % 4-6% 14-15%

The following table presents a more detailed breakout of Same Store performance:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022 %

2023 2022 % Total Property Revenue $61,497 $57,133 7.6 %

$241,078 $217,284 11.0 % Controllable Expenses 11,729 11,191 4.8 %

44,558 42,773 4.2 % Non-Controllable Expenses 10,693 12,169 (12.1) %

40,260 41,669 (3.4) % Total Property Expenses 22,422 23,360 (4.0) %

84,818 84,442 0.4 % Same Store NOI $39,075 $33,773 15.7 %

$156,260 $132,842 17.6 %

Haus25 and The James will be added to the Same Store pool in the first quarter of this year. These properties contributed over $8 million to NOI in the fourth quarter.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

In 2023, the Company closed over $660 million of non-strategic sales, including two hotel properties, five office properties and three land plots.

Quarter Gross Price (000s) 1Q $105,000 2Q $420,000 3Q $46,000 4Q $89,000

In October 2023, the Company closed on the sales of Harborside 4, 3 Campus and 23 Main for a combined gross price of $89 million, releasing approximately $82 million in net proceeds.

Subsequent to year end, the Company closed on the sales of 2 Campus and The Metropolitan Lofts joint venture for a combined gross price of $40 million, releasing approximately $16 million in net proceeds.

Currently, $139 million of non-strategic assets remain under binding contract, including our last office property, Harborside 5.

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

As of February 20, 2024, available liquidity is approximately $95 million, taking into account cash on hand and the capacity of the Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolver"). Virtually all (99.9%) of the Company`s debt is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average rate of 4.5% and weighted average maturity of 3.7 years.



Three Months Ended December 31, Balance Sheet Metric 2023 2022 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.5 % 4.4 % Weighted Average Years to Maturity 3.7 years 4.1 years Net-Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA 13.8x 13.5x Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 129,992 137,892 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.5x 1.5x

In the fourth quarter, the Company reestablished an "ATM" (At-the-Market) program, through which the Company may issue and sell, from time to time, up to $100 million of shares of its common stock. The Company intends to use net proceeds from any sales of these shares under the ATM program for general corporate purposes.

The $60 million Revolver remains undrawn as of February 20, 2024.

ESG

Throughout the fourth quarter, the Company earned recognition from top real estate and business organizations for leadership in ESG, DEI and corporate stewardship. Most significantly, the Company was named a Leader in the Light by Nareit for superior sustainability efforts in the residential sector. The achievement partially reflects the results of the GRESB Annual Survey, through which the Company was honored as a Global Listed and Regional Sector Leader with a second-consecutive 5 Star rating. The Company was also awarded Nareit's Bronze Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition.

DIVIDEND POLICY

As previously announced, the Company`s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter 2023 in the amount of $0.0525 per share, an increase of 5% from the previous dividend. The dividend was paid on January 10th.

OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE

Recognizing the tremendous operational outperformance realized in 2023 while also considering the state of the current market and potential for Veris to achieve continued positive growth, the Company is establishing its 2024 guidance ranges in accordance with the following table:

2024 Guidance Ranges Low

High Same Store Revenue Growth 4.0 % — 5.0 % Same Store Expense Growth 5.0 % — 6.0 % Same Store NOI Growth 2.5 % — 5.0 %

Core FFO per Share Guidance Low

High Net Loss per Share $(0.40) — $(0.35) Add back: Depreciation per Share $0.88 — $0.88 Core FFO per Share $0.48 — $0.53

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Multifamily Office/Corp. Total

Rental property







Land and leasehold interests $468,556 $5,943 $474,499 $492,204 Buildings and improvements 2,642,626 139,842 2,782,468 3,332,315 Tenant improvements 7,866 23,042 30,908 122,509 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 96,057 7,556 103,613 99,094

3,215,105 176,383 3,391,488 4,046,122 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization (345,386) (98,395) (443,781) (631,910)

2,869,719 77,988 2,947,707 3,414,212 Real estate held for sale, net 58,608 — 58,608 193,933 Net investment in rental property 2,928,327 77,988 3,006,315 3,608,145 Cash and cash equivalents 6,685 21,322 28,007 26,782 Restricted cash 19,891 6,681 26,572 20,867 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 117,954 — 117,954 126,158 Unbilled rents receivable, net 1,558 3,942 5,500 39,734 Deferred charges and other assets, net12 43,392 10,564 53,956 96,162 Accounts receivable 1,796 946 2,742 2,920 Total Assets $3,119,603 $121,443 $3,241,046 $3,920,768 LIABILITIES & EQUITY







Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net 1,853,897 — 1,853,897 1,903,977 Dividends and distributions payable — 5,540 5,540 110 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,341 25,151 55,492 72,041 Rents received in advance and security deposits 11,590 3,395 14,985 22,941 Accrued interest payable 6,580 — 6,580 7,131 Total Liabilities 1,902,408 34,086 1,936,494 2,006,200 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 24,999 24,999 515,231 Total Stockholders'/Members Equity 1,182,056 (44,578) 1,137,478 1,235,685 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:







Operating Partnership — 107,206 107,206 126,109 Consolidated joint ventures 35,139 (270) 34,869 37,543 Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries $35,139 $106,936 $142,075 $163,652 Total Equity $1,217,195 $62,358 $1,279,553 $1,399,337 Total Liabilities and Equity $3,119,603 $121,443 $3,241,046 $3,920,768

_____________________________________________ 1 Includes mark-to-market lease intangible net assets of $10,034 and mark-to-market lease intangible net liabilities of $298 as of 4Q 2023. 2 Includes Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets attributable to Multifamily of $29,481 as follows: (i) deposits of $4,819, (i) other receivables of $14,544, (iii) other prepaid/assets of $8,882, and (iv) prepaid taxes of $1,236.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 12



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, REVENUES 2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenue from leases $66,183 $60,032

$252,144 $206,052 Real estate services 1,084 888

3,868 3,581 Parking income 4,462 4,160

18,036 15,819 Other income 1,188 2,104

5,811 7,996 Total revenues 72,917 67,184

279,859 233,448 EXPENSES









Real estate taxes 11,077 12,447

40,810 39,112 Utilities 2,293 2,191

9,922 8,921 Operating services 16,364 13,443

57,925 52,797 Real estate services expenses 4,323 2,514

14,188 10,549 General and administrative 9,992 12,221

44,472 56,014 Transaction-related costs 576 2,119

7,627 3,468 Depreciation and amortization 23,046 23,619

93,589 85,434 Property impairments 32,516 —

32,516 — Land and other impairments, net 5,928 —

9,324 9,368 Total expenses 106,115 68,554

310,373 265,663 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME









Interest expense (21,933) (21,215)

(89,355) (66,381) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — —

(49,782) — Interest and other investment income 232 102

5,515 729 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 260 (647)

3,102 1,200 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net (3) —

— — Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land 7,090 (486)

7,068 57,262 Loss from extinguishment of debt, net (1,903) —

(5,606) (129) Other income, net 77 —

2,871 — Total other income (expense), net (16,180) (22,246)

(126,187) (7,319) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (49,378) (23,616)

(156,701) (39,534) Provision for income taxes (199) —

(492) — Loss from continuing operations after income tax expense (49,577) (23,616)

(157,193) (39,534) (Loss) income from discontinued operations (140) (12,547)

3,150 (64,704) Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net 43,971 77,057

41,682 69,353 Total discontinued operations, net 43,831 64,510

44,832 4,649 Net (loss) income (5,746) 40,894

(112,361) (34,885) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 504 595

2,319 3,079 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations 4,252 2,723

14,267 5,652 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (3,776) (5,975)

(3,872) (378) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (285) (6,366)

(7,618) (25,534) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $(5,051) $31,871

$(107,265) $(52,066) Basic earnings per common share:









Net loss available to common shareholders $(0.06) $0.34

$(1.22) $(0.63) Diluted earnings per common share:









Net loss available to common shareholders $(0.06) $0.34

$(1.22) $(0.63) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 92,240 91,115

91,883 91,046 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 100,936 100,417

100,812 100,265

_______________________________________________ 1 For more details see Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI 2 For detailed contribution breakout see Consolidated Statement of Operations (Year-End)

FFO and Core FFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(5,051) $31,871

$(107,265) $(52,066) Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (4,252) (2,723)

(14,267) (5,652) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 3,776 5,975

3,872 378 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations(1) 25,428 25,949

103,049 95,103 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations — 5,036

5,335 26,370 Property impairments on continuing operations 32,516 —

32,516 — Property impairments on discontinued operations — 10,302

— 94,811 Discontinued operations: Gain on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — (7,677)

— (7,677) Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net 3 —

— — Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (4,700) (69,380)

(2,411) (61,676) FFO(2) $47,720 $(647)

$20,829 $89,591











Add/(Deduct):









Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 1,903 1,014

5,618 7,432 Land and other impairments 5,928 —

9,324 9,368 Loss (gain) on disposition of developable land (46,361) 486

(46,339) (57,262) Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A) 129 1,836

7,987 14,080 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (RE Services) 829 —

1,128 — Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (Operating Services) — —

649 — Rockpoint buyout premium — —

34,775 — Redemption value adjustment to mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — —

7,641 — Lease breakage fee, net — —

— (22,664) Amortization of derivative premium 902 500

4,654 287 Transaction related costs 576 2,119

7,627 3,468 Core FFO $11,626 $5,308

$53,893 $44,300











Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding(6) 100,936 100,417

100,812 100,265











Funds from operations per share-diluted $0.47 $(0.01)

$0.21 $0.89 Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.12 $0.05

$0.53 $0.44 Dividends declared per common share $0.0525 —

$0.1025 —

See Core FFO per Diluted Share.

See Consolidated Statements of Operations Footnotes.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Core FFO (calculated on previous page) $11,626 $5,308

$53,893 $44,300 Add (Deduct) Non-Cash Items:









Straight-line rent adjustments(3) 81 (1,273)

502 157 Amortization of market lease intangibles, net — (30)

(80) (155) Amortization of lease inducements 5 16

57 129 Amortization of stock compensation 3,270 2,829

12,995 11,339 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 216 395

1,028 1,328 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,255 1,219

4,440 4,821 Deduct:









Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:









Building improvements (1,670) (3,748)

(8,348) (14,992) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions(4) (229) (255)

(789) (10,773) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions on space vacant for more than one year (659) (4,546)

(1,205) (23,823) Core AFFO(2) $13,895 $(85)

$62,493 $12,331











Core FFO (calculated on previous page) $11,626 $5,308

$53,893 $44,300 Deduct:









Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (260) 647

(3,102) (1,200) Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization (2,597) (2,574)

(10,337) (10,392) Add-back:









Interest expense 21,933 23,171

90,177 78,040 Amortization of derivative premium (902) (500)

(4,654) (287) Recurring joint venture distributions 2,718 2,471

11,700 12,000 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures (504) (595)

(2,319) (3,079) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — —

7,366 — Redeemable noncontrolling interests 285 6,366

7,618 25,534 Provision for income taxes 199 179

492 274 Adjusted EBITDA $32,498 $34,473

$150,834 $145,190











Net debt at period end(5) 1,799,318 1,856,328

1,799,318 1,856,328 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 13.8x 13.5x

11.9x 12.8x

See Consolidated Statements of Operations Footnotes.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

EBITDAre (Quarterly Comparison) ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(5,051) $31,871 Add/(Deduct):



Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations (4,252) (2,723) Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations 3,776 5,975 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures(a) (504) (595) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 285 6,366 Interest expense 21,933 23,171 Provision for income taxes 199 179 Depreciation and amortization 23,046 28,806 Deduct:



Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net 3 — Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (4,700) (69,380) Discontinued operations: Gain on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — (7,677) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (260) 647 Add:



Property impairments 32,516 10,302 Company's share of property NOI's in unconsolidated joint ventures(1) 7,768 6,694 EBITDAre $74,759 $33,636 Add:



Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 1,903 1,014 Severance and compensation-related costs 129 1,836 Transaction-related costs 576 2,119 Land and other impairments, net 5,928 — Gain on disposition of developable land (46,361) 486 Amortization of derivative premium 902 500 Adjusted EBITDAre $37,836 $39,591 (a) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures:



BLVD 425 72 6 BLVD 401 (568) (600) Port Imperial Garage South (12) — Port Imperial Retail South 29 16 Other consolidated joint ventures (25) (17) Net losses in noncontrolling interests $(504) $(595) Depreciation in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 712 708 Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures $208 $113 Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 789 791 Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures $997 $904

See Consolidated Statements of Operations Footnotes.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Components of Net Asset Value ($ in thousands)

Real Estate Portfolio

Other Assets











Operating Multifamily NOI1 Total At Share

Cash and Cash Equivalents2 $34,673 New Jersey Waterfront $156,400 $132,910

Restricted Cash 26,572 Massachusetts 25,280 25,280

Other Assets 62,198 Other3 29,996 22,123

Subtotal Other Assets $123,443 Total Multifamily NOI $211,676 $180,313





Commercial NOI4 6,396 5,174

Liabilities and Other Considerations

Total NOI $218,072 $185,488













Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share $1,795,667 Non-Strategic Assets

Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share2 298,679



Other Liabilities 82,597 Non-Strategic Assets Under Binding Contract5

$139,000

Revolving Credit Facility6 — Estimated Land Value7

214,659

Term Loan6 — Subtotal Non-Strategic Assets

$353,659

Preferred Units8 19,299







Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations $2,196,242



















Outstanding Shares9





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for 4Q 2023 100,936,000













________________________________________________ 1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio page for more details. 2 Pro forma for transaction activity completed subsequent to quarter end. 3 Metropolitan Lofts was sold on January 12, 2024 and is not reflected in this line. 4 See Commercial, Developable Land & Other Non-Strategic Assets page for more details. 5 Represents the gross price of two assets, Harborside 5 and 107 Morgan. 6 In July 2023, the Company entered into a transitional $60 million Revolving Credit Facility and $115 million Term Loan agreement to fund the buyout of Rockpoint`s interest and provide corporate liquidity, The Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan were both fully repaid in October 2023. 7 Based off 4,578 potential units, see Commercial, Developable Land & Other Non-Strategic Assets page for more details. 8 In February 2024, $5.7 million of units were redeemed, and the Company was notified that an additional $10.0 million would be redeemed, to be paid out in March. 9 Common Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2023 were 92,229,424.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Multifamily Operating Portfolio (in thousands, except Revenue per home)







Operating Highlights





Percentage Occupied Average Revenue per Home NOI Debt Balance

Ownership Apartments 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 NJ Waterfront

















Haus25 100.0 % 750 94.1 % 94.8 % $4,665 $4,437 $6,884 $6,759 $343,061 Liberty Towers 100.0 % 648 93.2 % 95.2 % 4,220 4,124 4,930 4,727 265,000 BLVD 401 74.3 % 311 97.4 % 96.8 % 4,138 4,077 2,427 2,372 117,000 BLVD 425 74.3 % 412 95.6 % 97.3 % 3,987 4,012 3,038 3,026 131,000 BLVD 475 100.0 % 523 96.5 % 98.2 % 4,078 4,021 4,180 3,799 165,000 Soho Lofts 100.0 % 377 94.4 % 92.0 % 4,627 4,648 2,616 2,753 158,777 Urby Harborside 85.0 % 762 92.3 % 95.3 % 4,014 3,946 5,370 5,490 185,742 RiverHouse 9 100.0 % 313 96.2 % 97.8 % 4,148 4,027 2,358 2,450 110,000 RiverHouse 11 100.0 % 295 94.6 % 96.3 % 4,177 4,123 2,140 2,422 100,000 RiverTrace 22.5 % 316 95.6 % 96.5 % 3,711 3,682 2,184 2,120 82,000 Capstone 40.0 % 360 95.0 % 96.4 % 4,379 4,354 2,973 3,086 135,000 NJ Waterfront Subtotal 85.0 % 5,067 94.6 % 95.9 % $4,219 $4,143 $39,100 $39,004 $1,792,580 Massachusetts

















Portside at East Pier 100.0 % 181 94.9 % 92.6 % $3,174 $3,216 $1,163 $1,266 $56,500 Portside 2 at East Pier 100.0 % 296 96.2 % 95.8 % 3,384 3,268 2,034 2,024 97,000 145 Front at City Square 100.0 % 365 92.9 % 93.7 % 2,576 2,671 1,608 1,711 63,000 The Emery 100.0 % 326 92.3 % 93.9 % 2,760 2,711 1,515 1,565 72,000 Massachusetts Subtotal 100.0 % 1,168 93.9 % 94.1 % $2,925 $2,918 $6,320 $6,566 $288,500 Other

















The Upton 100.0 % 193 91.7 % 92.7 % $4,752 $4,820 $1,475 $1,578 $75,000 The James 100.0 % 240 96.3 % 95.0 % 3,052 3,026 1,330 1,461 — Signature Place 100.0 % 197 97.5 % 94.4 % 3,174 3,195 974 1,081 43,000 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe 100.0 % 108 93.5 % 93.5 % 4,321 4,293 709 714 41,000 Riverpark at Harrison 45.0 % 141 92.2 % 94.0 % 2,885 2,772 577 526 30,192 Metropolitan at 40 Park1 25.0 % 130 95.4 % 93.8 % 3,613 3,568 721 784 34,100 Metropolitan Lofts2 50.0 % 59 94.4 % 94.9 % 3,725 3,610 319 303 17,200 Station House 50.0 % 378 92.1 % 94.7 % 2,562 2,757 1,713 1,513 89,440 Other Subtotal 72.8 % 1,446 94.0 % 94.2 % $3,324 $3,361 $7,818 $7,960 $329,932 Operating Portfolio34 85.0 % 7,681 94.4 % 95.3 % $3,854 $3,809 $53,238 $53,530 $2,411,012

_________________________________________________ 1 As of December 31, 2023, Priority Capital included Metropolitan at $23,314,422 (Prudential). The Company paid down the loan $2.4M in the fourth quarter. 2 On January 12, 2024, the joint venture was sold for a gross valuation of approximately $30 million, VRE`s share of net proceeds was $6 million. 3 Operating Portfolio includes properties that have achieved over 95% leased for six consecutive weeks. Excludes approximately 190,525 sqft of ground floor retail of which 137,477 sf was leased as of December 31, 2023. 4 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Multifamily Property Information pages for more details.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Commercial, Developable Land and Other Non-Strategic Assets

($ in thousands) Commercial Location Ownership Rentable SF Percentage Leased 4Q 2023 Percentage Leased 3Q 2023 NOI 4Q 2023 NOI 3Q 2023 Debt Balance Port Imperial Garage South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 320,426 N/A N/A $517 $541 $31,645 Port Imperial Garage North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 304,617 N/A N/A 36 (33) — Port Imperial Retail South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 18,064 100.0 % 100.0 % 185 173 — Port Imperial Retail North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 8,400 100.0 % 100.0 % 373 90 — Riverwalk at Port Imperial West New York, NJ 100.0 % 30,426 59.2 % 65.0 % 221 158 — Shops at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 50,973 69.0 % 69.0 % 267 281 6,067 Commercial Total

80.9 % 732,906 73.8 % 75.5 % $1,599 $1,210 $37,712

Developable Land Parcels1 NJ Waterfront 3,134 Massachusetts 849 Other 1,378 Developable Land Parcels Total 5,361 Under Binding Contract for Sale 783 Total Less Under Binding Contract 4,578

One in-service office asset remains in the portfolio:











Avg. Base Rent + Escalations Building Location Total SF Leased SF % Leased2 Harborside 53 Jersey City, NJ 977,225 338,109 34.6 % $44.28 Total Office Portfolio

977,225 338,109 34.6 % $44.28

_____________________________________________ 1 The Company has an additional 13,775 SF of potential retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. 2 Harborside 5 has 42,964 SF of leased space expiring in 2024 and 28,856 SF expiring in 2025. 3 Harborside 5 is currently under binding contract for sale.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Same Store Market Information1

Sequential Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)





NOI Occupancy Blended Lease Rate

Apartments 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Change 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Change 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront 4,317 $32,216 $32,245 (0.1) % 94.7 % 96.1 % (1.4) % 6.3 % 10.3 % Massachusetts 1,168 6,320 6,566 (3.7) % 93.9 % 94.1 % (0.3) % 0.5 % 7.8 % Other2 1,206 6,488 6,499 (0.2) % 93.5 % 94.1 % (0.6) % 3.5 % 7.9 % Total 6,691 45,024 45,310 (0.6) % 94.4 % 95.4 % (1.1) % 5.0 % 9.4 %

Year-over-Year Fourth Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)





NOI Occupancy Blended Lease Rate

Apartments 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 Change 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 Change 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 New Jersey Waterfront 4,317 $32,216 $27,409 17.5 % 94.7 % 95.7 % (1.0) % 6.3 % 18.7 % Massachusetts 1,168 6,320 5,676 11.3 % 93.9 % 94.9 % (1.1) % 0.5 % 3.7 % Other2 1,206 6,488 6,255 3.7 % 93.5 % 94.2 % (0.7) % 3.5 % 10.1 % Total 6,691 45,024 39,340 14.4 % 94.4 % 95.3 % (0.9) % 5.0 % 14.4 %

Average Revenue per Home (based on 6,691 units)



4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 New Jersey Waterfront $4,142 $4,092 $4,014 $3,863 $3,765 $3,194 Massachusetts 2,925 2,918 2,836 2,812 2,769 2,444 Other2 3,378 3,427 3,453 3,326 3,275 2,795 Total $3,792 $3,767 $3,708 $3,583 $3,503 $2,974

________________________________________________ 1 All statistics are based off the current 6,691 unit Same Store pool. Same Store 4Q22 and 4Q21 were actually 5,825 units when initially reported. 2 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio page for breakout.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Same Store Performance ($ in thousands)

Multifamily Same Store1





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Sequential

2023 2022 Change %

2023 2022 Change %

4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Change % Apartment Rental Income $55,456 $51,275 $4,181 8.2 %

$216,873 $195,267 $21,606 11.1 %

$55,456 $55,316 $140 0.3 % Parking/Other Income 6,041 5,858 183 3.1 %

24,205 22,017 2,188 9.9 %

6,041 6,182 (141) (2.3) % Total Property Revenues2 $61,497 $57,133 $4,364 7.6 %

$241,078 $217,284 $23,794 11.0 %

$61,497 $61,498 $(1) — % Marketing & Administration 2,100 2,237 (137) (6.1)

7,862 7,638 224 2.9 %

2,100 2,076 24 1.2 % Utilities 1,917 1,790 127 7.1 %

7,765 7,626 139 1.8 %

1,917 2,020 (103) (5.1) % Payroll 4,026 3,852 174 4.5 %

15,600 14,945 655 4.4 %

4,026 4,074 (48) (1.2) % Repairs & Maintenance 3,686 3,312 374 11.3 %

13,331 12,564 767 6.1 %

3,686 3,417 269 7.9 % Controllable Expenses $11,729 $11,191 $538 4.8 %

$44,558 $42,773 $1,785 4.2 %

$11,729 $11,587 $142 1.2 % Other Fixed Fees 738 531 207 39.0 %

2,957 2,556 401 15.7 %

738 764 (26) (3.4) % Insurance 1,469 1,513 (44) (2.9) %

5,386 5,249 137 2.6 %

1,469 945 524 55.4 % Real Estate Taxes 8,486 10,125 (1,639) (16.2) %

31,917 33,864 (1,947) (5.7) %

8,486 8,764 (278) (3.2) % Non-Controllable Expenses $10,693 $12,169 $(1,476) (12.1) %

$40,260 $41,669 $(1,409) (3.4) %

$10,693 $10,473 $220 2.1 % Total Property Expenses $22,422 $23,360 $(938) (4.0) %

$84,818 $84,442 $376 0.4 %

$22,422 $22,060 $362 1.6 % Same Store GAAP NOI $39,075 $33,773 $5,302 15.7 %

$156,260 $132,842 $23,418 17.6 %

$39,075 $39,438 $(363) (0.9) % Real Estate Tax Adjustments3 — (1,456) 1,456



1,689 (1,170) 2,859



— 20 (20)

Normalized Same Store NOI $39,075 $35,229 $3,846 10.9 %

$154,571 $134,012 $20,559 15.3 %

$39,075 $39,418 $(343) (0.9) % Total Units 6,691 6,691





6,691 6,691





6,691 6,691



% Ownership 82.7 % 82.7 %





82.7 % 82.7 %





82.7 % 82.7 %



% Occupied - Quarter End 94.4 % 95.3 % (0.9) %



94.4 % 95.3 % (0.9) %



94.4 % 95.4 % (1.0) %



____________________________________________ 1 Values represent the Company`s pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. 2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP". 3 Represents tax settlements and final tax rate adjustments recognized that are applicable to prior periods.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Debt Profile ($ in thousands)



Lender Effective Interest Rate(1) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Date of Maturity Secured Permanent Loans









Port Imperial Hotels(2) Fifth Third Bank N/A $— $84,000 N/A Signature Place Nationwide Life Insurance Company 3.74 % 43,000 43,000 08/01/24 Liberty Towers American General Life Insurance Company 3.37 % 265,000 265,000 10/01/24 Portside 2 at East Pier New York Life Insurance Co. 4.56 % 97,000 97,000 03/10/26 BLVD 425 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.17 % 131,000 131,000 08/10/26 BLVD 401 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.29 % 117,000 117,000 08/10/26 Portside at East Pier(3) KKR SOFR + 2.75% 56,500 58,998 09/07/26 The Upton(4) Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 1.58% 75,000 75,000 10/27/26 145 Front at City Square(5) US Bank SOFR + 1.84% 63,000 63,000 12/10/26 RiverHouse 9(6) JP Morgan SOFR + 1.41% 110,000 110,000 06/21/27 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC 4.48 % 41,000 41,000 08/05/27 BLVD 475 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 2.91 % 165,000 165,000 11/10/27 Haus25(7) Freddie Mac 6.04 % 343,061 297,324 09/01/28 RiverHouse 11 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 4.52 % 100,000 100,000 01/10/29 Soho Lofts New York Community Bank 3.77 % 158,777 160,000 07/01/29 Port Imperial Garage South American General Life & A/G PC 4.85 % 31,645 32,166 12/01/29 The Emery New York Community Bank 3.21 % 72,000 72,000 01/01/31 Principal Balance Outstanding



$1,868,983 $1,911,488

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(15,086) (7,511)

Total Secured Permanent Loans



$1,853,897 $1,903,977













Secured RCF & Term Loans:









Revolving Credit Facility(8) JP Morgan & Goldman Sachs SOFR + 3.85% $— $— 07/25/24 Term Loan(8) JP Morgan & Goldman Sachs SOFR + 3.85% — — 07/25/24 Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$— $—

Total Debt



$1,853,897 $1,903,977



See Debt Profile Footnotes.

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule

99.9% of the Company`s total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average maturity of 3.7 years.

($ in thousands)

Balance % of Total Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity in Years Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,868,983 100.0 % 4.34 % 3.5 Variable Rate Debt 1







Variable Rate Debt — — % — % — Totals / Weighted Average $1,868,983 100.0 % 4.34 % 3.5 Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs (15,086)





Total Consolidated Debt, net $1,853,897





Partners' Share (73,316)





VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net2 $1,780,581















Unconsolidated Secured Debt







VRE Share $307,279 53.0 % 4.83 % 4.6 Partners' Share 272,462 47.0 % 4.83 % 4.6 Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt $579,741 100.0 % 4.83 % 4.6









Pro Rata Debt Portfolio







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $2,092,828 99.9 % 4.46 % 3.7 Variable Rate Secured Debt 1,517 0.1 % 7.31 % 1.0 Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $2,094,345 100.0 % 4.47 % 3.7

_____________________________________________ 1 Variable rate debt includes the Revolver and reflects the balances on the Revolver and Term Loan. 2 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $30.1 million at BLVD 401 and $9.5 million at Port Imperial South Garage.





Pro Forma Debt Portfolio Reconciliation



4Q 2023 Total Consolidated Debt, net on 12/31 $1,868,983 Partners Share of Consolidated Debt on 12/31 (73,316) VRE Share of Consolidated Debt on 12/31 $1,795,667 VRE Share of Total Unconsolidated Debt on 12/31 307,279 Metropolitan Lofts Sale (VRE Share of Debt Extinguishment) (8,601) VRE Share of Unconsolidated Secured Debt $298,678 Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $2,094,345

Annex 1: Transaction Activity

2023









$ in thousands except per SF

Location Transaction Date Number of Buildings SF Gross Asset Value Hotels









Port Imperial Hotels Weehawken, NJ 2/10/2023 2 N/A $97,000 Subtotal Hotels



2

$97,000 Office









Harborside 1, 2, & 3 Jersey City, NJ 4/04/2023 3 1,886,800 $420,000 Harborside 6 Jersey City, NJ 9/13/2023 1 231,856 46,000 23 Main Street Holmdel, NJ 10/13/2023 1 350,000 17,500 Subtotal Office



5 2,468,656 $483,500 Land









101 Columbia Rd. Morris Plains, NJ 3/17/2023 N/A N/A $8,300 Harborside 4 Jersey City, NJ 10/05/2023 N/A N/A 58,000 3 Campus Drive Jersey City, NJ 10/12/2023 N/A N/A 13,500 Subtotal Land







$79,800





2023 Total Dispositions $660,300

2024 Dispositions to Date









$ in thousands except per SF

Location Transaction Date Number of

Buildings SF Gross Asset Value Land









2 Campus Drive Jersey City, NJ 1/3/2024 N/A N/A $9,700 Subtotal Land







$9,700 Multifamily









Metropolitan Lofts1 Morristown, NJ 1/12/2024 1 54,683 $30,300 Subtotal Multifamily



1 54,683 $30,300





2024 Dispositions to Date $40,000

______________________________________________ 1 The joint venture sold releasing approximately $6 million of net proceeds to the Company.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI (three months ended)



4Q 2023

3Q 2023

Multifamily Office / Corp Disc. Ops Total

Multifamily Office / Corp Total Net loss $(7,636) $1,890 $— $(5,746)

$(39,797) $(20,453) $(60,250) Deduct:















Real estate services income (1,084) — — (1,084)

(1,230) — (1,230) Interest and other investment loss (income) (1) (231) — (232)

(1) (1,239) (1,240) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (260) — — (260)

(210) — (210) Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on dispositions — (4,697) 4,700 3

— — — (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land (1,690) (44,671) 39,271 (7,090)

— — — Loss from early extinguishment of debt, net — 1,903 — 1,903

1,046 — 1,046 Other Income — (77) — (77)

— 57 57 Add:















Real estate services expenses 3,025 1,298 — 4,323

2,106 1,427 3,533 General and administrative 437 9,555 — 9,992

327 14,293 14,620 Transaction-related costs 132 444 — 576

— 2,704 2,704 Depreciation and amortization 20,943 2,103

23,046

21,115 2,097 23,212 Interest expense 21,568 365 — 21,933

57,664 2,443 60,107 Provision for income taxes 11 188 — 199

45 248 293 Property impairments — 32,516 — 32,516

— — — Land and other impairments, net 5,928 — — 5,928

— — — Net operating income (NOI) $41,373 $586 $43,971 $85,930

$41,065 $1,577 $42,642





































Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited): 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio $39,381 $39,708 Total Consolidated Commercial $1,332 $929





Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests) $40,713 $40,637 NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets $660 $428





Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI $41,373 $41,065

See Consolidated Statement of Operations.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations Footnotes

FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, & EBITDAre (1) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2,597 and $2,574 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $10,337 and $10,392 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $216 and $395 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1,028 and $1,328 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Adjusted EBITDA & EBITDAre. (3) Includes free rent of $56 and $3,252 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $4,414 and $13,312 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Also includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $23 and $4 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $(4) and $(815) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year and excludes Collector`s Universe. (5) Net Debt calculated by taking the sum of senior unsecured notes, unsecured revolving credit facility, and mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, and deducting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, all at period end. (6) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,420 and 8,656 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 8,669 and 8,639 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

See Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Annex 4: Detailed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Year-End)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 REVENUES All Operations Less: Disc. Ops Total

All Operations Less: Disc. Ops Total Revenue from leases $271,873 $(19,729) $252,144

$290,033 $(83,981) $206,052 Real estate services 3,868 — 3,868

3,581 — 3,581 Parking income 18,942 (906) 18,036

18,556 (2,737) 15,819 Hotel income 594 (594) —

15,506 (15,506) — Other income 5,668 143 5,811

33,314 (25,318) 7,996 Total revenues 300,945 (21,086) 279,859

360,990 (127,542) 233,448 EXPENSES













Real estate taxes 45,531 (4,721) 40,810

59,235 (20,123) 39,112 Utilities 11,033 (1,111) 9,922

14,343 (5,422) 8,921 Operating services 63,693 (5,768) 57,925

78,589 (25,792) 52,797 Real estate services expenses 14,188 — 14,188

10,549 — 10,549 General and administrative 44,521 (49) 44,472

56,176 (162) 56,014 Transaction-related costs 7,627 — 7,627

3,468 — 3,468 Depreciation and amortization 99,075 (5,486) 93,589

112,408 (26,974) 85,434 Property Impairments 32,516 — 32,516

94,811 (94,811) — Land and other impairments, net 9,324 — 9,324

9,368 — 9,368 Total expenses 327,508 (17,135) 310,373

438,947 (173,284) 265,663 Operating income (expense) (26,563) (3,951) (30,514)

(77,957) 45,742 (32,215) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME













Interest expense (90,177) 822 (89,355)

(78,040) 11,659 (66,381) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests (49,782) — (49,782)

— — — Interest and other investment income (loss) 5,548 (33) 5,515

729 — 729 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 3,102 — 3,102

1,200 — 1,200 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net 2,411 (2,411) —

61,676 (61,676) — Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land 46,339 (39,271) 7,068

57,262 — 57,262 Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests — — —

7,677 (7,677) — Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net (5,618) 12 (5,606)

(7,432) 7,303 (129) Other Income, net 2,871 — 2,871

— — — Total other income (expense), net (85,306) (40,881) (126,187)

43,072 (50,391) (7,319) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (111,869) (44,832) (156,701)

(34,885) (4,649) (39,534) Provision for income taxes (492) — (492)

— — — Income from continuing operations after income tax expense (112,361) (44,832) (157,193)

(34,885) (4,649) (39,534) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 3,150 3,150

— (64,704) (64,704) Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net — 41,682 41,682

— 69,353 69,353 Total discontinued operations — 44,832 44,832

— 4,649 4,649 Net Loss (112,361) — (112,361)

(34,885) — (34,885) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures 2,319 — 2,319

3,079 — 3,079 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations 14,267 — 14,267

5,652 — 5,652 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (3,872) — (3,872)

(378) — (378) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (7,618) — (7,618)

(25,534) — (25,534) Net loss available to common shareholders $(107,265) $— $(107,265)

$(52,066) $— $(52,066)

See Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Annex 5: Core FFO per Diluted Share



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(0.05) $0.32

$(1.06) $(0.52) Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (0.04) (0.03)

(0.14) (0.06) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 0.04 0.06

0.04 — Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations 0.25 0.26

1.02 0.95 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations — 0.05

0.05 0.26 Property impairments on continuing operations 0.32 —

0.32 — Property impairments on discontinued operations — 0.10

— 0.95 Discontinued operations: Gain on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — (0.08)

— (0.08) Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net (0.05) (0.69)

(0.02) (0.61) FFO $0.47 $(0.01)

$0.21 $0.89











Add/(Deduct):









Loss from extinguishment of debt, net 0.02 0.01

0.06 0.07 Land and other impairments 0.06 —

0.09 0.09 Loss (gain) on disposition of developable land (0.46) —

(0.46) (0.56) Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A) — 0.02

0.07 0.14 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (RE Services) 0.01 —

0.01 — Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (Operating Services) — —

0.01 — Rockpoint buyout premium — —

0.34 — Redemption value adjustment to mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — —

0.08 — Lease breakage fee, net — —

— (0.23) Amortization of derivative premium 0.01 —

0.05 — Transaction related costs 0.01 0.03

0.07 0.04 Core FFO $0.12 $0.05

$0.53 $0.44













See FFO and Core FFO.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 6: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures ($ in thousands)

Property Units Physical Occupancy VRE's Nominal Ownership1 4Q 2023 NOI2 Total Debt VRE Share of 4Q NOI VRE Share of Debt Multifamily













Urby Harborside 762 92.3 % 85.0 % $5,370 $185,742 $4,565 $157,881 RiverTrace at Port Imperial 316 95.6 % 22.5 % 2,184 82,000 491 18,450 Capstone at Port Imperial 360 95.0 % 40.0 % 2,973 135,000 1,189 54,000 Riverpark at Harrison 141 92.2 % 45.0 % 577 30,192 260 13,586 Metropolitan at 40 Park3 130 95.4 % 25.0 % 721 34,100 180 8,525 Metropolitan Lofts4 59 94.4 % 50.0 % 319 17,200 160 8,600 Station House 378 92.1 % 50.0 % 1,713 89,440 857 44,720 Total Multifamily 2,146 93.4 % 54.9 % $13,857 $573,674 $7,701 $305,762 Retail













Shops at 40 Park N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % $267 6,067 67 1,517 Total Retail N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % $267 $6,067 $67 $1,517 Total UJV





$14,124 $579,741 $7,768 $307,279

_________________________________________________ 1 Amounts represent the Company`s share based on ownership percentage. 2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. 3 The Company paid down the loan balance $2.1 million in 4Q 2023. 4 On January 12, 2024, the joint venture was sold for a gross valuation of approximately $30 million, VRE`s share of net proceeds was $6 million.

See Non GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 7: Debt Profile Footnotes

Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of the cost of terminated treasury lock agreements (if any), debt initiation costs, mark-to-market adjustment of acquired debt and other transaction costs, as applicable. Port Imperial Hotels sold on February 10, 2023 . In August 2023 , the fixed rate Freddie Mac loan on Portside at East Pier was refinanced and placed a 3- year SOFR cap at a strike rate of 3.5%. The Upton loan has been capped at a strike rate of 1.0%, expiring in October 2024 . In September 2023 , the Company placed a 9 month SOFR cap at a strike rate of 4.0% on the loan at 145 Front at City Square. The loan on RiverHouse 9 is capped at a strike rate of 3.0%, expiring in June 2024 . In August 2023 , the Company fully repaid its construction loan on Haus25 with a new permanent financing provided by Freddie Mac. The balance shown as of December 31, 2022 ( $297M ) reflects the outstanding construction loan provided by QuadReal at that time. In July 2023 , the Company purchased Rockpoint`s interest in the Company. Concurrently, the Company entered into a $175 million transitional facility package. The entire $115 million Term Loan and initial draw of $52 million on the Revolving Credit Facility were fully repaid in October 2023 .

See Debt Profile.

Annex 8: Multifamily Property Information



Location Ownership Apartments Rentable SF Average Size Year Complete NJ Waterfront











Haus25 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 750 617,787 824 2022 Liberty Towers Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 648 602,210 929 2003 BLVD 401 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 311 273,132 878 2016 BLVD 425 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 412 369,515 897 2003 BLVD 475 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 523 475,459 909 2011 Soho Lofts Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 377 449,067 1,191 2017 Urby Harborside Jersey City, NJ 85.0 % 762 474,476 623 2017 RiverHouse 9 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 313 245,127 783 2021 RiverHouse 11 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 295 250,591 849 2018 RiverTrace West New York, NJ 22.5 % 316 295,767 936 2014 Capstone West New York, NJ 40.0 % 360 337,991 939 2021 NJ Waterfront Subtotal

85.0 % 5,067 4,391,122 867

Massachusetts











Portside at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 181 156,091 862 2015 Portside 2 at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 296 230,614 779 2018 145 Front at City Square Worcester, MA 100.0 % 365 304,936 835 2018 The Emery Revere, MA 100.0 % 326 273,140 838 2020 Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 % 1,168 964,781 826

Other











The Upton Short Hills, NJ 100.0 % 193 217,030 1,125 2021 The James Park Ridge, NJ 100.0 % 240 215,283 897 2021 Signature Place Morris Plains, NJ 100.0 % 197 203,716 1,034 2018 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Eastchester, NY 100.0 % 108 105,551 977 2016 Riverpark at Harrison Harrison, NJ 45.0 % 141 124,774 885 2014 Metropolitan at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 130 124,237 956 2010 Metropolitan Lofts Morristown, NJ 50.0 % 59 54,683 927 2018 Station House Washington, DC 50.0 % 378 290,348 768 2015 Other Subtotal

72.8 % 1,446 1,335,622 924

Operating Portfolio

85.0 % 7,681 6,691,525 871



See Multifamily Operating Portfolio.

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, and EBIDAre or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent Costs, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate

Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent Costs ("EBITDAre")

The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents EBITDAre, because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.