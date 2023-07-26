Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter 2023.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

Net loss available to common shareholders was $(0.30) per share.

per share. Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share of $0.16 .

. 7,681-unit multifamily portfolio and Same Store 6,691-unit multifamily portfolio were 95.6% and 95.7% occupied, respectively, as of June 30, 2023 .

. Same Store multifamily Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 11.7% for the quarter.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased by 21.8%, compared to the same quarter last year.

Raising annual Same Store NOI growth guidance to a range of 10% to 12%.

LATEST ADVANCEMENTS CEMENT POSITION AS A PURE-PLAY MULTIFAMILY REIT

Negotiated early redemption of Rockpoint interest in Veris Residential Trust for $520 million .

. Concurrently, entered into a $115 million term loan and $60 million revolving credit facility, of which, $115 million of the term loan and $25 million of the revolving credit facility were drawn as of July 26, 2023 .

term loan and revolving credit facility, of which, of the term loan and of the revolving credit facility were drawn as of . Signed binding agreements for four non-strategic land plots, and Harborside 6 for $188 million .

. Reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share effective for the third quarter of 2023.

ESG

Exceeded 50% Scope 1&2 reduction target for 2022 and the first company globally to achieve the WELL Equity Rating at the enterprise level.

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The negotiated early redemption of Rockpoint's interest substantially simplifies the Company`s overall structure while maximizing our strategic and operational flexibility. This latest advancement, alongside our continued progress with a further $188 million of assets under contract despite an extremely challenging transaction market, reflects a pivotal moment for the Company that cements our transformation to a multifamily REIT. With our transformation achieved, we will focus on building upon the outperformance of our Class A portfolio, which realized a 12% blended net rental growth rate during the quarter, optimizing our best-in-class operational platform, and working closely with the Board of Directors to maximize value for our shareholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $(0.30) per share, compared to $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter 2023, Core FFO was $15.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Similarly, Core FFO was $14.9 million, or $0.15 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For more information and a reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA and NOI to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, please refer to the following pages and the Company's Supplemental Operating and Financial Data package for the second quarter of 2023. Please note that all presented per share amounts are on a diluted basis.

For the six months ended June 30, Same Store NOI was up 18.9% compared to last year due to increased in-place rents across the portfolio as well as the successful resolution of two tax appeals in our Jersey City multifamily portfolio. Sequential Same Store NOI was up 13.1% driven by higher rents and lower real estate taxes.

The following table presents percentage changes in Same Store Residential rental revenue, operating expenses and NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, and the prior quarter.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Sequential

2023 2022 %

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 % Total Property Revenue $60,336 $53,250 13.3 %

$60,336 $57,747 4.5 % Controllable Expenses 10,764 10,225 5.3 %

10,764 10,475 2.8 % Non-Controllable Expenses 8,299 9,126 (9.1) %

8,299 10,794 (23.1) % Total Property Expenses 19,063 19,351 (1.5) %

19,063 21,269 (10.4) % Same Store NOI $41,273 $33,899 21.8 %

$41,273 $36,478 13.1 %

MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

As of June 30, the Company's operating multifamily portfolio is comprised of 7,681-units and the Same Store portfolio comprised 6,691-units.



June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Operating Units 7,681 7,681 % Physical Occupancy 95.6 % 95.9 % Same Store Units 6,691 6,691 Same Store Occupancy 95.7 % 96.0 % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate 11.7 % 10.7 % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (YTD) 11.2 % 11.2 % Average Rent per Home $3,734 $3,621

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

The Company closed on $525 million of non-strategic sales in 2023 so far:

In February, the Company closed on the sale of its Port Imperial Hotels for $97 million , fully exiting the hotel segment.

, fully exiting the hotel segment. In March, the Company closed on a land parcel located at 101 Columbia Road for approximately $8 million .

. In April, the Company closed the sale of Harborside 1, 2, & 3 for an aggregate price of $420 million , releasing approximately $360 million of net proceeds.

Currently, the Company has $205 million of non-strategic assets under binding contract:

Asset Land/Commercial Gross Price (000s) Harborside 6 Commercial $46,000 107 Morgan Street Land $61,000 2/3 Campus Land $23,000 Harborside 4 Land $58,000 23 Main Street Commercial $17,000

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

On July 25, the Company purchased and redeemed the preferred units and certain other ownership interests ("Put/Call Interests") from Rockpoint and its affiliates in Veris Residential Trust for $520 million. Concurrently, the Company entered into a transitional $60 million revolving credit facility (the "Revolver"), of which $25 million was drawn as of July 26, 2023, and $115 million term loan agreement (the "Term Loan" and collectively, the "Facility") to fund the buyout of Rockpoint`s interest and provide corporate liquidity. The Facility has a 1-year term and carries a initial borrowing rate of SOFR+ 360 bps with a 25 bps increase every 90 days. The Facility requires that all excess cash proceeds from dispositions and financings be used to repay the term loan. The Facility can be extended by 6 months at the maturity date if the term loan has been repaid by 50%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a Debt-to-Undepreciated Assets ratio of 43.2% and Net-Debt-to-EBITDA of 8.6x.

As of June 30, 2023, 99% of the Company`s total debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average rate of 4.4% and weighted average maturity of 3.6 years.

As of July 26, 2023, the Company had a Net-Debt-to-EBITDA of 13.3x and total liquidity of approximately $55 million comprised of availability under its new revolving line of credit and unrestricted cash.

OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE

The Company is raising its growth projection ranges for 2023 shown below (compared to the full year 2022 Same Store NOI). The Company`s initial Same Store NOI growth projection range was 4-6% for 2023. Rental revenue growth has continued to exceed management`s expectations in the New Jersey Waterfront market.

Operational Guidance Low

High Same Store Revenue Growth 8 % - 10 % Same Store Expense Growth 4 % - 6 % Same Store NOI Growth 10 % - 12 %

DIVIDEND POLICY

Given the recent advancements in our strategic transformation, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on October 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.

ESG

During the quarter, the Company released its 2022 ESG report detailing the progress it has made in becoming a more responsible, sustainable, and inclusive owner, operator, and developer, while continuing its pursuit of long-term value creation for shareholders.

The Company has exceeded its previously announced target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2019), a goal which was validated by the SBTi. The Company has been recognized as the first company globally to receive the WELL Equity Rating across its managed portfolio, as well as for its corporate headquarters.

Veris Residential, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 REVENUES 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue from leases $ 61,909

$ 47,313

$ 121,747

$ 91,256 Real estate services 643

896

1,554

1,807 Parking income 4,796

4,173

9,129

7,760 Other income 1,381

1,431

3,258

2,491 Total revenues 68,729

53,813

135,688

103,314















EXPENSES













Real estate taxes 7,860

7,911

18,980

16,201 Utilities 2,379

1,895

4,882

4,247 Operating services 14,044

13,100

26,307

25,964 Real estate services expenses 4,389

2,920

6,332

5,283 General and administrative 9,582

11,527

19,865

30,976 Transaction related costs 3,319

1,345

4,347

1,345 Depreciation and amortization 23,684

21,015

47,331

39,456 Land and other impairments, net —

3,900

3,396

6,832 Total expenses 65,257

63,613

131,440

130,304















OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME













Interest expense (21,692)

(14,741)

(43,706)

(26,348) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests (13,390)

—

(13,390)

— Interest and other investment income 3,927

189

4,043

347 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 2,700

2,638

2,633

2,151 Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land —

55,125

(22)

57,748 Loss from extinguishment of debt, net (2,657)

(129)

(2,657)

(129) Other income, net 853

—

2,851

— Total other (expense) income, net (30,259)

43,082

(50,248)

33,769 (Loss) Income from continuing operations (26,787)

33,282

(46,000)

6,779 Discontinued operations:













Income from discontinued operations 140

5,808

2,344

25,948 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental

property and impairments, net (3,488)

(4,440)

(2,709)

(2,604) Total discontinued operations, net (3,348)

1,368

(365)

23,344 Net (loss) Income (30,135)

34,650

(46,365)

30,123 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures 636

784

1,223

1,758 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership from continuing operations 2,384

(2,568)

4,696

305 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations 298

(127)

22

(2,102) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (617)

(6,366)

(6,983)

(12,803) Net (loss) Income available to common shareholders $ (27,434)

$ 26,373

$ (47,407)

$ 17,281















Basic earnings per common share:













Loss from continuing operations $ (0.27)

$ 0.24

$ (0.56)

$ (0.11) Discontinued operations $ (0.03)

$ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.23 Net loss available to common shareholders $ (0.30)

$ 0.25

$ (0.56)

$ 0.12















Diluted earnings per common share:













(Loss) Income from continuing operations $ (0.27)

$ 0.24

$ (0.56)

$ (0.11) Discontinued operations $ (0.03)

0.01

0.00

0.23 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (0.30)

$ 0.25

$ (0.56)

$ 0.12















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 91,873

91,027

91,551

90,989















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 100,854

100,352

100,691

100,171

Veris Residential, Inc.

Statements of Funds from Operations and Core FFO

(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30

Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net (loss)/gain available to common shareholders $ (27,434)

$ 26,373

$ (47,407)

$ 17,281 Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (2,384)

2,568

(4,696)

(305) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations (298)

127

(22)

2,102 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a) 26,064

23,413

52,053

44,352 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations 275

6,863

5,231

14,784 Discontinued operations: Realized losses and unrealized losses on

disposition of rental property, net 3,488

4,440

2,709

2,604 Funds from operations (b) $ (289)

$ 63,784

$ 7,868

$ 80,818















Add (Deduct):













Loss from early extinguishment of debt, net 2,657

129

2,669

6,418 Land and other impairments —

3,900

3,396

6,832 (Gain)/loss on disposition of developable land —

(55,125)

22

(57,748) Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs 817

1,225

1,781

8,867 Redemption value adjustment to mandatorily redeemable

noncontrolling interests 7,641

—

7,641

— Lease breakage fee, net —

—

—

(22,664) Interest derivative 1,619

(2)

2,752

(2) Dead deal and transaction-related costs 3,319

1,345

4,347

1,345 Core FFO $ 15,764

$ 15,256

$ 30,476

$ 23,866















Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c) 100,854

100,352

100,691

100,171















Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.64

$ 0.08

$ 0.81















Core funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.30

$ 0.24















Dividends declared per common share $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Supplemental Information:













Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:













Building improvements $ (2,339)

$ (2,243)

$ (4,431)

$ (5,492) Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d) (195)

(1,611)

(547)

(6,261) Tenant improvements & leasing commissions on space vacant for more than a year 302

(9,606)

(434)

(15,898) Straight-line rent adjustments (e) 893

1,981

(360)

6,627 Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (49)

4

(79)

(106) Amortization of stock compensation 3,614

3,019

5,761

5,638 Amortization of lease inducements —

37

15

75 Non real estate depreciation and amortization 199

325

584

650 Amortization of deferred financing costs 621

1,181

1,832

2,358





(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2,579 and $2,572 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $5,155 and $5,243 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $199 and $325 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $584 and $650 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,651 and 8,620 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 8,897 and 8,642 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). (d) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year. (e) Includes free rent of $642 and $1,917 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $3,867 and $4,118 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Also includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $(13) and $(319) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $13 and $(624) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Veris Residential, Inc.

Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share

(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30

Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net (loss)/gain available to common shareholders $ (0.27)

$ 0.26

$ (0.47)

$ 0.17 Add (deduct):Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on

continuing operations (a) (0.02)

0.03

(0.05)

0.00 Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.02 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued

operations 0.26

0.23

0.52

0.44 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing

operations 0.00

0.07

0.05

0.15 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued

operations 0.03

0.04

0.03

0.03 Funds from operations (b) $ 0.00

$ 0.64

$ 0.08

$ 0.81















Add (Deduct):













Loss from early extinguishment of debt, net 0.03

0.00

0.03

0.06 Land and other impairments 0.00

0.04

0.03

0.07 (Gain) on disposition of developable land 0.00

(0.55)

0.00

(0.58) Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.09 Redemption value adjustment to mandatorily redeemable

noncontrolling interests 0.08

0.00

0.08

0.00 Lease breakage fee, net 0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.23) Amortization of derivative premium 0.02

0.00

0.03

0.00 Dead Deal and Transaction related costs 0.03

0.01

0.04

0.01 Core FFO $ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.30

$ 0.24















Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c) 100,854

100,352

100,691

100,171



(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $(0.03) and $(0.03) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(0.05) and $(0.05) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,651 and 8,620 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 8,897 and 8,642 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Veris Residential, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

ASSETS June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Rental property





Land and leasehold interests $ 483,195

$ 492,204 Buildings and improvements 2,845,193

3,332,315 Tenant improvements 40,809

122,509 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 100,803

99,094

3,470,000

4,046,122 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization (438,113)

(631,910)

3,031,887

3,414,212 Real estate held for sale, net 122,690

193,933 Net investment in rental property 3,154,577

3,608,145 Cash and cash equivalents 396,940

26,782 Restricted cash 27,614

20,867 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 122,435

126,158 Unbilled rents receivable, net 7,808

39,734 Deferred charges and other assets, net 58,961

96,162 Accounts receivable 4,498

2,920 Total Assets $ 3,772,833

$ 3,920,768







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net $ 1,820,981

$ 1,903,977 Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests 487,619

— Dividends and distributions payable 72

110 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,239

72,041 Rents received in advance and security deposits 15,710

22,941 Accrued interest payable 6,963

7,131 Total Liabilities $ 2,384,584

$ 2,006,200







Redeemable noncontrolling interests 40,231

515,231







Equity:





Veris Residential, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value, shares authorized, and shares outstanding 918

911 Additional paid-in capital 2,540,309

2,532,182 Dividends in excess of net earnings (1,348,792)

(1,301,385) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,518

3,977 Total Veris Residential, Inc. Stockholders' Equity $ 1,196,953

$ 1,235,685







Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:





Operating Partnership 115,307

126,109 Consolidated joint ventures 35,758

37,543 Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 151,065

163,652 Total Equity 1,348,018

1,399,337 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,772,833

$ 3,920,768

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.