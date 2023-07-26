Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Veris Residential, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 18:04 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter 2023.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

  • Net loss available to common shareholders was $(0.30) per share.
  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share of $0.16.
  • 7,681-unit multifamily portfolio and Same Store 6,691-unit multifamily portfolio were 95.6% and 95.7% occupied, respectively, as of June 30, 2023.
  • Same Store multifamily Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 11.7% for the quarter.
  • Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased by 21.8%, compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Raising annual Same Store NOI growth guidance to a range of 10% to 12%.

LATEST ADVANCEMENTS CEMENT POSITION AS A PURE-PLAY MULTIFAMILY REIT 

  • Negotiated early redemption of Rockpoint interest in Veris Residential Trust for $520 million.
  • Concurrently, entered into a $115 million term loan and $60 million revolving credit facility, of which, $115 million of the term loan and $25 million of the revolving credit facility were drawn as of July 26, 2023.
  • Signed binding agreements for four non-strategic land plots, and Harborside 6 for $188 million.
  • Reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share effective for the third quarter of 2023.

ESG 

  • Exceeded 50% Scope 1&2 reduction target for 2022 and the first company globally to achieve the WELL Equity Rating at the enterprise level.

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The negotiated early redemption of Rockpoint's interest substantially simplifies the Company`s overall structure while maximizing our strategic and operational flexibility. This latest advancement, alongside our continued progress with a further $188 million of assets under contract despite an extremely challenging transaction market, reflects a pivotal moment for the Company that cements our transformation to a multifamily REIT. With our transformation achieved, we will focus on building upon the outperformance of our Class A portfolio, which realized a 12% blended net rental growth rate during the quarter, optimizing our best-in-class operational platform, and working closely with the Board of Directors to maximize value for our shareholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $(0.30) per share, compared to $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  

For the second quarter 2023, Core FFO was $15.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Similarly, Core FFO was $14.9 million, or $0.15 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.                 

For more information and a reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO,  Adjusted EBITDA and NOI to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, please refer to the following pages and the Company's Supplemental Operating and Financial Data package for the second quarter of 2023. Please note that all presented per share amounts are on a diluted basis.

For the six months ended June 30, Same Store NOI was up 18.9% compared to last year due to increased in-place rents across the portfolio as well as the successful resolution of two tax appeals in our Jersey City multifamily portfolio. Sequential Same Store NOI was up 13.1% driven by higher rents and lower real estate taxes. 

The following table presents percentage changes in Same Store Residential rental revenue, operating expenses and NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, and the prior quarter.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Sequential

2023

2022

%

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

%

Total Property Revenue

$60,336

$53,250

13.3 %

$60,336

$57,747

4.5 %

Controllable Expenses

10,764

10,225

5.3 %

10,764

10,475

2.8 %

Non-Controllable Expenses

8,299

9,126

(9.1) %

8,299

10,794

(23.1) %

Total Property Expenses

19,063

19,351

(1.5) %

19,063

21,269

(10.4) %

Same Store NOI

$41,273

$33,899

21.8 %

$41,273

$36,478

13.1 %

MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS 

As of June 30, the Company's operating multifamily portfolio is comprised of 7,681-units and the Same Store portfolio comprised 6,691-units.

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Operating Units

7,681

7,681

% Physical Occupancy

95.6 %

95.9 %

Same Store Units

6,691

6,691

Same Store Occupancy

95.7 %

96.0 %

Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate

11.7 %

10.7 %

Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (YTD)

11.2 %

11.2 %

Average Rent per Home

$3,734

$3,621

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY 

The Company closed on $525 million of non-strategic sales in 2023 so far:

  • In February, the Company closed on the sale of its Port Imperial Hotels for $97 million, fully exiting the hotel segment.
  • In March, the Company closed on a land parcel located at 101 Columbia Road for approximately $8 million.
  • In April, the Company closed the sale of Harborside 1, 2, & 3 for an aggregate price of $420 million, releasing approximately $360 million of net proceeds.

Currently, the Company has $205 million of non-strategic assets under binding contract:

Asset

Land/Commercial

Gross Price (000s)

Harborside 6

Commercial

$46,000

107 Morgan Street

Land

$61,000

2/3 Campus

Land

$23,000

Harborside 4

Land

$58,000

23 Main Street

Commercial

$17,000

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS 

On July 25, the Company purchased and redeemed the preferred units and certain other ownership interests ("Put/Call Interests") from Rockpoint and its affiliates in Veris Residential Trust for $520 million. Concurrently, the Company entered into a transitional $60 million revolving credit facility (the "Revolver"), of which $25 million was drawn as of July 26, 2023, and $115 million term loan agreement (the "Term Loan" and collectively, the "Facility") to fund the buyout of Rockpoint`s interest and provide corporate liquidity. The Facility has a 1-year term and carries a initial borrowing rate of SOFR+ 360 bps with a 25 bps increase every 90 days. The Facility requires that all excess cash proceeds from dispositions and financings be used to repay the term loan. The Facility can be extended by 6 months at the maturity date if the term loan has been repaid by 50%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a Debt-to-Undepreciated Assets ratio of 43.2% and Net-Debt-to-EBITDA of 8.6x. 

As of June 30, 2023, 99% of the Company`s total debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company`s total debt portfolio has a weighted average rate of 4.4% and weighted average maturity of 3.6 years.

As of July 26, 2023, the Company had a Net-Debt-to-EBITDA of 13.3x and total liquidity of approximately $55 million comprised of availability under its new revolving line of credit and unrestricted cash.

OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE

The Company is raising its growth projection ranges for 2023 shown below (compared to the full year 2022 Same Store NOI). The Company`s initial Same Store NOI growth projection range was 4-6% for 2023. Rental revenue growth has continued to exceed management`s expectations in the New Jersey Waterfront market.

Operational Guidance

Low

High

Same Store Revenue Growth

8 %

-

10 %

Same Store Expense Growth

4 %

-

6 %

Same Store NOI Growth

10 %

-

12 %

DIVIDEND POLICY

Given the recent advancements in our strategic transformation, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on October 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.

ESG

During the quarter, the Company released its 2022 ESG report detailing the progress it has made in becoming a more responsible, sustainable, and inclusive owner, operator, and developer, while continuing its pursuit of long-term value creation for shareholders.

The Company has exceeded its previously announced target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2019), a goal which was validated by the SBTi.  The Company has been recognized as the first company globally to receive the WELL Equity Rating across its managed portfolio, as well as for its corporate headquarters. 

CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION 

An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for July 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and will be broadcast live via the Internet at: http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview

The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential second quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at: http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2023.

A replay of the call will also be accessible July 27, 2023 through August 27, 2023 by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and using the passcode, 13739320.

Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s second quarter 2023 Form 10-Q and second quarter 2023 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website, as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Form 10-Q:
http://investors.verisresidential.com/sec-filings 

Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data:
https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information

In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:
Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this press release are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined below.

For reconciliation of FFO and Core FFO to Net Income (Loss), please refer to the following pages. For reconciliation of NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss), please refer to the Company's disclosure in the Quarterly Financial and Operating Data package for the second quarter 2023.

FFO
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate
Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

ABOUT THE COMPANY 

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.  

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "10-Q") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings.

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investors
Anna Malhari
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Media
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
[email protected]

Veris Residential, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 


Three Months Ended

June 30

Six Months Ended

June 30

REVENUES

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue from leases

$                 61,909

$                 47,313

$              121,747

$                 91,256

Real estate services

643

896

1,554

1,807

Parking income

4,796

4,173

9,129

7,760

Other income

1,381

1,431

3,258

2,491

Total revenues

68,729

53,813

135,688

103,314








EXPENSES






Real estate taxes

7,860

7,911

18,980

16,201

Utilities

2,379

1,895

4,882

4,247

Operating services

14,044

13,100

26,307

25,964

Real estate services expenses

4,389

2,920

6,332

5,283

General and administrative

9,582

11,527

19,865

30,976

Transaction related costs

3,319

1,345

4,347

1,345

Depreciation and amortization

23,684

21,015

47,331

39,456

Land and other impairments, net


3,900

3,396

6,832

Total expenses

65,257

63,613

131,440

130,304








OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME






Interest expense

(21,692)

(14,741)

(43,706)

(26,348)

Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

(13,390)


(13,390)

Interest and other investment income

3,927

189

4,043

347

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture

2,700

2,638

2,633

2,151

Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land


55,125

(22)

57,748

Loss from extinguishment of debt, net

(2,657)

(129)

(2,657)

(129)

Other income, net

853


2,851

Total other (expense) income, net

(30,259)

43,082

(50,248)

33,769

(Loss) Income from continuing operations

(26,787)

33,282

(46,000)

6,779

Discontinued operations:






Income from discontinued operations

140

5,808

2,344

25,948

Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental
property and impairments, net

(3,488)

(4,440)

(2,709)

(2,604)

Total discontinued operations, net

(3,348)

1,368

(365)

23,344

Net (loss) Income

(30,135)

34,650

(46,365)

30,123

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures

636

784

1,223

1,758

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership from continuing operations

2,384

(2,568)

4,696

305

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations

298

(127)

22

(2,102)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(617)

(6,366)

(6,983)

(12,803)

Net (loss) Income available to common shareholders

$              (27,434)

$                26,373

$              (47,407)

$                17,281








Basic earnings per common share:






Loss from continuing operations

$                    (0.27)

$                      0.24

$                    (0.56)

$                    (0.11)

Discontinued operations

$                    (0.03)

$                      0.01

$                      0.00

$                      0.23

Net loss available to common shareholders

$                    (0.30)

$                      0.25

$                    (0.56)

$                      0.12








Diluted earnings per common share:






(Loss) Income from continuing operations

$                    (0.27)

$                      0.24

$                    (0.56)

$                    (0.11)

Discontinued operations

$                    (0.03)

0.01

0.00

0.23

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$                    (0.30)

$                      0.25

$                    (0.56)

$                      0.12








Basic weighted average shares outstanding

91,873

91,027

91,551

90,989








Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

100,854

100,352

100,691

100,171

Veris Residential, Inc.
Statements of Funds from Operations and Core FFO 
(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited) 


Three Months Ended
June 30

Six Months Ended
June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net (loss)/gain available to common shareholders

$             (27,434)

$                26,373

$             (47,407)

$                17,281

Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership

(2,384)

2,568

(4,696)

(305)

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

(298)

127

(22)

2,102

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization

  on continuing operations (a)

26,064

23,413

52,053

44,352

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization

  on discontinued operations

275

6,863

5,231

14,784

Discontinued operations: Realized losses and unrealized losses on
     disposition of rental property, net

3,488

4,440

2,709

2,604

Funds from operations (b)

$                    (289)

$               63,784

$                  7,868

$               80,818








Add (Deduct):






Loss from early extinguishment of debt, net

2,657

129

2,669

6,418

Land and other impairments


3,900

3,396

6,832

(Gain)/loss on disposition of developable land


(55,125)

22

(57,748)

Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs

817

1,225

1,781

8,867

Redemption value adjustment to mandatorily redeemable
noncontrolling interests

7,641


7,641

Lease breakage fee, net




(22,664)

Interest derivative

1,619

(2)

2,752

(2)

Dead deal and transaction-related costs

3,319

1,345

4,347

1,345

Core FFO

$               15,764

$               15,256

$               30,476

$               23,866








Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,854

100,352

100,691

100,171








Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted

$                     0.00

$                     0.64

$                     0.08

$                     0.81








Core funds from operations per share/unit-diluted

$                     0.16

$                     0.15

$                     0.30

$                     0.24








Dividends declared per common share

$                            —

$                            —

$                            —

$                            —








Supplemental Information:






Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:






     Building improvements

$                (2,339)

$                (2,243)

$                (4,431)

$                (5,492)

     Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d)

(195)

(1,611)

(547)

(6,261)

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions

  on space vacant for more than a year

302

(9,606)

(434)

(15,898)

Straight-line rent adjustments (e)

893

1,981

(360)

6,627

Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net

(49)

4

(79)

(106)

Amortization of stock compensation

3,614

3,019

5,761

5,638

Amortization of lease inducements


37

15

75

Non real estate depreciation and amortization

199

325

584

650

Amortization of deferred financing costs

621

1,181

1,832

2,358


(a)

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2,579 and $2,572 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $5,155 and $5,243 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $199 and $325 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $584 and $650 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(b)

Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See "Information About FFO" in this release.

(c)

Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,651 and 8,620 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 8,897 and 8,642 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

(d)

Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year.

(e)

Includes free rent of $642 and $1,917 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $3,867 and $4,118 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Also includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $(13) and $(319) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $13 and $(624) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Veris Residential, Inc.
Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share
(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited) 


Three Months Ended
June 30

Six Months Ended
June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net (loss)/gain available to common shareholders

$                   (0.27)

$                     0.26

$                   (0.47)

$                     0.17

Add (deduct):Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on
continuing operations (a)

(0.02)

0.03

(0.05)

0.00

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.02

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued
operations

0.26

0.23

0.52

0.44

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing
operations

0.00

0.07

0.05

0.15

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued
operations

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.03

Funds from operations (b)

$                     0.00

$                     0.64

$                     0.08

$                     0.81








Add (Deduct):






Loss from early extinguishment of debt, net

0.03

0.00

0.03

0.06

Land and other impairments

0.00

0.04

0.03

0.07

(Gain) on disposition of developable land

0.00

(0.55)

0.00

(0.58)

Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.09

Redemption value adjustment to mandatorily redeemable
noncontrolling interests

0.08

0.00

0.08

0.00

Lease breakage fee, net

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.23)

Amortization of derivative premium

0.02

0.00

0.03

0.00

Dead Deal and Transaction related costs

0.03

0.01

0.04

0.01

Core FFO

$                     0.16

$                     0.15

$                     0.30

$                     0.24








Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,854

100,352

100,691

100,171

(a)

Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $(0.03) and $(0.03) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(0.05) and $(0.05) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 

(b)

Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See "Information About FFO" in this release.

(c)

Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,651 and 8,620 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 8,897 and 8,642 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Veris Residential, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 

ASSETS

June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Rental property


Land and leasehold interests

$             483,195

$             492,204

Buildings and improvements

2,845,193

3,332,315

Tenant improvements

40,809

122,509

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

100,803

99,094

3,470,000

4,046,122

Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(438,113)

(631,910)

3,031,887

3,414,212

Real estate held for sale, net

122,690

193,933

Net investment in rental property

3,154,577

3,608,145

Cash and cash equivalents

396,940

26,782

Restricted cash

27,614

20,867

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

122,435

126,158

Unbilled rents receivable, net

7,808

39,734

Deferred charges and other assets, net

58,961

96,162

Accounts receivable

4,498

2,920

Total Assets

$        3,772,833

$       3,920,768




LIABILITIES & EQUITY


Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

$         1,820,981

$         1,903,977

Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

487,619

Dividends and distributions payable

72

110

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,239

72,041

Rents received in advance and security deposits

15,710

22,941

Accrued interest payable

6,963

7,131

Total Liabilities

$        2,384,584

$       2,006,200




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

40,231

515,231




Equity:


Veris Residential, Inc. stockholders' equity:


Common stock, par value, shares authorized, and shares outstanding

918

911

Additional paid-in capital

2,540,309

2,532,182

Dividends in excess of net earnings

(1,348,792)

(1,301,385)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,518

3,977

Total Veris Residential, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

$        1,196,953

$       1,235,685




Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:


Operating Partnership

115,307

126,109

Consolidated joint ventures

35,758

37,543

Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

151,065

163,652

Total Equity

1,348,018

1,399,337

Total Liabilities and Equity

$        3,772,833

$       3,920,768

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.

