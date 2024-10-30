Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Raises Full-Year 2024 Guidance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious multifamily REIT, today reported results for the third quarter 2024.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $(0.10) $(0.60) $(0.12) $(1.16) Core FFO per Diluted Share $0.17 $0.12 $0.49 $0.42 Core AFFO per Diluted Share $0.19 $0.15 $0.58 $0.48 Dividend per Diluted Share $0.07 $0.05 $0.18 $0.05

YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS

Same Store multifamily Blended Net Rental growth rate of 4.6% for the quarter and 4.8% year to date.

Year-over-year Normalized Same Store NOI growth of 8.4% for the third quarter and 8.0% year to date.

Year-to-date Normalized Same Store NOI margin of 66.8%, a 130 basis point improvement from the same period last year.

Reduced net debt by approximately $227 million since September 30, 2023 , and refinanced $531 million of mortgage debt, leaving no remaining consolidated debt maturities until 2026.

since , and refinanced of mortgage debt, leaving no remaining consolidated debt maturities until 2026. Raised guidance as a result of the favorable resolutions of certain non-controllable expenses and better-than-expected revenue growth. Core FFO guidance raised by over 13% at the low end and 7% at the high end, resulting in a revised range of $0.59 - $0.60 . Same Store NOI guidance raised by 240 basis points at the low end and 120 basis points at the high end, resulting in a revised range of 5.4% - 6.2%.

Named 2024 Regional Listed Sector Leader by GRESB for distinguished ESG leadership and performance, with the highest listed residential score in the U.S. and the third-best listed residential score worldwide.



September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Change Same Store Units 7,621 7,621 — % Same Store Occupancy 95.1 % 95.1 % — % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter) 4.6 % 5.4 % (0.8) % Average Rent per Home $3,980 $3,923 1.5 %

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our portfolio continues to exhibit strong revenue growth, underpinned by robust demand for our premium properties and limited new supply in our key markets. I am extremely proud of the work our teams have done to mitigate controllable expense growth during a period of elevated inflation. These efforts, combined with a better than expected resolution of our non-controllable expenses last quarter, drove a substantial 17% year-over-year increase in Core FFO per share during the first nine months of the year, further improving our operating margin to 66.8% and allowing us to once again raise guidance."

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

The following table shows Same Store performance:

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Total Property Revenue $75,843 $72,948 4.0 % $224,680 $212,227 5.9 % Controllable Expenses 13,452 13,543 (0.7) % 39,499 38,421 2.8 % Non-Controllable Expenses 10,572 11,596 (8.8) % 35,023 33,130 5.7 % Total Property Expenses 24,024 25,139 (4.4) % 74,522 71,551 4.2 % Same Store NOI $51,819 $47,809 8.4 % $150,158 $140,676 6.7 % Less: Real Estate Tax Adjustments — 20

— 1,689

Normalized Same Store NOI $51,819 $47,789 8.4 % $150,158 $138,987 8.0 %

In the third quarter, the Company renewed its property insurance program and finalized property taxes for its Jersey City assets, reducing Same Store non-controllable expenses by 8.8% for the quarter.

FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY

Approximately all of the Company's debt is hedged or fixed. The Company's total debt portfolio has a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.96% and weighted average maturity of 3.3 years.

Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.96 % 4.51 % Weighted Average Years to Maturity 3.3 3.1 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.7x 1.7x Net Debt $1,645,447 $1,646,023 TTM EBITDA $140,682 $139,654 TTM Net Debt to EBITDA 11.7x 11.8x

During the third quarter, the Company repaid the $43 million mortgage on Signature Place and the $265 million mortgage on Liberty Towers using a combination of cash on hand, $145 million of additional draws on the Term Loan and a $157 million draw on the Secured Revolving Credit Facility. At quarter end, the Company had liquidity of approximately $170 million.

The $200 million Term Loan balance and $150 million of the Revolver were hedged with interest rate caps at a strike rate of 3.5%. The nine-month interest rate cap on the Revolver has not been designated as an effective accounting hedge to allow for flexibility should the Company repay a portion of the Revolver balance before the interest rate cap expires.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the Company successfully met Sustainable KPI provisions that resulted in a 5-basis-point spread reduction for all borrowings on the Term Loan and Revolver.

ESG

The Company has again been recognized by global and national real estate organizations for its accomplishments in ESG and DEI. Most significantly, GRESB designated the Company as a Regional Listed Sector Leader in the Residential category, a recognition highlighting the top GRESB assessment performers in the Americas. The Company achieved the highest listed residential score in the U.S. and third-best listed residential score worldwide, earning its third-consecutive 5 Star rating.

The Company was also recognized by Nareit with the Mid Cap Diversity Impact Award for its social responsibility policies.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on October 16, 2024, for shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

GUIDANCE

The Company has raised its 2024 guidance ranges to reflect the favorable outcome of certain non-controllable expenses that were finalized in the third quarter and continued multifamily outperformance.



Revised Guidance Previous Guidance (July) 2024 Guidance Ranges Low

High Low

High Same Store Revenue Growth 4.6 % — 5.0 % 4.0 % — 5.0 % Same Store Expense Growth 2.5 % — 3.0 % 4.5 % — 5.5 % Same Store NOI Growth 5.4 % — 6.2 % 3.0 % — 5.0 %

Core FFO per Share Guidance Low

High Net Loss per Share $(0.15) — $(0.14) Other FFO adjustments per share $(0.16) — $(0.16) Depreciation per Share $0.90 — $0.90 Core FFO per Share $0.59 — $0.60

CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class, sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http:// www.verisresidential.com/.

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "10-Q") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information.

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations, and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we may not anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS



Rental property



Land and leasehold interests $462,531 $474,499 Buildings and improvements 2,635,580 2,782,468 Tenant improvements 12,946 30,908 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 106,901 103,613

3,217,958 3,391,488 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization (411,537) (443,781)

2,806,421 2,947,707 Real estate held for sale, net — 58,608 Net investment in rental property 2,806,421 3,006,315 Cash and cash equivalents 12,782 28,007 Restricted cash 19,687 26,572 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 113,595 117,954 Unbilled rents receivable, net 2,204 5,500 Deferred charges and other assets, net 49,110 53,956 Accounts receivable 2,041 2,742 Total Assets $3,005,840 $3,241,046 LIABILITIES & EQUITY



Revolving credit facility and term loans 353,580 — Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net 1,324,336 1,853,897 Dividends and distributions payable 7,467 5,540 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,509 55,492 Rents received in advance and security deposits 10,993 14,985 Accrued interest payable 4,816 6,580 Total Liabilities 1,746,701 1,936,494 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 9,294 24,999 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,116,337 1,137,478 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:



Operating Partnership 104,092 107,206 Consolidated joint ventures 31,811 34,869 Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries $135,903 $142,075 Total Equity $1,249,845 $1,279,553 Total Liabilities and Equity $3,005,840 $3,241,046

Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 1



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, REVENUES 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue from leases $62,227 $59,935

$183,786 $174,223 Management fees 794 1,230

2,587 2,785 Parking income 3,903 3,947

11,570 11,673 Other income 1,251 1,361

5,048 4,596 Total revenues 68,175 66,473

202,991 193,277 EXPENSES









Real estate taxes 8,572 9,301

27,251 25,158 Utilities 2,129 2,039

6,196 5,863 Operating services 10,156 13,583

35,354 37,195 Property management 3,762 3,533

13,370 9,864 General and administrative 8,956 14,604

29,019 34,460 Transaction related costs — 2,704

1,406 7,051 Depreciation and amortization 21,159 21,390

61,592 65,008 Land and other impairments, net 2,619 —

2,619 3,396 Total expenses 57,353 67,154

176,807 187,995 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME









Interest expense (21,507) (23,715)

(64,683) (67,422) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — (36,392)

— (49,782) Interest and other investment income 181 1,240

2,255 5,283 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures (268) 210

2,919 2,843 Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land — —

11,515 (23) Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests — —

7,100 — Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net 8 (1,046)

(777) (3,702) Other income (expense), net (310) (57)

(305) 2,794 Total other (expense) income, net (21,896) (59,760)

(41,976) (110,009) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (11,074) (60,441)

(15,792) (104,727) Provision for income taxes (39) (293)

(274) (293) Loss from continuing operations after income tax expense (11,113) (60,734)

(16,066) (105,020) Income from discontinued operations 206 61

1,877 691 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net — 423

1,548 (2,286) Total discontinued operations, net 206 484

3,425 (1,595) Net loss (10,907) (60,250)

(12,641) (106,615) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 391 592

1,429 1,815 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations 923 5,243

1,293 9,785 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (18) (42)

(295) 134 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (81) (350)

(459) (7,333) Net loss available to common shareholders $(9,692) $(54,807)

$(10,673) $(102,214) Basic earnings per common share:









Net loss available to common shareholders $(0.10) $(0.60)

$(0.12) $(1.16) Diluted earnings per common share:









Net loss available to common shareholders $(0.10) $(0.60)

$(0.12) $(1.16) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 92,903 92,177

92,615 91,762 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 101,587 100,925

101,304 100,770



1 For more details see Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Net loss available to common shareholders $ (9,692) $ (54,807)

$ (10,673) $ (102,214) Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (923) (5,243)

(1,293) (9,785) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 18 42

295 (134) Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations(1) 23,401 23,746

68,547 72,087 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations — 1,926

668 10,870 Continuing operations: Gain on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures — —

(7,100) — Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net — (423)

(1,548) 2,286 FFO(2) $ 12,804 $ (34,759)

$ 48,896 $ (26,890)











Add/(Deduct):









Gain (Loss) from extinguishment of debt, net (8) 1,046

777 3,714 Land and other impairments 2,619 —

2,619 3,396 (Gain) Loss on disposition of developable land — —

(11,515) 23 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A) 206 5,904

2,079 7,869 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management) 26 288

2,390 288 Severance/Compensation related costs (Operating Expenses) — 649

— 649 Rockpoint buyout premium — 34,775

— 34,775 Redemption value adjustments to mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — —

— 7,641 Amortization of derivative premium(7) 1,303 999

3,093 3,751 Derivative mark to market adjustment 16 —

16 — Transaction related costs — 2,704

1,406 7,051 Core FFO $ 16,966 $ 11,606

$ 49,761 $ 42,267











Add (Deduct) Non-Cash Items:









Straight-line rent adjustments(3) (341) 781

(683) 421 Amortization of market lease intangibles, net (9) —

(25) (79) Amortization of lease inducements — 37

7 52 Amortization of stock compensation 3,005 3,234

9,979 9,725 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 165 228

594 813 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,675 1,353

4,486 3,185 Deduct:









Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:









Building improvements (2,288) (2,247)

(4,890) (6,678) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions(4) (55) (125)

(142) (1,106) Core AFFO(2) $ 19,118 $ 14,867

$ 59,087 $ 48,600











Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.13 $(0.35)

$0.48 $(0.27) Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.17 $0.12

$0.49 $0.42 Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.19 $0.15

$0.58 $0.48 Dividends declared per common share $0.07 $0.05

$0.1825 $0.05

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions. See Consolidated Statements of Operations .

Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Core FFO (calculated on a previous page) $ 16,966 $ 11,606

$ 49,761 $ 42,267 Deduct:









Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures 268 (210)

(3,181) (2,843) Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization (2,407) (2,584)

(7,549) (7,740) Add-back:









Interest expense 21,507 23,715

64,683 68,244 Amortization of derivative premium (1,303) (999)

(3,093) (3,751) Derivative mark to market adjustment (16) —

(16) — Recurring joint venture distributions 2,374 2,896

8,252 8,982 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures (391) (592)

(1,429) (1,815) Interest cost for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests — 1,617

— 7,366 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 81 350

459 7,333 Income tax expense 39 293

297 293 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,118 $ 36,092

$ 108,184 $ 118,336

See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes . See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.



Components of Net Asset Value ($ in thousands)

Real Estate Portfolio

Other Assets











Operating Multifamily NOI1 Total At Share

Cash and Cash Equivalents $12,782 New Jersey Waterfront $173,720 $147,629

Restricted Cash 19,687 Massachusetts 26,032 26,032

Other Assets 53,355 Other 30,712 22,651

Subtotal Other Assets $85,824 Total Multifamily NOI $230,464 $196,312





Commercial NOI2 3,524 2,851

Liabilities and Other

Considerations

Total NOI $233,988 $199,163













Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share $1,262,734 Non-Strategic Assets

Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share 295,863



Other Liabilities 68,785 Estimated Land Value3

$187,311

Revolving Credit Facility4 157,000 Total Non-Strategic Assets

$187,311

Term Loan4 200,000







Preferred Units 9,294







Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations $1,993,676



















Outstanding Shares5





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding for 3Q 2024 (in 000s) 102,312













1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized. 2 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details. 3 Based off 4,139 potential units, see Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details. 4 On April 22, 2024, the Company secured a $500 million facility comprised of a $300 million revolver and $200 million delayed-draw term loan. The facility has a three-year term with a one-year extension option and a $200 million accordion feature. As of September 30, 2024. the Term Loan was fully drawn and hedged at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. The Revolver was $157 million drawn, $150 million of the Revolver is hedged at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025. 5 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 92,903 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,684 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 725 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Multifamily Operating Portfolio (in thousands, except Revenue per home)





Operating Highlights











Percentage Occupied Average Revenue per Home NOI Debt Balance

Ownership Apartments 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 NJ Waterfront

















Haus25 100.0 % 750 95.8 % 95.3 % $4,950 $4,842 $7,931 $7,337 $343,061 Liberty Towers* 100.0 % 648 91.7 % 94.9 % 4,237 4,206 5,506 4,833 — BLVD 401 74.3 % 311 94.7 % 95.4 % 4,304 4,186 2,592 2,236 116,016 BLVD 425 74.3 % 412 95.2 % 94.6 % 4,147 4,052 3,413 3,161 131,000 BLVD 475 100.0 % 523 96.8 % 95.5 % 4,241 4,122 4,319 4,474 165,000 Soho Lofts* 100.0 % 377 95.6 % 96.6 % 4,832 4,731 3,375 3,067 — Urby Harborside 85.0 % 762 96.5 % 96.7 % 4,094 4,051 5,866 5,291 183,362 RiverHouse 9 100.0 % 313 96.2 % 96.6 % 4,392 4,275 2,661 2,565 110,000 RiverHouse 11 100.0 % 295 96.3 % 96.7 % 4,363 4,319 2,500 2,328 100,000 RiverTrace 22.5 % 316 95.3 % 94.7 % 3,829 3,764 2,113 2,176 82,000 Capstone 40.0 % 360 94.4 % 95.9 % 4,471 4,405 3,154 3,137 135,000 NJ Waterfront Subtotal 85.0 % 5,067 95.3 % 95.7 % $4,371 $4,291 $43,430 $40,605 $1,365,439 Massachusetts

















Portside at East Pier 100.0 % 180 95.9 % 95.5 % $3,269 $3,208 $1,245 $1,198 $56,500 Portside 2 at East Pier 100.0 % 296 94.8 % 96.7 % 3,446 3,395 2,108 2,117 95,827 145 Front at City Square* 100.0 % 365 95.1 % 93.0 % 2,475 2,535 1,467 1,540 — The Emery 100.0 % 326 94.0 % 94.2 % 2,840 2,801 1,688 1,530 71,024 Massachusetts Subtotal 100.0 % 1,167 94.8 % 94.7 % $2,946 $2,931 $6,508 $6,385 $223,351 Other

















The Upton 100.0 % 193 88.8 % 87.7 % $4,525 $4,637 $1,392 $1,320 $75,000 The James* 100.0 % 240 93.8 % 94.5 % 3,148 3,113 1,535 1,365 — Signature Place* 100.0 % 197 96.1 % 93.7 % 3,201 3,210 1,022 978 — Quarry Place at Tuckahoe 100.0 % 108 98.1 % 97.1 % 4,293 4,436 723 815 41,000 Riverpark at Harrison 45.0 % 141 97.2 % 93.6 % 2,823 2,923 570 526 30,192 Metropolitan at 40 Park1 25.0 % 130 95.6 % 92.8 % 3,722 3,750 731 735 34,100 Station House 50.0 % 378 94.7 % 93.4 % 3,017 2,851 1,705 1,627 87,883 Other Subtotal 73.8 % 1,387 94.5 % 93.1 % $3,421 $3,411 $7,678 $7,366 $268,175 Operating Portfolio23 85.2 % 7,621 95.1 % 95.1 % $3,980 $3,923 $57,616 $54,356 $1,856,965



1 As of September 30, 2024, Priority Capital included Metropolitan at $23.3 million (Prudential). 2 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above. Total sf outlined on Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio excludes approximately 189,367 sqft of ground floor retail, of which 142,739 sf was leased as of September 30, 2024. 3 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. *Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility.



See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Commercial Assets and Developable Land ($ in thousands) Commercial Location Ownership Rentable SF Percentage Leased 3Q 2024 Percentage Leased 2Q 2024 NOI 3Q 2024 NOI 2Q 2024 Debt Balance Port Imperial Garage South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 320,426 N/A N/A $590 $591 $31,237 Port Imperial Garage North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 304,617 N/A N/A 12 (1) — Port Imperial Retail South Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 18,064 92.0 % 92.0 % 115 77 — Port Imperial Retail North Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 8,400 100.0 % 100.0 % 46 127 — Riverwalk at Port Imperial West New York, NJ 100.0 % 29,923 80.0 % 80.0 % 164 111 — Shops at 40 Park1 Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 50,973 69.0 % 69.0 % (46) 656 6,010 Commercial Total

80.9 % 732,403 78.4 % 78.4 % $881 $1,561 $37,247

Developable Land Parcel Units2 NJ Waterfront 2,351 Massachusetts 849 Other 939 Developable Land Parcel Units Total 4,139



1 The Company sold this joint venture on October 22, 2024. 2 The Company has an additional 13,775 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table.

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Same Store Market Information1

Sequential Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)

























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Change 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Change 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Change New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $38,836 $36,180 7.3 % 95.3 % 95.7 % (0.4) % 6.6 % 6.0 % 0.6 % Massachusetts 1,167 6,765 6,636 1.9 % 94.8 % 94.7 % 0.1 % 0.7 % 5.0 % (4.3) % Other3 1,387 6,218 6,135 1.4 % 94.5 % 93.1 % 1.4 % 0.5 % 3.0 % (2.5) % Total 7,621 $51,819 $48,951 5.9 % 95.1 % 95.1 % — % 4.6 % 5.4 % (0.8) %

Year-over-Year Third Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)

























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Change 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Change 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Change New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $38,836 $34,591 12.3 % 95.3 % 95.9 % (0.6) % 6.6 % 10.3 % (3.7) % Massachusetts 1,167 6,765 6,822 (0.8) % 94.8 % 94.1 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 7.3 % (6.6) % Other3 1,387 6,218 6,376 (2.5) % 94.5 % 94.2 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 8.3 % (7.8) % Total 7,621 $51,819 $47,789 8.4 % 95.1 % 95.3 % (0.2) % 4.6 % 9.6 % (5.0) %

Average Revenue per Home (based on 7,621 units)

















Apartments 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $4,371 $4,291 $4,274 $4,219 $4,084 $4,048 Massachusetts 1,167 2,946 2,931 2,893 2,925 2,918 2,836 Other3 1,387 3,421 3,411 3,374 3,307 3,350 3,356 Total 7,621 $3,980 $3,923 $3,899 $3,855 $3,772 $3,736



1 All statistics are based off the current 7,621 Same Store pool. 2 Blended lease rates exclude properties not managed by Veris. 3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout. See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Same Store Performance ($ in thousands)

Multifamily Same Store1





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Sequential

2024 2023 Change %

2024 2023 Change %

3Q24 2Q24 Change % Apartment Rental Income $68,830 $66,061 $2,769 4.2 %

$203,111 $192,212 $10,899 5.7 %

$68,830 $67,584 $1,246 1.8 % Parking/Other Income 7,013 6,887 126 1.8 %

21,569 20,015 1,554 7.8 %

7,013 7,161 (148) (2.1) % Total Property Revenues2 $75,843 $72,948 $2,895 4.0 %

$224,680 $212,227 $12,453 5.9 %

$75,843 $74,745 $1,098 1.5 % Marketing & Administration 2,447 2,520 (73) (2.9) %

7,120 7,188 (68) (0.9) %

2,447 2,535 (88) (3.5) % Utilities 2,503 2,415 88 3.6 %

7,265 6,894 371 5.4 %

2,503 2,188 315 14.4 % Payroll 4,399 4,666 (267) (5.7) %

13,012 13,297 (285) (2.1) %

4,399 4,315 84 1.9 % Repairs & Maintenance 4,103 3,942 161 4.1 %

12,102 11,042 1,060 9.6 %

4,103 4,386 (283) (6.5) % Controllable Expenses $13,452 $13,543 $(91) (0.7) %

$39,499 $38,421 $1,078 2.8 %

$13,452 $13,424 $28 0.2 % Other Fixed Fees 755 763 (8) (1.0) %

2,188 2,216 (28) (1.3) %

755 712 43 6.0 % Insurance 703 1,163 (460) (39.6) %

4,264 4,724 (460) (9.7) %

703 1,781 (1,078) (60.5) % Real Estate Taxes 9,114 9,670 (556) (5.7) %

28,571 26,190 2,381 9.1 %

9,114 9,877 (763) (7.7) % Non-Controllable Expenses $10,572 $11,596 $(1,024) (8.8) %

$35,023 $33,130 $1,893 5.7 %

$10,572 $12,370 $(1,798) (14.5) % Total Property Expenses $24,024 $25,139 $(1,115) (4.4) %

$74,522 $71,551 $2,971 4.2 %

$24,024 $25,794 $(1,770) (6.9) % Same Store GAAP NOI $51,819 $47,809 $4,010 8.4 %

$150,158 $140,676 $9,482 6.7 %

$51,819 $48,951 $2,868 5.9 % Real Estate Tax Adjustments3 — 20 (20)



— 1,689 (1,689)



— — —

Normalized Same Store NOI $51,819 $47,789 $4,030 8.4 %

$150,158 $138,987 $11,171 8.0 %

$51,819 $48,951 $2,868 5.9 %





























Normalized SS NOI Margin 68.3 % 65.5 % 2.8 %



66.8 % 65.5 % 1.3 %



68.3 % 65.5 % 2.8 %

Total Units 7,621 7,621





7,621 7,621





7,621 7,621



% Ownership 85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %



% Occupied - Quarter End 95.1 % 95.3 % (0.2) %



95.1 % 95.3 % (0.2) %



95.1 % 95.1 % — %





1 Values represent the Company's pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. The James and Haus25 were added to the Same Store pool in 1Q 2024. 2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP". 3 Represents tax settlements and final tax rate adjustments recognized that are applicable to prior periods.

Debt Profile ($ in thousands)



Lender Effective Interest Rate(1) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Date of Maturity Repaid Permanent Loans in 2024









Soho Lofts(2) Flagstar Bank 3.77 % — 158,777 07/01/29 145 Front at City Square(3) US Bank SOFR+1.84% — 63,000 12/10/26 Signature Place(4) Nationwide Life Insurance Company 3.74 % — 43,000 08/01/24 Liberty Towers(5) American General Life Insurance Company 3.37 % — 265,000 10/01/24 Repaid Permanent Loans in 2024



$— $529,777

Secured Permanent Loans









Portside 2 at East Pier New York Life Insurance Co. 4.56 % 95,827 97,000 03/10/26 BLVD 425 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.17 % 131,000 131,000 08/10/26 BLVD 401 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.29 % 116,016 117,000 08/10/26 Portside at East Pier(6) KKR SOFR + 2.75% 56,500 56,500 09/07/26 The Upton(7) Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 1.58% 75,000 75,000 10/27/26 RiverHouse 9(8) JP Morgan SOFR + 1.41% 110,000 110,000 06/21/27 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC 4.48 % 41,000 41,000 08/05/27 BLVD 475 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 2.91 % 165,000 165,000 11/10/27 Haus25 Freddie Mac 6.04 % 343,061 343,061 09/01/28 RiverHouse 11 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 4.52 % 100,000 100,000 01/10/29 Port Imperial Garage South American General Life & A/G PC 4.85 % 31,237 31,645 12/01/29 The Emery Flagstar Bank 3.21 % 71,024 72,000 01/01/31 Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding



$1,335,665 $1,339,206

Secured and/or Repaid Permanent Loans



$1,335,665 $1,868,983

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(11,329) (15,086)

Secured Permanent Loans



$1,324,336 $1,853,897

Secured RCF & Term Loans:









Revolving Credit Facility(9) Various Lenders SOFR + 2.71% $157,000 $— 04/22/27 Term Loan(9) Various Lenders SOFR + 2.71% 200,000 — 04/22/27 RCF & Term Loan Balances



$357,000 $—

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(3,420) —

Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$353,580 $—

Total Debt



$1,677,916 $1,853,897





See Debt Profile Footnotes .

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule ($ in thousands)

As of September 30, 99.6% of the Company's total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company's total debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.96% and a weighted average maturity of 3.3 years.



Balance % of Total Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity in Years Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,685,665 99.6 % 4.93 % 3.0 Variable Rate Debt







Variable Rate Debt1 7,000 0.4 % 7.65 % 2.6 Totals / Weighted Average $1,692,665 100.0 % 4.94 % 3.0 Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs (14,749)





Total Consolidated Debt, net $1,677,916





Partners' Share (72,941)





VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net2 $1,604,975















Unconsolidated Secured Debt







VRE Share $295,863 53.0 % 4.88 % 4.5 Partners' Share 262,684 47.0 % 4.88 % 4.5 Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt $558,547 100.0 % 4.88 % 4.5









Pro Rata Debt Portfolio







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,907,280 99.6 % 4.95 % 3.3 Variable Rate Secured Debt 8,503 0.4 % 7.59 % 2.2 Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $1,915,783 100.0 % 4.96 % 3.3

Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 3034



2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Secured Debt



$474 $316 $343 $131

$71 Term Loan Draw







$200





Revolver







$157





Unused Revolver Capacity







$143









1 Variable rate debt includes the unhedged balance on the Revolver. 2 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.9 million at BLVD 401 and $9.4 million at Port Imperial South Garage. 3 The Term Loan, Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the new facilities. At quarter end, the Term Loan was fully drawn and hedged at a strike of 3.5%, expiring July 2026. The Revolver is partially capped with $150 million notional capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025. 4 The graphic reflects consolidated debt balances only.

Annex 1: Transaction Activity

2024 Dispositions to Date









($ in thousands except per SF)

Location Transaction Date Number of

Buildings SF Gross Asset Value Land









2 Campus Drive Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 1/3/2024 N/A N/A $9,700 107 Morgan Jersey City, NJ 4/16/2024 N/A N/A 54,000 6 Becker/85 Livingston Roseland, NJ 4/30/2024 N/A N/A 27,900 Subtotal Land







$91,600 Multifamily









Metropolitan Lofts1 Morristown, NJ 1/12/2024 1 54,683 $30,300 Subtotal Multifamily



1 54,683 $30,300 Office









Harborside 5 Jersey City, NJ 3/20/2024 1 977,225 $85,000 Subtotal Office



1 977,225 $85,000 Retail









Shops at 40 Park2 Morristown, NJ 10/22/2024 1 50,973 $15,700 Subtotal Retail



1 50,973 $15,700





2024 Dispositions to Date $222,600



1 The joint venture sold the property; releasing approximately $6 million of net proceeds to the Company. 2 The joint venture sold the property for $15.7 million, of which the Company did not receive any net proceeds after repayment of property-level debt,, selling expenses, and preferred return to our joint venture partner.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI (three months ended)



3Q 2024

2Q 2024

Total

Total Net Income (Loss) $ (10,907)

$ 2,735 Deduct:





Income from discontinued operations (206)

(1,419) Management Fees (794)

(871) Interest and other investment income (181)

(1,536) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures 268

(2,933) (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land —

(10,731) (Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net (8)

785 Other income, net 310

250 Add:





Property management 3,762

4,366 General and administrative 8,956

8,975 Transaction related costs —

890 Depreciation and amortization 21,159

20,316 Interest expense 21,507

21,676 Provision for income taxes 39

176 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 41,286

$ 42,679

Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited): 3Q 2024

2Q 2024 Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio $ 43,477

$ 40,864 Total Consolidated Commercial 927

905 Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests) $ 44,404

$ 41,769 NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets 427

1,166 Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI $ 44,831

$ 42,935











See Consolidated Statement of Operations . See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes



FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA



1. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2.4 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7.5 million and $7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 2. Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA. 3. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $58 thousand and $40 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and ($35) thousand and $26 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 4. Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year. 5. Net Debt calculated by taking the sum of secured revolving credit facility, secured term loan, and mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, and deducting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, all at period end. 6. Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,684 and 8,748 shares for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 8,689 and 9,007 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). 7. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $72 thousand for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024.



See Consolidated Statement of Operations . See FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO . See Adjusted EBITDA.

Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures ($ in thousands)

Property Units Physical Occupancy VRE's Nominal Ownership1 3Q 2024 NOI2 Total Debt VRE Share of 3Q NOI VRE Share of Debt Multifamily













Urby Harborside 762 96.5 % 85.0 % $5,866 $183,362 $4,986 $155,858 RiverTrace at Port Imperial 316 95.3 % 22.5 % 2,113 82,000 475 18,450 Capstone at Port Imperial 360 94.4 % 40.0 % 3,154 135,000 1,262 54,000 Riverpark at Harrison 141 97.2 % 45.0 % 570 30,192 257 13,586 Metropolitan at 40 Park 130 95.6 % 25.0 % 731 34,100 183 8,525 Station House 378 94.7 % 50.0 % 1,705 87,883 853 43,942 Total Multifamily 2,087 95.6 % 55.0 % $14,139 $552,537 $8,015 $294,361 Retail













Shops at 40 Park3 N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % (46) 6,010 (12) 1,503 Total Retail N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % $(46) $6,010 $(12) $1,503 Total UJV 2,087

55.0 % $14,093 $558,547 $8,003 $295,863



1 Amounts represent the Company's share based on ownership percentage. 2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. 3 The Company sold this joint venture on October 22, 2024.

Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes



1. Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of the cost of terminated treasury lock agreements (if any), debt initiation costs, mark-to-market adjustment of acquired debt and other transaction costs, as applicable. 2. The loan on Soho Lofts was repaid in full on June 28, 2024, through a $55 million Term Loan draw. 3. The loan on 145 Front Street was repaid in full on May 22, 2024 using cash on hand. 4. The loan on Signature Place was repaid in full at maturity on August 1, 2024, through a $43 million Term Loan draw. 5. The loan on Liberty Towers was repaid in full at maturity on September 30, 2024, through a combination of a $102 million Term Loan draw, $157 million Revolver draw and cash on hand. 6. The loan on Portside at East Pier is capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026. 7. The loan on Upton is capped at a strike rate of 1.0%, expiring in October 2024. The Company intends to place a new cap on this loan at expiration. 8. The loan on RiverHouse 9 is capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. 9. The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Term Loan was accessed three times ($55 million in June, $43 million in August and $102 million in September) and was fully drawn as of September 30, 2024. The three Term Loan tranches are capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. As of September 30, 2024, the Revolver was $157 million drawn, of which $150 million was capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025.



Balance as of

September 30,

2024 Initial

Spread Deferred

Financing

Costs 5 bps

reduction

KPI Updated

Spread SOFR or

SOFR Cap All In

Rate Secured Revolving Credit Facility (Unhedged) $7,000,000 2.10 % 0.66 % (0.05) % 2.71 % 4.94 % 7.65 % Secured Revolving Credit Facility $150,000,000 2.10 % 0.66 % (0.05) % 2.71 % 3.50 % 6.21 % Secured Term Loan $200,000,000 2.10 % 0.66 % (0.05) % 2.71 % 3.50 % 6.21 %



See Debt Profile .

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information



Location Ownership Apartments Rentable SF Average Size Year Complete NJ Waterfront











Haus25 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 750 617,787 824 2022 Liberty Towers Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 648 602,210 929 2003 BLVD 401 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 412 369,515 897 2003 BLVD 425 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 523 475,459 909 2011 BLVD 475 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 311 273,132 878 2016 Soho Lofts Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 377 449,067 1,191 2017 Urby Harborside Jersey City, NJ 85.0 % 762 474,476 623 2017 RiverHouse 9 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 313 245,127 783 2021 RiverHouse 11 Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 295 250,591 849 2018 RiverTrace West New York, NJ 22.5 % 316 295,767 936 2014 Capstone West New York, NJ 40.0 % 360 337,991 939 2021 NJ Waterfront Subtotal

85.0 % 5,067 4,391,122 867

Massachusetts











Portside at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 180 154,859 862 2015 Portside 2 at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 296 230,614 779 2018 145 Front at City Square Worcester, MA 100.0 % 365 304,936 835 2018 The Emery Revere, MA 100.0 % 326 273,140 838 2020 Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 % 1,167 963,549 826

Other











The Upton Short Hills, NJ 100.0 % 193 217,030 1,125 2021 The James Park Ridge, NJ 100.0 % 240 215,283 897 2021 Signature Place Morris Plains, NJ 100.0 % 197 203,716 1,034 2018 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Eastchester, NY 100.0 % 108 105,551 977 2016 Riverpark at Harrison Harrison, NJ 45.0 % 141 124,774 885 2014 Metropolitan at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 130 124,237 956 2010 Station House Washington, DC 50.0 % 378 290,348 768 2015 Other Subtotal

73.8 % 1,387 1,280,939 924

Operating Portfolio1

85.2 % 7,621 6,635,610 871









See Multifamily Operating Portfolio .





1 Total sf outlined excludes approximately 189,367 sqft of ground floor retail, of which 142,739 sf was leased as of September 30, 2024.

Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated Joint Ventures



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 BLVD 425 $ 155 $ 59

$ 327 $ 130 BLVD 401 (528) (672)

(1,687) (1,919) Port Imperial Garage South 12 21

(3) (40) Port Imperial Retail South 5 21

34 84 Other consolidated joint ventures (35) (21)

(100) (70) Net losses in noncontrolling interests $ (391) $ (592)

$ (1,429) $ (1,815) Depreciation in noncontrolling interests 721 715

2,179 2,141 Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures $ 330 $ 123

$ 750 $ 326 Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 787 790

2,359 2,374 Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures $ 1,117 $ 913

$ 3,109 $ 2,700



See Adjusted EBITDA .

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate

Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

