Verisave, Optimized Payments and Fee Navigator Launch AI-Powered Verification Tool for Visa CEDP

Free tool helps B2B merchants assess exposure to Visa's new data quality standards that are creating widespread compliance challenges

ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three payment industry leaders have joined forces to create an AI-powered compliance verification tool for Visa's Commercial Enhanced Data Program (CEDP). Developed by Fee Navigator , Optimized Payments and Verisave , the free tool gives B2B merchants an instant assessment of their compliance status under CEDP's rules and identifies potential savings opportunities.

Visa CEDP Creating Compliance Headache for Merchants

Visa's CEDP, which took full effect Oct. 17, 2025, overhauled how merchants qualify for reduced interchange rates on commercial card transactions. Under the new program, Visa uses AI-powered validation to verify the accuracy and completeness of enhanced transaction data. Merchants that fail to meet the new standards lose access to Level 2 and Level 3 interchange discounts.

Since CEDP enforcement began, there have been widespread compliance failures among B2B merchants, with some clients experiencing cost increases exceeding $500,000 in a matter of weeks. Many companies that previously qualified for Level 2 and Level 3 discounts have been reclassified as non-verified by Visa after the program's AI audits detected placeholder or auto-filled data that no longer meets the new standards.

AI-Powered Tool Delivers Instant CEDP Compliance Assessment

The tool, available at https://cedp-verified.com, uses AI informed by deep payments expertise, processor statement intelligence, and interchange rule-set analysis to deliver results within seconds of a merchant submitting its statement.

The AI engine identifies compliance gaps, flags transactions at risk of downgrade under CEDP's data quality standards and estimates the potential financial impact of non-compliance — analysis that would typically require days or weeks of manual review by payments consultants. Merchants receive a clear independent assessment of potential Visa Verified Merchant exposure and specific areas where their enhanced transaction data falls short of CEDP requirements.

Cross-Industry Collaboration

The collaboration is notable because it brings together firms from different corners of the payments ecosystem. Verisave works directly with merchants to remove junk fees, optimize interchange rates, and bring much needed transparency to merchant accounts. Optimized Payments is a payments analytics and advisory firm focused on helping merchants and payment platforms improve their payments economics. Through its Harmonize platform, Optimized Payments has helped clients identify and realize nearly $2 billion in savings, serving enterprise brands such as Apple, AT&T, Staples, Sephora, and Priceline. Fee Navigator is a technology provider that serves acquirers, ISVs, banks and ISOs with AI-powered statement analysis across thousands of different processor statement formats.

Together, the three firms have contributed their respective benchmarking data, processor statement expertise and interchange rule-set knowledge to power the tool.

"CEDP is the biggest change I've seen in 25 years in this business," said Jeremy Layton, CEO and founder of Verisave. "Given this significance and the scale, we felt collectively responsible to help merchants avoid further financial pain. This tool will be an invaluable resource to any company needing to comply with the new Visa requirements."

"CEDP isn't just a reporting change—it's a data architecture issue," said Anand Goel, CEO of Optimized Payments. "Merchants need visibility into how their enhanced data is being validated. This tool provides a fast, independent assessment so they can act before costs escalate."

"As programs like CEDP redefine payments around quality data exchange, Fee Navigator stands at the center of this transformation—empowering ISVs, ISOs, banks, acquirers and the wider payments ecosystem with the intelligence, automation, and transparency required to qualify, optimize, and lead in the next generation of commercial payments," said Adrian Talapan, CEO of Fee Navigator.

The free tool is available immediately at https://cedp-verified.com.

About Verisave

Verisave is a merchant account cost-reduction firm that helps businesses reduce credit card processing fees by 10% to 30% without changing processors. The company works within the back end of existing merchant accounts to optimize setup, correct transaction misclassifications and address overcharges across interchange fees, assessment fees and card brand fees. Over 25 years, Verisave has helped generate hundreds of millions in savings for clients across all industries, including GoDaddy and B&H Photo. Verisave also offers Verisave Connect, a CEDP-compliant middleware solution that pulls accurate invoice data from ERP systems to achieve and maintain Visa Verified Merchant status. For more information, visit verisave.com.

About Optimized Payments

Optimized Payments is a payments analytics and advisory firm focused on helping merchants and payment platforms improve their payments economics. Through their Harmonize platform, they consolidate and normalize payments data to give clients clear visibility into cost drivers and performance issues. To date, they have helped clients identify and realize over $2 billion in savings. Their work is trusted by leading brands including Apple, AT&T, Staples, Sephora, and Priceline, among others.

About Fee Navigator

Fee Navigator is the #1 AI-Powered Instant Merchant Statement Analysis and Proposals provider. Serving innovative ISVs, banks, ISOs, and the wider payments ecosystem, the company provides tools centered around the identification of opportunities, qualification of potential margins, intelligent pricing of deals, and continuous monitoring to reduce attrition. The platform is designed for rapid incorporation in automated flows that speed up sales and accelerate onboarding.

Media Contacts:

Verisave

Sam Barber, Pitchr.ai

[email protected]

Optimized Payments

Ashleigh Nails

[email protected]

Fee Navigator

Sonya Lane

[email protected]

SOURCE Verisave