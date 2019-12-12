Verisk and Equifax Codevelop Insurance Scoring Solution

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), a data, analytics, and technology leader, have entered into a strategic agreement to jointly develop the InflectionTM Insurance Score. Inflection is a new credit-based scoring solution that combines the robust credit data of Equifax with the insurance expertise and analytics of Verisk to help personal auto and property insurers enhance underwriting and improve growth and profitability.

"Credit-based insurance scores can provide valuable insight into policyholder risk. But these scores must be based on powerful data analytics and delivered quickly to meet the needs of insurers today," said Rod Bazzani, general manager of insurance solutions at Equifax. "The Inflection Insurance Score will leverage comprehensive credit data and advanced predictive modeling, enabling insurers to evaluate and price risk with greater speed and precision."

Inflection will provide insurers with a balanced framework in which to evaluate consumers, based on two years of trended credit data. The score will supplement traditional point-in-time snapshots, helping insurers gain a more dynamic picture of risk levels and quickly develop more precise quotes for increased profitability and customer satisfaction.

"Evaluating risk and uncovering growth opportunities are increasing challenges for insurers in today's highly competitive marketplace," said Doug Caccese, president of personal lines for ISO, a Verisk business. "Inflection presents a way for insurers to take their underwriting to the next level, with a solution that can help improve risk segmentation, pricing, and the customer experience across the policy life cycle."

The Inflection Insurance Score will be available to insurers from both Equifax and Verisk and can be easily integrated with existing insurance workflows. For more information, please visit https://www.verisk.com/inflection or equifax.com/inflection .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

