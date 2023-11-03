Verismo Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at SITC 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR-T company developing novel KIR-CAR platform technology today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023), to be held in San Diego and virtually November 1-5, 2023.

Presentation Details

Title: Preclinical potency assessment of SynKIR-110, a mesothelin-specific KIR-CAR T cell therapy for mesothelioma
Abstract Number: 321
Date and Time: Friday, November 3rd: 12:00-1:30 p.m. and 5:10-6:40 p.m.
Presenting Authors: Dr. Jun Xu, PhD & Dr. Laura Johnson, PhD
Description: We conducted in vivo potency studies to assess the impact of the engineered T cell dose of the first mesothelin (MSLN)-specific KIR-CAR T cell therapy (SynKIRTM-110) in an NSG mouse xenograft model of human mesothelioma. Our data demonstrate for the first time that anti-tumor efficacy of SynKIRTM-110 is dose-dependent with greater potency compared with MSLN-41BBz CAR T cells previously evaluated in the clinic. This enhanced potency of SynKIRTM-110 was observed both at the primary tumor site and metastatic sites as demonstrated by histopathologic analysis. This increased potency did not impact any serum markers of toxicity, which remained the same regardless of CAR/KIR-CAR treatments. This data supports further clinical development of SynKIRTM-110 in patients with advanced solid tumors. SynKIRTM-110 is currently being investigated in a Phase I clinical trial STAR-101 (NCT05568680).

About the KIR-CAR Platform
The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acts as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells using additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell functional persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform is being investigated in combination with additional emerging technologies.

About Verismo Therapeutics
Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, with its lead asset SynKIR™-110 undergoing first-in-human clinical trial. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Gene Kim
Verismo Therapeutics
[email protected]
215-989-4225

Jennifer Moritz
Zer0 to 5ive
[email protected]
917-748-4006

SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics

