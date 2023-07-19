Verista Announces the Appointments of New Chairman of the Board and Head of Growth & Business Development

Verista

19 Jul, 2023

FISHERS, Ind., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology company that provides systems, compliance, validation and quality solutions to the life sciences industry, announces the appointment of Jeff Kinell as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Verista also announces the appointment of Broderick Jones, Senior Vice President, Growth & Business Development.

Manny Soman, CEO of Verista, says, "I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past few years. We've worked hard to define, dominate, and drive uniqueness in the life sciences compliance management and quality industry. Our global engineers and consultants are helping hundreds of clients to improve lives around the world. Verista's journey is rapidly advancing, and I am confident that Jeff's guidance and Broderick's growth-oriented leadership will help accelerate and expand our impact."

Kinell has over 34 years of industry experience. "I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the Chairman of the Verista Board of Directors," says Kinell. "Verista is uniquely qualified to fill a growing gap in the life sciences industry. I look forward to working closely with Manny, Verista's executive leadership team, and Conner Mullett, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Lightview Capital, as well as our dedicated, passionate, and experienced Board of Directors."

Jones has over 20 years of senior-level experience working for premier global companies across the healthcare and life sciences industries. "I am honored to join the Verista team and confident in our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for innovation in compliance, validation, and quality services," states Jones. "Verista is perfectly positioned to help its clients transform their business."

ABOUT VERISTA
Verista is a leading business, technology and compliance company that enables clients to improve health and improve lives. We help clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from clinical to commercialization, manufacturing and distribution. This experience brings together decades of knowledge, the most advanced engagement platforms, and transformative technologies. This allows clients to benefit from the ease, efficiency, and trust that results from working with one partner who excels across specialties. Verista's clients trust the company's experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle in the areas of enterprise and lab solutions, technology solutions, manufacturing solutions, and regulatory compliance and product management.

