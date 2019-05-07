Veristor Partners with Cloudian to Deliver Advanced Object Storage and Data Management for Hybrid Cloud Environments

ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it has formed a partnership with Cloudian to bring Cloudian's object storage and data management solutions to enterprises needing to scale to manage growing volumes of unstructured data across hybrid cloud environments.

"Demands for efficient storage platforms are growing exponentially – from sheer capacity to more complex data sets," said Jason Grant, director of storage and data solutions, Veristor. "Our Cloudian partnership enables us to augment Veristor's storage and service solutions in the most scaleable and cost-effective manner. By leveraging an easy-to-use and proven architecture, we're able to reduce the complexities of data management at scale and dynamically address the evolving needs of our customers."

"Veristor has extensive expertise in developing and implementing IT solutions that help users adapt to the demands and complexities of today's data-driven world," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. "Building on Cloudian's hybrid cloud leadership, together we can provide the storage foundation that enterprises need for maximizing the strategic value of their digital assets."

Cloudian's award-winning HyperStore object storage platform provides the industry's most compatible S3 API implementation, along with the ability to start small and grow without interruption to an exabyte of storage. Other key features include multi-tenant resource pooling, integrated management tools such as billing and quality of service controls, and geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers while presenting it as a single pool, no matter where the data physically resides. As a result, customers can optimize cost, performance and data location for various data types to achieve the highest possible ROI while achieving consistently managed security and compliance.

Veristor is offering Cloudian solutions as part of its suite of enterprise storage services to deliver best-in-market on-premise, cloud and hybrid cloud storage technologies that deliver the freedom, agility and mobility businesses require. The Cloudian object store platform is also a core element of Veristor's suite of managed services solutions, providing reliable data resiliency and infinite scale.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

