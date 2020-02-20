Veristor Recognized on CRN's 2020 MSP500 List

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company has named Veristor to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This is the fourth consecutive year Veristor has been named to this coveted list.

The MSP500 is a popular list that identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. The accomplished MSPs included on the list work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

"Veristor takes a consultative approach to data protection and IT resiliency, working to provide complete managed protection for businesses of all sizes," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "Our unique white-glove advisory approach guides customers along the path to resiliency with best-in-class solutions to stop attacks, secure data, actively monitor for issues and immediately respond to incidents as they happen. We are honored that our managed services solutions have been recognized once again as a CRN Elite 150 MSP as we continue to focus on the innovative infrastructure solutions that fuel a competitive advantage."

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

