Veristor to Present on Best Practices for Cybersecurity Preparation and Response during Alabama Cyber NOW Conference

"In this world of ever evolving threats and threat actors, we not only need to be prepared to respond, but we must react and respond accurately," said Groark. "A solid approach must not only consider how to anticipate new vulnerabilities but how to also quickly isolate and remediate threats when they penetrate our defenses. During Alabama Cyber NOW, I will discuss key steps to take both right and left of boom. As a result, you will discover new ways to further minimize risk and improve your security posture."

Groark, a security-industry expert, joined Veristor in 2017 following her career with Southern Company where she served in various leadership roles for both infrastructure and application teams providing critical business solutions across the enterprise. For five years, she served as the Southern Company's IT Security Director, Threat Management & Intelligence. During her time with Southern Company, Groark directed the ground-up development of a Security Operations Center (SOC) that encompasses threat monitoring, incident response, content development and threat intelligence. She also helped design an Insider Threat Program; building and providing leadership for the Insider Threat Fusion Center. In addition, she managed the implementation and support of the underlying infrastructure and tools that supported both the SOC and the Insider Threat Program.

Alabama Cyber NOW is an annual conference hosted by TechBirmingham, the Central Alabama Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (CAISSA) and the InfraGard Birmingham Members Alliance. The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 12 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel. Featuring presentations about the latest in cybersecurity trends, technologies and best practices from industry experts, Alabama Cyber NOW offers CPE credits for attendees. For more information and to register visit: https://www.techbirmingham.com/events/special-events/alabama-cyber-now-conference.

Veristor Security Solutions cover the entire enterprise landscape, from endpoint to data center to cloud, and all points in between. With a perfected combination of tools and best practices, Veristor delivers the complete security visibility organizations need across their entire IT ecosystem. From discovering security vulnerabilities to pinpointing unpatched servers, Veristor Security Solutions will close the loop on security processes and provide the tools and services needed to make business both safe and secure. For more information about Veristor's security practice, visit: https://veristor.com/datacenter-solutions/security-solutions.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

