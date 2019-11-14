Veritas Farms Partners with FounderMade to Launch Veritas Beauty at Press and Retailer Dinner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to elevate your beauty standards! Veritas Farms, a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil with naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, antioxidant-packed flavonoids, and other nutrients, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking beauty line, Veritas Beauty. To celebrate the launch of the brand new CBD skin care products, Veritas Farms partnered with FounderMade to host a dinner attended by beauty and wellness industry leaders.

The line features 4 game-changing products: Rejuvenating Night Cream, Cucumber Eye Cream, Hyaluronic Day Cream, and Mattifying Blemish Cream. While each product has unique benefits and uses, they all have one thing in common, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Like all Veritas Farms products, the hemp oil is sustainably sourced from their 140-acre farm in Pueblo, Colorado. The custom blend of premium ingredients in the products brings the serenity of the Rocky Mountains to your daily beauty routine, leaving you with a natural glow & rejuvenated skin. "Veritas Farms launched the brand as a response to the growing demand for CBD skincare products." Said Veritas Farms CEO and Co-founder, Alexander Salgado, "Veritas Beauty is a unique premium line of beauty products infused with full spectrum hemp oil that has disrupted the beauty and wellness industries."

The intimate launch featured a carefully curated guest list, bringing together industry leaders from Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's, Wegmans, Women's Health Magazine, Elle, and more. Each moment of the event was produced with the purpose of fully immersing each guest in the brand experience. "FounderMade's goal is to drive consumer trends while fostering one-on-one connections with innovative consumer brands," says Meghan Asha, Founder and CEO of FounderMade. "Over the years, our Discovery Shows have allowed us to connect more than 5,000 brands, 10,000 retailers and 3,000 founders to make thousands of deals. Last night's launch event allowed us to forge those same connections in a more intimate environment, leading to stronger one-on-one connections and a hands on introduction to the new Veritas Beauty products."

About FounderMade

FounderMade is a world-renowned platform and conference series dedicated to inspiring and promoting innovative entrepreneurs, designed and run by founder and CEO Meghan Asha. With a mission to propel purpose-driven, next-generation brands to the place they belong -- into the hands of those who want them -- FounderMade helps people discover life-changing beauty, food and wellness products, while simultaneously empowering founders with exclusive access to the most well-regarded industry leaders, distribution, high-impact marketing initiatives, investment opportunities and annual summits.

About Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms, Inc. is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

