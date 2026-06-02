Veritas Prime Expands Mid-Market Payroll Outsourcing Landscape with Enterprise-Grade Operating Model for SAP Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Prime, an SAP payroll and compliance partner, helping enterprises move faster and reduce risk across the broader SAP suite, today announced an expanded Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) payroll model. This new offering is designed to bring enterprise-grade payroll operations for SAP solutions to mid-market organizations through a more compliant, streamlined, and AI-ready approach.

Enterprise-Grade Payroll for the Mid-Market

Built for organizations with 250 to 10,000 employees, Veritas Prime's payroll offering combines SAP Payroll Processing, SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite, and payroll services into a single operating model that keeps payroll processing inside the SAP environment, eliminating the complexity and compliance risks created by disconnected HCM data, third-party platforms, and external payroll processors.

Post-Payroll Operations Stay Connected to SAP Systems

At the center of this model is Veritas Prime's purpose-built service layer that works directly with payroll data from SAP solutions. This approach supports treasury movement, compliance management, and other post-payroll workflows without pulling payroll data out of the system of record or re-platforming it elsewhere.

By operating on top of data from SAP solutions, Veritas Prime helps reduce handoffs, avoid fragile integrations, improve audit readiness, and give clients a more connected, visible, and accountable approach to payroll outcomes.

"For too long, mid-market organizations have had to choose between enterprise-grade payroll capabilities and practical operational economics," said Raj Sharmacharya, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Veritas Prime. "We built this model to remove that tradeoff. Clients get the strength of payroll from SAP solutions, the operational discipline of a Fortune 500 payroll function, and a partner that owns the outcome, not just the software."

AI-Ready Payroll with Built-In Governance

As SAP continues expanding AI capabilities across payroll and HR through Joule Agents, Veritas Prime's operating model also provides the governance needed to ensure AI-driven payroll processes remain accurate, explainable, and compliant. By managing payroll operations within the SAP environment, clients gain the benefits of automation without introducing additional systems, manual steps, and risk.

This approach allows Veritas Prime to deliver what many mid-market companies have struggled to find: one partner accountable for payroll execution, tax compliance, treasury management, and employee outcomes, without compromising the integrity of the SAP environment.

"Companies don't need more payroll vendors, they need payroll to work," said Wesley Bryan, president of BPaaS, Veritas Prime. "Our model gives clients a cleaner path to modernization by combining technology, services, and operational clarity in one solution."

Veritas Prime's Payroll BPaaS services are available now across the United States and Canada, with continued expansion planned across additional markets.

To learn more, visit veritasprime.com.

About Veritas Prime

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Veritas Prime is a global SAP technology services firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Payroll, and SAP S/4HANA solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and client success, Veritas Prime helps organizations transform HR and finance operations through integrated technology and managed services. To learn more, visit veritasprime.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Veritas Prime