Veriti Appoints Seasoned Cybersecurity Expert Scott Kasper as Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Market Expansion Initiatives

Bringing Decades of Leadership and Revenue Expertise to Drive Next Phase of Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriti, a prominent leader in the realm of consolidated security platforms, today announced the appointment of Scott Kasper as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Kasper, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in scaling revenue and driving growth, will oversee the company's sales and marketing efforts to accelerate Veriti's market expansion and enhance its position as a front-runner in security posture management solutions and services.

Scott Kasper, Chief Revenue Officer

"Scott is joining the Veriti family at a time when the company is poised for significant growth," said Adi Ikan, CEO and Co-Founder at Veriti. "With an extensive background in fostering strategic partnerships and scaling revenue streams, Scott will be instrumental in propelling Veriti to new heights. His visionary approach and deep understanding of customer-centric strategies align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. Scott's leadership will be critical as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Mr. Kasper brings an impressive three decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry to Veriti, having served in key leadership positions across a spectrum of esteemed organizations. His journey includes pivotal roles at UUNET, Check Point Software, GuidePoint Security, Skyhigh Networks, McAfee, Symantec, and Atlantic Data Security, with success in forging strategic partnerships, spearheading growth initiatives, and catalyzing the performance of teams to their peak potential.

Beyond his corporate roles, Scott is actively engaged with leading industry organizations such as ISAN, CSA, and ISSA, advocating for cybersecurity best practices. He also lends his insight and experience to various advisory boards, contributing to the shaping of the industry's future.

Shay Michel, Managing Partner at Merlin Ventures, expressed confidence in Kasper's appointment: "Scott has a unique ability to consistently deliver results that exceed expectations. His appointment as Chief Revenue Officer at Veriti not only speaks to his exceptional capabilities but also promises a significant opportunity for the company. I am confident in his ability to propel Veriti forward and eager to see what's ahead in this next stage of growth."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Scott's focus will be to build upon Veriti's current success by identifying new market opportunities, nurturing client relationships, and driving the adoption of the company's advanced security solutions.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Veriti and to help lead the company through its next chapter of growth. Joining as Chief Revenue Officer is not just a career move; it's a thrilling leap into a realm where my passion for cybersecurity and value-creation converges with groundbreaking innovation," said Kasper. "The prospect of leveraging Veriti's proprietary technology to amplify the effectiveness of our clients' existing cybersecurity investments is electrifying. It aligns perfectly with my lifelong mission to enhance security postures, safeguard companies, and protect the data of their customers. I'm eager to channel this excitement into strategies that deliver tangible, robust security solutions, driving unparalleled value for our clients around the globe."

About Veriti

Veriti is a fast-growing security infrastructure innovator that helps organizations maximize their security posture while ensuring business uptime. Integrated with the entire security stack, Veriti provides a consolidated management layer that continually and proactively monitors exposure to threats and provides actionable remediation paths for security gaps and high-risk vulnerabilities across the organization's infrastructure and attack surface. Veriti is backed by Insight Partners, NFX, AMITI, and Merlin Ventures. For more information, visit veriti.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

