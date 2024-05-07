Veriti Pioneering Sophisticated Solution for Threat Mitigation with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework

Innovative methodology enhances the precision of threat detection and remediation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriti , a leader in consolidated security platforms, has developed an advanced approach to mapping Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and security configurations to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. This approach automates the entire vulnerability management lifecycle, significantly accelerating the detection, prioritization, and secure remediation of threats.

Veriti's pioneering solution for threat mitigation with the MITRE ATT&CK framework

"Businesses should be equipped with unparalleled efficiency and strategic foresight when it comes to navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Veriti does just that, by efficiently mapping their vulnerabilities to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and enabling them to perform bulk remediation of exposures systematically. This strategic approach significantly reduces their risk profile and strengthens defense against targeted threats – all within a matter of seconds," says Oren Koren, Veriti co-founder and CPO.

By leveraging advanced semantic analysis and machine learning, Veriti's approach automatically targets and prioritizes vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk. It then directly correlates the exposures with the relative security configurations, facilitating focused and secure remediation strategies. This method not only streamlines the remediation process but also boosts the efficiency of security teams.

Veriti provides an intelligent framework for managing security across an organization, enabling security teams to effectively reduce the attack surface by ensuring that alternative security measures are recognized and utilized. Key benefits of this methodology include:

Prioritize by Threat Prevalence - Intelligently prioritizing vulnerabilities based on the prevalence of techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs) used against your organization while optimizing resource allocation and significantly reducing time to remediation.

Clear Identification of Weak Links - Veriti leverages the MITRE ATT&CK framework to effectively pinpoint the most susceptible areas within your security infrastructure and associate them with the needed configuration changes and compensating controls.

Mobilizing Security Efforts - By providing a unified view of security controls relative to identified threats from the MITRE ATT&CK framework, Veriti enhances collaboration and coordination among security teams to ensure security efforts are strategically aligned.

Veriti will demonstrate this tool live at this year's RSA Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, May 6-9, 2024. For more information, you can visit Veriti at Moscone North Expo, Booth #4410.

The release of this tool comes off the heels of being recognized at RSA Conference 2024 with four Global InfoSec Awards. Veriti was named a "Hot Company" in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Vulnerability Remediation Automation and a "Market Leader" in Enterprise Security and InfoSec Startup categories.

About Veriti:

Veriti is a fast-growing cybersecurity innovator that helps organizations maximize their security posture while ensuring business uptime. With Veriti, organizations can eliminate complexity and operational friction in managing multiple cybersecurity solutions with a consolidated, governing platform that proactively monitors and safely remediates exposures and misconfigurations across the entire security infrastructure. For more information, visit veriti.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

