Veriti Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for Modern Security Operations Center Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriti , is a leading consolidated security platform that maximizes the value of your existing security stack without impacting business operations. The company announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors for the Modern Security Operations Center report. According to Gartner, "Cool Vendors focuses on lesser-known emerging vendors or service providers that offer unique solutions."

Organizations are struggling to protect and defend themselves against an increasing volume of attackers, and across an increasing number of environments. While technologies and services alone won't help security operations teams better protect and defend themselves, they are an important part of an organization's security operations capabilities.

According to Gartner, Where technologies and services are required, those leading security operations functions should use two approaches: "implement and embed sustainable automation across security operations functions, and embrace security solutions and services that take counterintuitive approaches to current challenges."

"We are pleased to be an innovator in modern SOC and security infrastructure," said Adi Ikan, CEO and Co-founder of Veriti . "We believe, with an increasing number of attacks, there is a clear need for faster, more effective identification and remediation of misconfigurations and gaps in the security posture. Veriti reduces the risk of breaches by addressing these gaps through continuous automated assessment and optimization of security controls."

Veriti reduces the risk of breaches by enabling faster remediation of gaps in the security posture. The complexity of heterogeneous environments and high administration staff turnover significantly increase the likelihood of errors, expanding the exposed attack surface. Veriti takes a modern approach to improving security posture through continuous automated assessment and optimization of security controls. The solution provides bi-directional integrations with network security, endpoint security, vulnerability assessment, and other security tools to perform cross-control configuration, event, and telemetry analysis, helping identify protection gaps or sources of false positive alerts. Veriti's threat feed integration helps prioritize remediation efforts while automating the verification process to proactively assess the impact of recommended changes on business uptime.

Previously, Veriti was also recognized as a Sample Vendor for Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2023 published on 20 July 2023. Gartner subscribers can download the full report via the Gartner website: https://www.gartner.com/document/4694799?ref=solrAll&refval=377252104&

Veriti is a fast-growing security infrastructure innovator that helps organizations maximize their security posture while ensuring business uptime. Integrated with the entire security stack, Veriti provides a consolidated management layer that continually and proactively monitors exposure to threats and provides actionable remediation paths for misconfigurations and security gaps across the organization's infrastructure and attack surface. Veriti is backed by Insight Partners, NFX, AMITI, and Merlin Ventures. For more information, visit veriti.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

