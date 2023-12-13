Veriti Recognized as a Sample Vendor by Gartner® in the 2023 "Mitigating Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud report"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriti, a prominent leader in the realm of consolidated security platforms, is pleased to announce its recognition as a Sample Vendor for Cyber Defense Planning and Optimization (CDPO) in the 2023 Gartner report, "Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud." The Gartner report is authored by analysts - Lawrence Pingree, Neil MacDonald, Dan Ayoub, Eric Grenier, Deepak Mishra, Robertson Pimentel, Stephanie Bauman. The report emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced defense mechanisms against sophisticated risks and provides an invaluable roadmap for SaaS product leaders and CISOs.

Some of the key points from the report include: "help guide CISOs in optimizing overlapping tools, planning program elements, and eliminating redundant platforms, operations, or mitigation capabilities." We believe Veriti's platform embodies these capabilities, integrating seamlessly all security tools to provide the proactive insight and the actual remediation actions needed to improve the effectiveness of all security defenses by reducing misconfigurations or misguided investigations.

Veriti CPO and Co-founder, Oren Koren, shares, "To us, this acknowledgment from Gartner as a sample vendor is a testament to our commitment to helping organizations improve their security stance using the tools they've already bought. Our platform is not just about defense; it's about proactive, intelligent protection that integrates across the entire security stack and does not hinder business continuity whatsoever. We are dedicated to closing the gap between security posture and business continuity."

The Gartner report further emphasizes the need for effective automation to raise the bar in security practices: "Automation can be an effective tool for enhancing cybersecurity program effectiveness by automating and streamlining repetitive tasks, reducing human error, increasing visibility, and responding to recommended configurations of security posture."

We believe Veriti's platform answers this call with its innovative approach to automating exposure identification and response. Veriti's automation extends to correlating and synthesizing data from various sources, including existing security configurations, threat intelligence, and security logs. This integration facilitates a dynamic and comprehensive understanding of the risk posture, reduces the load on security teams, streamlines operations, and enabling tailored, proactive responses.

Veriti's recognition in this Gartner report is not the company's first in 2023. It follows the previous acknowledgment as a Sample Vendor for Automated Exposure Identification and Response (AEIR) in the Gartner® Emerging Tech: Security — Emergence Cycle for Automated Moving Target Defense (Published on 01 May 2023), and as a Sample Vendor for Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2023 (published on 20 July 2023), Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Workload and Network Security, 2023 (published on 31 July 2023) and Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Endpoint Security, 2023 (published on 1 August 2023). Gartner subscribers can access the full "Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud" report on the Gartner website.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Mitigate Advanced Persistent Threats in SaaS and Cloud By Lawrence Pingree, Neil MacDonald, Dan Ayoub, Eric Grenier, Deepak Mishra, Robertson Pimentel, Stephanie Bauman, 29 November 2023.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

