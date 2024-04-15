Veritiv Acquires AmeriPac

ATLANTA , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation, a leading specialty distributor of value-added packaging, facility solutions and print products and solutions, announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Ameripac, LLC, and Ameripac Pennsylvania, LLC ("AmeriPac") a leading provider of turnkey contract packaging and fulfillment services with annual revenues of approximately $60 million.

"The acquisition of the AmeriPac business complements our recent acquisition of Vivabox Solutions and will further enhance Veritiv's end-to-end kitting and co-packing capabilities," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "This acquisition advances our effort to create a national platform combining our leadership in packaging distribution, commercial operations, automation, and design and testing, along with best-in-class value-added solutions in kitting, co-packing, labeling, and fulfillment, to better serve customers. We look forward to welcoming AmeriPac's employees, customers, and suppliers to the Veritiv team as we further expand our position as a leading provider of packaging solutions and continue delivering innovative and sustainable products and services to our customers today – and into the future."

Founded in 1989, the AmeriPac business adds meaningful capabilities and scale to Veritiv's existing kitting and co-packing platform with expertise in complex packaging processes and the ability to flex resources to rapidly respond to business seasonality and customer needs. The AmeriPac business serves customers in a variety of high-growth segments, anchored by an attractive customer base in the cosmetic and personal care industries.

"At AmeriPac, we have built a foundation that enables us to offer our customers flexible packaging solutions for multiple types of products by combining leading-edge packaging equipment with technical know-how to maintain a high-level of accuracy throughout the process," said Greg Wren, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriPac. "Joining the Veritiv team represents an opportunity to expand our services and our reach through Veritiv's established commercial infrastructure, packaging procurement and distribution expertise, and enhanced design and testing capabilities. We look forward to building on our current success and enhancing our service to customers as part of the Veritiv team."

The AmeriPac business workforce of nearly 600 is located in Grapevine and Dallas, TX and Mechanicsburg, PA.

Advisors

Alston & Bird served as legal advisor on the transaction for Veritiv.

About AmeriPac

Founded in 1989, AmeriPac is the premier partner for contract packaging and turnkey fulfillment solutions for more than 30 years. For more information, www.ameripacinc.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation