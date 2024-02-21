Veritiv Acquires Vivabox Solutions

News provided by

Veritiv Corporation

21 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation, a leading specialty distributor of value-added packaging, facility solutions and print products and solutions, announced today that it has acquired Vivabox Solutions, a full-service provider of customized, premium marketing solutions including tailored, multi-brand kitting solutions and packaging products for global luxury and premium consumer brands.

"This acquisition leverages our leadership and expertise in packaging distribution and commercial operations and represents an investment in building on our existing industry-leading kitting and assembly capabilities to better serve our customers," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "Like Veritiv, Vivabox services businesses with complex packaging and supply chain needs. Their ability to deliver customized solutions and enhanced value-added services makes them a strong addition to our Packaging segment. We look forward to welcoming Vivabox employees, customers, and suppliers to the Veritiv team as we further expand our position as a leading provider of packaging solutions and continue delivering innovative and sustainable products and services to our customers today – and into the future."

The addition of Vivabox enhances Veritiv's existing capabilities in kitting and design for complex projects and brings significant experience with retail and luxury and premium consumer brand customers. They also bring to Veritiv additional strategic relationships with global suppliers and international sourcing and importing expertise.

"Joining the Veritiv Team represents a significant step forward in our commitment to world-class quality and service to our customers across the globe," said Desiree Paquette, Chief Executive Officer of Vivabox Solutions. "I am excited for the growth opportunities Veritiv brings and look forward to a future of shared success."

Vivabox's end-to-end suite of services includes unique turnkey solutions from concept and design to project management, kitting, sourcing, and distribution. They have 77 employees with the majority across three main locations in Rockville, MD, Dallas, TX, and Scottsdale, AZ.

Alston & Bird LLP served as legal advisor on the transaction for Veritiv.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

Also from this source

CD&R Completes Acquisition of Veritiv Corporation

CD&R Completes Acquisition of Veritiv Corporation

Veritiv Corporation, a leading distributor of packaging, facility solutions, and print products, today announced that an affiliate of Clayton,...
Veritiv Announces Stockholder Approval of Acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Veritiv Announces Stockholder Approval of Acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a leading full-service provider of business-to-business products, services and solutions, held a special meeting of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.