Veritiv Acquires Arjay Company, Expanding Reach in Greater Metropolitan New York Area

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced today that it has acquired Arjay Company, including substantially all assets of PPE Sales, LLC, a distributor of packaging solutions and equipment serving customers in Long Island and the Greater Metropolitan New York area. The transaction represents the fifth acquisition of 2024 for Veritiv under the leadership of Sal Abbate, Veritiv's Chief Executive Officer.

"This acquisition is another investment in building on our industry-leading packaging distribution capabilities and national footprint by strengthening our geographic reach," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "Arjay Company brings to Veritiv a significant and well-established customer base in Long Island, NY – an area previously challenging to serve from our Northeast locations. Acquiring these types of businesses enables us to expand our national platform to better serve customers by combining the strength and scale of Veritiv with the entrepreneurial spirit of these well-run family businesses. We look forward to welcoming Arjay Company's employees, customers, and suppliers to the Veritiv team as we continue delivering innovative and sustainable products and services to meet customers' most complex supply chain needs."

"At Arjay Company, our team has a 45-year history of serving businesses in the Long Island and Greater Metropolitan New York area with an unwavering dedication to first-class service," said Ronald Kahane, President of Arjay Company. "Joining Veritiv enables us to leverage their established commercial infrastructure, packaging procurement and distribution expertise, and enhanced design and testing capabilities to better serve our customers. Our team is excited for the growth opportunities Veritiv brings for our customers and for our employees and look forward to a future of continued success."

About Arjay Company

Founded in 1980, Arjay Company is an Edgewood, New York-based distributor of packaging solutions and equipment serving Long Island and the Greater Metropolitan New York area. For more information visit arjaycompany.com.

About Veritiv

Headquartered in Atlanta, Veritiv Operating Company is a leading full-service provider of packaging solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides JanSan, hygiene, print, and publishing products and services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv and its recent acquisition of Orora Packaging Solutions have distribution centers primarily in the U.S. and Mexico, with additional resources and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com .

