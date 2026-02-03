Veritiv Acquires Pack4, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging solutions, announced today that it has acquired Pack4, LLC, a Boston-based distributor and fabricator of custom protective packaging products serving healthcare, electronics, and food & beverage markets.

"This acquisition expands Veritiv's presence in the New England market while adding value‑added custom protective packaging capabilities to our portfolio," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "Pack4's strong customer relationships, deep expertise in the high‑growth healthcare sector, and experienced team will help us compete more effectively in New England and deliver even greater value to our customers."

The acquisition of Pack4 complements Veritiv's specialty packaging business, enhances its capabilities to serve premium brands, and strengthens the company's end-to-end packaging solutions. These combined abilities strengthen Veritiv's position as a leader in the packaging industry, enabling the company to deliver innovative, customized solutions that meet the needs of today's brands and industries.

"Joining Veritiv marks an exciting new chapter for Pack4," said Jim Barenboim, CEO and owner of Pack4, LLC. "With Veritiv's resources and expertise in packaging distribution, automation, design, and fulfillment, our team is well-positioned to grow and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Pack4 operates facilities in Lawrence, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico. The company specializes in custom protective packaging products, including foam, corrugated, tapes, bags, and stretch wrap, and serves a diverse range of industries with a focus on quality and service.

About Veritiv

Headquartered in Atlanta, Veritiv Operating Company is a leading, global full-service provider of specialty packaging solutions. In addition to packaging, Veritiv provides JanSan, hygiene, print and publishing products and services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries globally, Veritiv has distribution centers in the U.S. and Mexico, with resources and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

