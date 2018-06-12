Veritiv Transforms Ordinary Office Spaces into High Performance Buildings

BOMA conference attendees can visit Veritiv in Booth #726 to learn how Veritiv High Performance Building Advisors conduct building reviews to identify opportunities for improvement that can lead to greater tenant satisfaction, reveal hidden cost savings opportunities, and suggest areas to improve sustainability.

This year's BOMA 2018 International Conference & Expo boasts more than 300 exhibits from the industry's leading providers. The Expo also features a full schedule of new educational content along with the latest technology and innovative solutions. As a BOMA 360 Performance Program® Ambassador and a North American leader in business-to-business distribution solutions, Veritiv is committed to the highest standards of excellence in facility management.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 170 distribution centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and employs approximately 8,900 team members worldwide who help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments, visit www.veritivcorp.com.

