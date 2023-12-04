Verizon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Competitive Strategies and Optimizing IT Resources, Productivity, Operational Efficiency, and Remote Work

Verizon consistently improves its solutions via market research and customer feedback, ensuring it meets clients' needs and performs optimally compared to competing services.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the managed software-defined wide area network industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Verizon with the 2023 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The global communications technology company develops and manages software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services. It built a solid strategy around this technology and its connection to network-as-a-service (NaaS) models and secure services edge platforms— some critical aspects of the next SD-WAN services evolution. Since its inception, the firm has focused on identifying and fulfilling clients' needs through solutions that transform how people, businesses, and things connect.

Verizon's continuous efforts on technology and infrastructure investments (e.g., 5G and multi-edge computing) improve existing services and pave its managed services roadmap. In 2022, the company strengthened its value proposition and commitment to clients by enhancing workflows and delivering digital transformation with a comprehensive bundle of services and solutions. Its orchestration and life cycle management platform fully integrates its SD-WAN vendor solutions, offering enterprises a stress-free solution. The Verizon Enterprise Customer portal gives users visibility into an extensive array of business services, including:

  • Underlay
  • Security
  • Voice-over-internet protocol
  • Unified communications as a service

Stephen Thomas, industry director at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Verizon's expertise in the space allows it to add technology features, consolidating and expanding its knowledge. For instance, its end-user dashboard for internal and external use ensures the overall SD-WAN networking and remote workers meet application performance needs."

Verizon also offers expert planning, monitoring, management, and network security backed by strict service level agreements (SLAs) to ensure reliability and quality. Its experience and consulting services allow businesses to upgrade to the latest technologies effortlessly, keeping up with the evolving needs of their organizations. Verizon's implementation and execution strategy includes partnerships that enable organizations to leverage its SD-WAN technology and in-depth technical knowledge in managing and adapting to evolving changes.

"Verizon integrates its SD-WAN solutions with a range of services, including digital transformation and network-as-a-service, to help businesses enhance their network capabilities with smooth integration. Its customer-centric strategies and commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer service secure its position as a trusted partner and market leader," added Valentina Barcia, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

