Verkada Awarded Prestigious Red Dot Design Award Across Multiple Products

May 20, 2024, 09:00 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, has been recognized with the Red Dot Design Award for four of its new designs.
Red Dot Design's jury of industry experts awarded Verkada's AC12 Single Door Access Controller, CM42 Mini Dome Camera, GC31 Cellular Gateway, and GC31-E Cellular Gateway for their outstanding hardware engineering and industrial design.
- Verkada AC12 Single Door Access Controller brings plug-and-play simplicity to any access point with a compact, minimalist design and streamlined UX.
- Verkada CM42 Mini Dome Camera offers powerful image quality and analytics capabilities within a slim, contoured design.
- Verkada GC31 and GC31-E Cellular Gateways make it easy for organizations to secure hard-to-wire locations that lack connectivity with simplified installation processes and seamless integration into Verkada's broader product platform.
"We thoughtfully design each of our products to offer powerful capabilities without sacrificing simplicity and ease of use," said John Russell, Vice President of Design at Verkada. "Each of the products recognized by Red Dot Design embodies this, delivering robust security features to our customers with a user experience that makes the mission-critical work of keeping people and places safe as streamlined and intuitive as possible."
Verkada, which in the past year has launched a range of new products and features to help organizations protect their people and property, has previously been recognized by Red Dot Design for other access control and camera products. Today, more than 1 million Verkada devices are online, helping protect people and property for more than 24,000 customers globally.
About Verkada
Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.
SOURCE Verkada
