Verkada Awarded Prestigious Red Dot Design Award Across Multiple Products

"We thoughtfully design each of our products to offer powerful capabilities without sacrificing simplicity and ease of use," said John Russell, Vice President of Design at Verkada. "Each of the products recognized by Red Dot Design embodies this, delivering robust security features to our customers with a user experience that makes the mission-critical work of keeping people and places safe as streamlined and intuitive as possible."

Verkada, which in the past year has launched a range of new products and features to help organizations protect their people and property, has previously been recognized by Red Dot Design for other access control and camera products. Today, more than 1 million Verkada devices are online, helping protect people and property for more than 24,000 customers globally.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

