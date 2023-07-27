Verkada continues strengthening its commitment to privacy, appoints Elizabeth Davies as Chief Privacy Officer

News provided by

Verkada

27 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

Davies will also serve as Deputy General Counsel and lead Government Affairs

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced today Elizabeth Davies has joined as Chief Privacy Officer. Davies will oversee Verkada's privacy and government affairs programs as the company continues to expand its product offerings and operations globally.

Continue Reading
Elizabeth Davies, Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel, Privacy and Government Affairs at Verkada
Elizabeth Davies, Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel, Privacy and Government Affairs at Verkada

Davies has deep experience leading security, privacy and data protection efforts at global organizations. Davies was most recently at Splunk, where she served as its Global Head of Data Protection and its Data Protection Officer, and built its privacy program from the ground up. Prior to Splunk, Davies was Senior Legal Counsel at Advent Software and General Counsel at New Generation Computing.

"Privacy is fundamental to our work at Verkada," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO of Verkada. "Elizabeth shares our passion for developing products that help protect people and property in a privacy-sensitive way. She will be instrumental in guiding our privacy efforts, helping our products adhere to global privacy standards and ensuring we uphold our company-wide commitment to privacy."

Elizabeth's appointment is yet another investment that underscores Verkada's dedication and commitment to privacy. Verkada's recent privacy-focused investments in its products include a privacy and security checklist, enhanced audit logs and additional administrative user controls.

"At Verkada, privacy isn't an afterthought — it's the foundation of the work we do every day to make products that help the communities we live and work in safer," said Davies. "I've spent the better part of a decade building privacy strategies and programs, and I can't wait to bring that experience to bear at Verkada and in the security industry more broadly."

Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Today, Verkada supports more than 17,000 organizations across 70 countries and has a valuation of $3.2 billion.

To learn more about Verkada's solutions, visit www.verkada.com.

About Verkada
Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and properties in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 17,000 organizations across more than 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada

Also from this source

Verkada recognizes ConvergeOne as its national Partner of the Year, continues investment in Channel Sales with new program improvements for partners

Verkada continues investment in APJ region, appoints Francois Vazille as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.