Verkada Deepens Investment in EMEA, Appoints Ardon Anderson as Vice President of EMEA

Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, announced Ardon Anderson's appointment as Vice President of EMEA. This appointment comes as Verkada is seeing strong sales and partner growth throughout the region.

"We are seeing incredible growth across Europe. Today, we have employees in London, Paris, and Amsterdam who are working with nearly 650 channel partners to help more than 1,000 organizations across the region protect their people and property," said Eric Salava, CRO at Verkada. "With Ardon's proven leadership, Verkada is set to maintain its high-growth trajectory."

"Verkada is helping millions of people make the communities they live and work in safer," said Ardon Anderson. "I've witnessed the impact Verkada's solutions create for organizations and I am delighted to continue to expand Verkada's footprint throughout the region so that more organizations across Europe can create safer, more efficient buildings."

Verkada's suite of products is designed for simplicity and ease of use, encompassing a wide range of solutions including video security cameras, access control systems, environmental sensors, alarms, intercoms, and workplace management tools. All of these are seamlessly integrated into a single, user-friendly, cloud-based software platform. Verkada has more than one million devices online and is trusted by over 24,000 organizations globally, with a growing presence in the FTSE 250. In the UK, Verkada works with organizations including The London Clinic , Belron International , Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital , and more.

Since its inception in 2016, Verkada has maintained an impressive growth trajectory. Today the company has nearly 2,000 employees and 16 offices globally. With 250 positions open worldwide, Verkada is recruiting across Germany, Paris, London, Poland, Amsterdam, and the Nordics and is seeking talented individuals for roles such as account executives and solutions engineers. Interested candidates can explore these opportunities .

