Verkada Announces First-Annual Safety Champion Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, announced its inaugural Safety Champion Awards to recognize community leaders who work to keep people and places safe. The company will open nominations through July 9, 2024 across three award categories: impact, security professional excellence and school safety; and announce winners at its annual conference, VerkadaOne , this September.

"From helping bolster school safety to combatting retail theft to safeguarding healthcare professionals, these individuals make the communities that we live and work in safer each day," said Alana O'Grady, VP of Public Affairs and Communications at Verkada. "Their dedication and stories are what continue to inspire us to live out our mission of protecting people and places in a privacy-sensitive way. We look forward to honoring these leaders and hearing the new ways they are driving impact in broader communities and organizations."

The 2024 Verkada Safety Champion Awards categories include:

Impact Award

The Impact Award will recognize an individual who has positively impacted the safety and security of their organization and/or community. The honoree will receive a $15,000 monetary donation.

Security Professional Excellence Award

The Security Professional Excellence Award will recognize a Verkada customer who has demonstrated exceptional skill, innovation, and dedication in leveraging technology to enhance security measures within their organizations and/or community. This award is open to physical security professionals only. The honoree will receive a $10,000 monetary donation.

School Safety Excellence Award

The School Safety Excellence Award will acknowledge schools or universities that use Verkada and have spearheaded comprehensive safety initiatives to proactively address security challenges, emergency preparedness, and student wellbeing. The honoree will receive $50,000 in Verkada products for their organization (or an organization of their choosing).

To nominate someone for the 2024 Safety Champion Awards, please visit www.verkada.com/safety-champion-awards .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

