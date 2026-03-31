Verkada Appoints Chris Stori as Chief Information Officer

Seasoned enterprise technology leader joins to strengthen Verkada's global technology infrastructure for its next phase of growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in Physical AI, today announced the appointment of Chris Stori as Chief Information Officer. In this role, Stori will lead corporate IT strategy, business systems, and broader technology-driven initiatives to support the company's rapid growth.

Chris Stori, Chief Information Officer, Verkada

"Chris' track record reflects the operational rigor and ambition that will define Verkada's next chapter," said Filip Kaliszan, co-founder and CEO of Verkada. "As we continue to invest in AI-powered capabilities and scale our global footprint, Chris' leadership will be critical to helping us build the AI-powered operating system for the physical world."

Stori joins Verkada from Bright Machines, where he served as CEO. He brings deep expertise in enterprise networking and hardware-software integration, having spent 11 years at Cisco in various high-impact leadership roles. Notably, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Networking Experiences, overseeing the multi-billion-dollar portfolio for Enterprise Networking, IOT, and Meraki. During his tenure, he was instrumental in scaling Meraki from 18,000 to over 600,000 customers, demonstrating a proven track record of driving significant growth through high-value user experiences. Prior to Cisco, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company, advising on international market expansion.

Stori's appointment comes as Verkada closed a record-breaking fiscal year, with revenue up 30% year over year, and more than 31,000 customers globally, including more than 100 of the Fortune 500. Today, 78% of Verkada's core customers use 2 or more Verkada product lines, 54% use 3 or more, and the average customer nearly doubles their initial spend within the first 12 months of engagement.

Verkada's record sales were driven by demand for proactive, AI-powered physical security that helps organizations deter threats, operate more efficiently, and build safer communities at global scale. The company recently announced the availability of AI-powered deterrence, a proactive security solution that uses large vision, audio, and language models to autonomously detect and warn potential intruders before a crime occurs. This capability reflects Verkada's broader shift from passive recording to proactive, agentic security intelligence.

"Verkada is redefining what's possible with Physical AI and delivering real-world impact," said Stori. "I am excited to join the team and focus on scaling our global business operations and internal infrastructure to further deepen our impact across industries and markets."

About Verkada

Verkada is a Physical AI company making spaces intelligent. Its platform connects video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms on a single cloud-native system – using AI to detect, reason, and guide actions in the physical world. Deployed across more than 30,000 organizations spanning 170 countries and more than 100 of the Fortune 500, Verkada is transforming how organizations keep people safe. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada