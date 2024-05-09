Verkada launches AI-powered search

Customers in its Beta program are now able to search their video security footage using everyday language

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced it will offer customers a new AI-powered search in Beta. Leveraging a large language and large vision model, Verkada's AI-powered search will enable customers to use everyday language to search their video security camera footage for people and vehicles, making their investigations even more intuitive and efficient.

Verkada customers can find footage faster than ever with its new AI-powered search.

"Our new AI-powered search is an exciting expansion of the way that Verkada leverages the latest AI and computer vision models to keep people safe," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product at Verkada. "We are eager to continue improving and expanding our capabilities as we make Verkada's platform the operating system of buildings of the future."

With the ability to search for people and vehicles across a much wider – and more granular – range of descriptive features, Verkada customers can now search through footage faster than ever. AI-powered search also enables customers to address industry-specific operational concerns – everything from retailers looking to identify shoplifters to manufacturing customers looking to ensure workplace safety.

Verkada customers already beta testing its AI-powered search have been able to reduce the amount of time spent on investigations. Retail customers, for example, are saving time by searching for specific objects on a person like, "person wearing a striped sweater" or "person with a red purse near front door."

"If we know a suspected shoplifter was wearing a mask or carrying a distinctive bag, we type it into the search bar and immediately find the footage we need," said Joe Esterreicher, Director of Loss Prevention & Risk Management at Harry Rosen, a luxury retailer. "This drastically cuts down our investigation time."

Learn more about Verkada's AI-powered search here.

Verkada also announced a range of additional features and updates across its platform, including: an integration with ASSA ABLOY WiFi locks, a new Door Unlock API, four additional FIPS-validated Bullet cameras, and more.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 22,000 organizations across 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada